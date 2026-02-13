© 2026 New Atlas
Apartment-sized tiny house delivers small living without compromise

By Adam Williams
February 13, 2026
Apartment-sized tiny house delivers small living without compromise
The English Garden's interior is all arranged on one floor, and is very open and spacious
The English Garden's interior is all arranged on one floor, and is very open and spacious
The English Garden is finished in engineered wood and topped by a metal roof
The English Garden is finished in engineered wood and topped by a metal roof
The English Garden's kitchen includes a breakfast bar-style seating area for two
The English Garden's kitchen includes a breakfast bar-style seating area for two
The English Garden's interior is all arranged on one floor, and is very open and spacious
The English Garden's interior is all arranged on one floor, and is very open and spacious
The English Garden's kitchen includes an oven with propane-powered cooktop, a farmhouse-style sink and a fridge/freezer
The English Garden's kitchen includes an oven with propane-powered cooktop, a farmhouse-style sink and a fridge/freezer
The English Garden's kitchen has lots of storage space for a tiny house
The English Garden's kitchen has lots of storage space for a tiny house
The English Garden's bathroom is accessed through the bedroom, as per the owner's wishes
The English Garden's bathroom is accessed through the bedroom, as per the owner's wishes
The English Garden's bedroom has a double bed and ample headroom to stand upright, which is always a benefit in a tiny house
The English Garden's bedroom has a double bed and ample headroom to stand upright, which is always a benefit in a tiny house
The English Garden's bedroom has lots of storage space
The English Garden's bedroom has lots of storage space
The English Garden's bathroom includes a vanity sink, a glass-enclosed shower, and a flushing toilet
The English Garden's bathroom includes a vanity sink, a glass-enclosed shower, and a flushing toilet
The English Garden's bathroom has quite a lot of storage space
The English Garden's bathroom has quite a lot of storage space
Downsizing to a tiny house usually requires some serious compromises. However, the English Garden has a remarkably roomy and stylish interior that feels more like an apartment than a traditional tiny house.

Designed by New Zealand's South Base Tiny Homes, the English Garden was inspired by the owners' English heritage. It has a length of 12 m (39 ft) and a width of 4 m (13 ft), so it's on the large side even compared to North American tiny houses. It's also non-towable and is permanently installed on a coastal site.

The exterior of the home is finished in engineered wood and steel, and looks similar to the firm's previous Natural Luxe model However, the interior layout and decor are completely different in this one.

The center of the home is taken up by a living room that's huge by tiny house standards. It includes a sofa and multiple chairs, plus a large TV, a ceiling fan and a mini-split air-conditioning unit. Double glass doors help fill the area with daylight. To one side lies the kitchen, which hosts a breakfast bar dining area for two. It includes an oven and propane-powered cooktop, a fridge/freezer, a farmhouse-style sink, and lots of cabinetry.

The bedroom in the English Garden is situated on the opposite side of the living room to the kitchen. It's also well-proportioned and, due to the single-floor layout, has ample headroom to stand upright. It includes a double bed and large wardrobes.

The owners of this model decided to place the bathroom at the far end of the home, next to the bedroom, so that it serves as an en-suite. It has a glass-enclosed shower, a vanity sink, and a flushing toilet.

We've no word on the cost of this exact home. However, as mentioned, the English Garden is based on South Base Tiny Homes' Abel model, which starts at NZD 230,000 (roughly US$137,000).

Source: South Base Tiny Homes

