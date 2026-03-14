Tiny house packs surprisingly capable interior into 320 sq ft
Despite its length of just 30 ft (9.1 m), the Elderberry tiny house packs a surprisingly capable interior into its compact footprint. The towable dwelling includes a living area with a home office, two lofts, and a spacious central kitchen.
The Elderberry is designed by Made Relative Tiny Homes. It's based on a triple-axle trailer and has cedar siding, with white metal accenting and roof. Its size is almost the same as Decathlon Tiny Homes' Betty and, like that model, it offers a good balance between space and portability.
The interior measures 320 sq ft (30 sq m) and is finished in white shiplap and birch, with a total of eleven windows helping maximize natural light inside. Its glass entrance opens onto the living room. This includes a custom-made sofa that can be converted into a guest sleeping area, an elm bookcase, and an entertainment center with space for a TV. Additionally, there's a small home office with a desk and chair, plus some shelving.
The kitchen is nearby and is equipped with an oven with a propane-powered four-burner stove, in addition to a sink, a fridge/freezer, and quite a lot of cabinetry for storage. The countertop is made from oak and there's also a large matching breakfast bar dining area.
The bathroom looks relatively roomy considering the home's modest dimensions and it has a large walk-in shower with a seating bench, a flushing toilet, and a vanity sink, plus a laundry area with another oak countertop and a spot for a washer/dryer to be installed.
There's one main bedroom in the Elderberry, which is reached by an unusual space-saving storage-integrated switchback staircase that has a small landing. The bedroom itself is a typical tiny house loft with a low ceiling and a little storage.
As mentioned, there's a second loft in this model, which is reached by a removable wooden ladder. It looks useful for storage, or as a hobby room, or perhaps another bedroom.
The Elderberry shown is currently up for sale for US$81,000 in Wichita, Kansas. We've no word on delivery, so those interested are advised to contact the firm directly.
Source: Made Relative Tiny Homes
Please keep comments to less than 150 words. No abusive material or spam will be published.