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Tiny Houses

Towable tiny house makes surprisingly few compromises inside

By Adam Williams
August 12, 2026
Towable tiny house makes surprisingly few compromises inside
The Ellice, by Teacup Tiny Homes, features a well-equipped interior that includes multiple upgrades and big home comforts
The Ellice, by Teacup Tiny Homes, features a well-equipped interior that includes multiple upgrades and big home comforts
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The Ellice, by Teacup Tiny Homes, features a well-equipped interior that includes multiple upgrades and big home comforts
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The Ellice, by Teacup Tiny Homes, features a well-equipped interior that includes multiple upgrades and big home comforts
The Ellice features a spacious dining area with a bench seat, an adjustable table, plus an electric fireplace
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The Ellice features a spacious dining area with a bench seat, an adjustable table, plus an electric fireplace
A storage-integrated staircase in the living room provides access to the Ellice's master bedroom
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A storage-integrated staircase in the living room provides access to the Ellice's master bedroom
The Ellice's living room is pictured furnished with a sofa, but the owner intends to use the space as a home office
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The Ellice's living room is pictured furnished with a sofa, but the owner intends to use the space as a home office
The Ellice's galley style kitchen has lots of cabinetry, including a pull-out pantry
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The Ellice's galley style kitchen has lots of cabinetry, including a pull-out pantry
The Ellice's kitchen includes a fridge/freezer, an oven and three-burner propane stove, a dual-basin sink, and even a dishwasher, which is a rare luxury in a tiny house
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The Ellice's kitchen includes a fridge/freezer, an oven and three-burner propane stove, a dual-basin sink, and even a dishwasher, which is a rare luxury in a tiny house
The Ellice has lots of small storage nooks scattered around the home
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The Ellice has lots of small storage nooks scattered around the home
The Ellice's bathroom includes a bathtub/shower, flushing toilet, a vanity sink, and more storage
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The Ellice's bathroom includes a bathtub/shower, flushing toilet, a vanity sink, and more storage
The master bedroom in the Ellice has a king-sized bed
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The master bedroom in the Ellice has a king-sized bed
The Ellice's secondary bedroom can also be used as a flexible storage space
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The Ellice's secondary bedroom can also be used as a flexible storage space
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Tiny houses usually require a lot of compromises, but this one has fewer than you'd expect. Squeezing an impressive number of home comforts into its modest 34 ft (10.3 m) length, it includes a large kitchen and dining area, plus two bedrooms, a bathtub, and tons of storage.

Designed by Teacup Tiny Homes, the Ellice is based on a triple-axle trailer and is finished in dark vertical board and batten siding, with black windows that really pop inside with the predominantly white decor.

The Ellice features a spacious dining area with a bench seat, an adjustable table, plus an electric fireplace
The Ellice features a spacious dining area with a bench seat, an adjustable table, plus an electric fireplace

The home's single entrance opens onto its kitchen/dining area, which is well-stocked for a mid-sized tiny house. The dining area contains a large bench-style seat with integrated storage, along with an adjustable table and an electric fireplace. There's also a place to mount a TV.

The kitchen proper is nearby. Arranged galley style, it's suitable for actual cooking and features a double basin sink that has both a standard faucet and another for drinking water that's hooked up to a filtration system. It also has a dishwasher – which is a rare luxury in a tiny house – a fridge/freezer, an oven with a three-burner propane stove and range hood, plus lots of storage, including a pull-out pantry and multiple useful small nooks. A washing machine and propane-powered dryer are installed nearby.

The kitchen opens onto the living room, which is pictured with a sofa and some wardrobe space. The owner plans to use the room as a home office and will add a desk and equipment. A large storage-integrated staircase provides yet more places to stash belongings, while underfloor heating is installed throughout the ground floor.

A storage-integrated staircase in the living room provides access to the Ellice's master bedroom
A storage-integrated staircase in the living room provides access to the Ellice's master bedroom

Over on the opposite side of the home is the bathroom. It's quite large considering the available space and contains a vanity sink, more storage, and a flushing toilet, along with a bathtub/shower, which is a nice feature to have in a tiny house.

There are two bedrooms in this model. The master is reached from the living room using the staircase mentioned. It's a typical loft with a low ceiling and hosts a king-sized bed and room for some storage.

The secondary loft, meanwhile, is positioned over the bathroom and accessed by a removable ladder. It doubles as space for storage or another bedroom for guests, depending on the owner's needs.

The Ellice is a custom model that was built to order and is based on Teacup Tiny Homes' Bernice range, which starts at CAD 172,000 (US$123,000).

Source: Teacup Tiny Homes

View gallery - 10 images

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Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHome
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Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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