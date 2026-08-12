Towable tiny house makes surprisingly few compromises inside

Tiny houses usually require a lot of compromises, but this one has fewer than you'd expect. Squeezing an impressive number of home comforts into its modest 34 ft (10.3 m) length, it includes a large kitchen and dining area, plus two bedrooms, a bathtub, and tons of storage.

Designed by Teacup Tiny Homes, the Ellice is based on a triple-axle trailer and is finished in dark vertical board and batten siding, with black windows that really pop inside with the predominantly white decor.

The Ellice features a spacious dining area with a bench seat, an adjustable table, plus an electric fireplace Teacup Tiny Homes

The home's single entrance opens onto its kitchen/dining area, which is well-stocked for a mid-sized tiny house. The dining area contains a large bench-style seat with integrated storage, along with an adjustable table and an electric fireplace. There's also a place to mount a TV.

The kitchen proper is nearby. Arranged galley style, it's suitable for actual cooking and features a double basin sink that has both a standard faucet and another for drinking water that's hooked up to a filtration system. It also has a dishwasher – which is a rare luxury in a tiny house – a fridge/freezer, an oven with a three-burner propane stove and range hood, plus lots of storage, including a pull-out pantry and multiple useful small nooks. A washing machine and propane-powered dryer are installed nearby.

The kitchen opens onto the living room, which is pictured with a sofa and some wardrobe space. The owner plans to use the room as a home office and will add a desk and equipment. A large storage-integrated staircase provides yet more places to stash belongings, while underfloor heating is installed throughout the ground floor.

A storage-integrated staircase in the living room provides access to the Ellice's master bedroom Teacup Tiny Homes

Over on the opposite side of the home is the bathroom. It's quite large considering the available space and contains a vanity sink, more storage, and a flushing toilet, along with a bathtub/shower, which is a nice feature to have in a tiny house.

There are two bedrooms in this model. The master is reached from the living room using the staircase mentioned. It's a typical loft with a low ceiling and hosts a king-sized bed and room for some storage.

The secondary loft, meanwhile, is positioned over the bathroom and accessed by a removable ladder. It doubles as space for storage or another bedroom for guests, depending on the owner's needs.

The Ellice is a custom model that was built to order and is based on Teacup Tiny Homes' Bernice range, which starts at CAD 172,000 (US$123,000).

Source: Teacup Tiny Homes