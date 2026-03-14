Tiny house packs surprisingly capable interior into 320 sq ft

Despite its length of just 30 ft (9.1 m), the Elderberry tiny house packs a surprisingly capable interior into its compact footprint. The towable dwelling includes a living area with a home office, two lofts, and a spacious central kitchen.

The Elderberry is designed by Made Relative Tiny Homes. It's based on a triple-axle trailer and has cedar siding, with white metal accenting and roof. Its size is almost the same as Decathlon Tiny Homes' Betty and, like that model, it offers a good balance between space and portability.

The Elderberry's interior measures 320 sq ft (30 sq m) Made Relative Tiny Homes

The interior measures 320 sq ft (30 sq m) and is finished in white shiplap and birch, with a total of eleven windows helping maximize natural light inside. Its glass entrance opens onto the living room. This includes a custom-made sofa that can be converted into a guest sleeping area, an elm bookcase, and an entertainment center with space for a TV. Additionally, there's a small home office with a desk and chair, plus some shelving.

The kitchen is nearby and is equipped with an oven with a propane-powered four-burner stove, in addition to a sink, a fridge/freezer, and quite a lot of cabinetry for storage. The countertop is made from oak and there's also a large matching breakfast bar dining area.

The bathroom looks relatively roomy considering the home's modest dimensions and it has a large walk-in shower with a seating bench, a flushing toilet, and a vanity sink, plus a laundry area with another oak countertop and a spot for a washer/dryer to be installed.

The Elderberry's kitchen includes an oven with a propane-powered four-burner stove, plus a sink, a fridge/freezer, and ample cabinetry Made Relative Tiny Homes

There's one main bedroom in the Elderberry, which is reached by an unusual space-saving storage-integrated switchback staircase that has a small landing. The bedroom itself is a typical tiny house loft with a low ceiling and a little storage.

As mentioned, there's a second loft in this model, which is reached by a removable wooden ladder. It looks useful for storage, or as a hobby room, or perhaps another bedroom.

The Elderberry shown is currently up for sale for US$81,000 in Wichita, Kansas. We've no word on delivery, so those interested are advised to contact the firm directly.

Source: Made Relative Tiny Homes