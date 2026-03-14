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Tiny Houses

Tiny house packs surprisingly capable interior into 320 sq ft

By Adam Williams
March 14, 2026
Tiny house packs surprisingly capable interior into 320 sq ft
The Elderberry, by Made Relative Tiny Homes, fits a surprisingly capable interior into a compact footprint
The Elderberry, by Made Relative Tiny Homes, fits a surprisingly capable interior into a compact footprint
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The Elderberry, by Made Relative Tiny Homes, fits a surprisingly capable interior into a compact footprint
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The Elderberry, by Made Relative Tiny Homes, fits a surprisingly capable interior into a compact footprint
The Elderberry is finished in cedar siding with white metal accenting and roof
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The Elderberry is finished in cedar siding with white metal accenting and roof
The Elderberry is based on a triple-axle trailer and has a length of 30 ft (9.1 m)
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The Elderberry is based on a triple-axle trailer and has a length of 30 ft (9.1 m)
The Elderberry's interior measures 320 sq ft (30 sq m)
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The Elderberry's interior measures 320 sq ft (30 sq m)
The Elderberry is finished in white shiplap and birch, with a total of eleven windows helping maximize natural light inside
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The Elderberry is finished in white shiplap and birch, with a total of eleven windows helping maximize natural light inside
The Elderberry's living room includes a custom sofa that can be converted into a guest sleeping area
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The Elderberry's living room includes a custom sofa that can be converted into a guest sleeping area
The Elderberry features a small home office area integrated into its living room
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The Elderberry features a small home office area integrated into its living room
The Elderberry's secondary loft is situated above the living room and accessed by a removable wooden ladder
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The Elderberry's secondary loft is situated above the living room and accessed by a removable wooden ladder
The Elderberry's living room includes an entertainment center and some shelving
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The Elderberry's living room includes an entertainment center and some shelving
The Elderberry's kitchen has a large breakfast bar dining area
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The Elderberry's kitchen has a large breakfast bar dining area
The Elderberry's kitchen includes an oven with a propane-powered four-burner stove, plus a sink, a fridge/freezer, and ample cabinetry
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The Elderberry's kitchen includes an oven with a propane-powered four-burner stove, plus a sink, a fridge/freezer, and ample cabinetry
The Elderberry's bathroom includes a laundry area with an oak countertop and space for a washer/dryer to be installed
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The Elderberry's bathroom includes a laundry area with an oak countertop and space for a washer/dryer to be installed
The Elderberry's bathroom includes a large walk-in shower that has an integrated bench seating area
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The Elderberry's bathroom includes a large walk-in shower that has an integrated bench seating area
The Elderberry's main bedroom loft is reached by a storage-integrated switchback staircase
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The Elderberry's main bedroom loft is reached by a storage-integrated switchback staircase
The Elderberry's main bedroom loft includes a double bed and has a low ceiling
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The Elderberry's main bedroom loft includes a double bed and has a low ceiling
The Elderberry's secondary loft looks suitable for storage, as a hobby room, or a second bedroom
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The Elderberry's secondary loft looks suitable for storage, as a hobby room, or a second bedroom
View gallery - 16 images

Despite its length of just 30 ft (9.1 m), the Elderberry tiny house packs a surprisingly capable interior into its compact footprint. The towable dwelling includes a living area with a home office, two lofts, and a spacious central kitchen.

The Elderberry is designed by Made Relative Tiny Homes. It's based on a triple-axle trailer and has cedar siding, with white metal accenting and roof. Its size is almost the same as Decathlon Tiny Homes' Betty and, like that model, it offers a good balance between space and portability.

The Elderberry's interior measures 320 sq ft (30 sq m)
The Elderberry's interior measures 320 sq ft (30 sq m)

The interior measures 320 sq ft (30 sq m) and is finished in white shiplap and birch, with a total of eleven windows helping maximize natural light inside. Its glass entrance opens onto the living room. This includes a custom-made sofa that can be converted into a guest sleeping area, an elm bookcase, and an entertainment center with space for a TV. Additionally, there's a small home office with a desk and chair, plus some shelving.

The kitchen is nearby and is equipped with an oven with a propane-powered four-burner stove, in addition to a sink, a fridge/freezer, and quite a lot of cabinetry for storage. The countertop is made from oak and there's also a large matching breakfast bar dining area.

The bathroom looks relatively roomy considering the home's modest dimensions and it has a large walk-in shower with a seating bench, a flushing toilet, and a vanity sink, plus a laundry area with another oak countertop and a spot for a washer/dryer to be installed.

The Elderberry's kitchen includes an oven with a propane-powered four-burner stove, plus a sink, a fridge/freezer, and ample cabinetry
The Elderberry's kitchen includes an oven with a propane-powered four-burner stove, plus a sink, a fridge/freezer, and ample cabinetry

There's one main bedroom in the Elderberry, which is reached by an unusual space-saving storage-integrated switchback staircase that has a small landing. The bedroom itself is a typical tiny house loft with a low ceiling and a little storage.

As mentioned, there's a second loft in this model, which is reached by a removable wooden ladder. It looks useful for storage, or as a hobby room, or perhaps another bedroom.

The Elderberry shown is currently up for sale for US$81,000 in Wichita, Kansas. We've no word on delivery, so those interested are advised to contact the firm directly.

Source: Made Relative Tiny Homes

View gallery - 16 images

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Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHome
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Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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