Tiny Houses

Single-story tiny house feels much larger than it should

By Adam Williams
January 31, 2026
The Natural Luxe is a non-towable tiny house that provides a spacious small living experience in just 48 sq m (516 sq ft)
The Natural Luxe has a length of 12 m (39 ft) and a width of 4 m (13 ft)
The Natural Luxe's kitchen area is very spacious for a tiny house
The Natural Luxe's living room is also well-proportioned and has a sofa and several chairs
The Natural Luxe's interior features an open and light-filled layout, with generous glazing including its double glass doors
The Natural Luxe's kitchen includes lots of storage space
The Natural Luxe's home office can double as a second bedroom or storage area
The Natural Luxe's bedroom has ample headroom to stand upright thanks to the home's single-floor layout
The Natural Luxe's bedroom has a built-in wardrobe
The Natural Luxe's bathroom includes a floating vanity sink, a glass-enclosed shower, and a flushing toilet
Going tiny always means making some sacrifices, but the Natural Luxe requires fewer than you might expect. The single-story home has a remarkably open and spacious layout, with a large kitchen and living area, and even a dedicated home office.

The Natural Luxe is designed by New Zealand's South Base Homes and is based on the firm's Abel model. It measures 48 sq m (516 sq ft) and is finished in engineered wood and steel, with a timber deck outside. It has a length of 12 m (39 ft) and a width of 4 m (13 ft), which makes it on the larger side, even compared to North American tiny houses. It's also non-towable so will need to be permanently installed.

The home is accessed from the deck area, through double glass doors, into its L-shaped kitchen. This is huge by tiny house standards and is also well-stocked, with a double sink, a dishwasher, a full-size fridge/freezer, an oven and propane-powered cooktop, and lots of cabinetry, including a pantry space.

The living room is nearby and is well-proportioned too, with a large sofa, a coffee table, and a mixture of seating, offering ample space to entertain guests – which is a rarity in a tiny house. A wall-mounted mini-split air-conditioning system maintains a comfortable temperature.

On the other side of the kitchen from the living room lies the home office. Also suitable as a storage room or a secondary bedroom with a single bed or bunks, it's small but has enough room for a desk and a chair. Adjacent to this space is a washer/dryer in a little nook.

The bathroom is situated further into the home and accessed by a corridor. It's nicely done, with a floating vanity sink, a flushing toilet, and a glass-enclosed shower.

Finally, the home's bedroom is situated at the opposite side from the living area and entrance. Thanks to the Natural Luxe's single-floor layout, the bedroom has plenty of headroom to stand upright and it contains a double bed and a built-in wardrobe.

The Natural Luxe is a show home based on South Base Homes' Abel model, which starts at NZD 230,000 (roughly US$137,000) and can rise depending on options.

Source: South Base Homes

