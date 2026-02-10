© 2026 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Flexible tiny house can meet different small living needs

By Adam Williams
February 09, 2026
Flexible tiny house can meet different small living needs
The Escape tiny house is available in multiple configurations, making it suitable for full-time use and as a vacation home
The Escape tiny house is available in multiple configurations, making it suitable for full-time use and as a vacation home
View 10 Images
The Escape tiny house is available in multiple configurations, making it suitable for full-time use and as a vacation home
1/10
The Escape tiny house is available in multiple configurations, making it suitable for full-time use and as a vacation home
The Escape can be installed on permanent foundations or sit on wheels for ease of travel
2/10
The Escape can be installed on permanent foundations or on wheels for ease of travel
The Escape's kitchen includes a farmhouse-style sink, an oven, a induction cooktop, and a fridge/freezer
3/10
The Escape's kitchen includes a farmhouse-style sink, an oven, a induction cooktop, and a fridge/freezer
The Escape's living room includes a sofa and looks quite light-filled thanks to its large windows
4/10
The Escape's living room includes a sofa and looks quite light-filled thanks to its large windows
The Escape shown has a standard width of 8.5 ft (2.6 m), though it can also come in a wider 10 ft (3 m) model to maximize floorspace
5/10
The Escape shown has a standard width of 8.5 ft (2.6 m), though it can also come in a wider 10 ft (3 m) model to maximize floorspace
The Escape's kitchen includes quite a lot of cabinetry for a tiny house of its size
6/10
The Escape's kitchen includes quite a lot of cabinetry for a tiny house of its size
The Escape's main bedroom is reached by storage-integrated staircase
7/10
The Escape's main bedroom is reached by storage-integrated staircase
The Escape's two bedrooms are both loft-style spaces with low ceilings
8/10
The Escape's two bedrooms are both loft-style spaces with low ceilings
The Escape's secondary bedroom is reached by a removable ladder
9/10
The Escape's secondary bedroom is reached by a removable ladder
The Escape's bathroom includes a flushing toilet, a vanity sink, and a shower. A stacked washing machine and dryer are situated nearby
10/10
The Escape's bathroom includes a flushing toilet, a vanity sink, and a shower. A stacked washing machine and dryer are situated nearby
View gallery - 10 images

When it comes to downsizing, everyone's needs are different, so it makes sense that the Escape tiny house has been designed from the ground up to be flexible. Available in multiple configurations and able to fit two bedrooms and a well-proportioned living space into a compact footprint, the tiny house is suitable as a full-time home or rental.

Designed by Nomad Tiny Homes, the Escape is based on a double-axle trailer and comes in lengths of 28 ft (8.5 m) or 32 ft (9.75 m), making it around mid-sized for a North American tiny house. Its width can also be optionally increased from the standard 8.5 ft (2.6 m) to 10 ft (3 m), which requires a permit to tow but allows for a more spacious and house-like interior layout. Additionally, the home can be built on wheels or foundations, or have removable axles, like the Green Hill Farm Tiny House.

The Escape's living room includes a sofa and looks quite light-filled thanks to its large windows
The Escape's living room includes a sofa and looks quite light-filled thanks to its large windows

The tiny house shown is the 28 ft (8.5 m) model. Its exterior is finished in board and batten, and topped with a metal roof. A single glass door opens next to its living room, which includes a sofa and plenty of glazing, helping fill the room with natural light.

The kitchen occupies the center of the home and looks well-proportioned. It's equipped with a farmhouse-style sink, an oven, an induction cooktop, and a fridge/freezer. There's quite a lot of cabinetry in here too, for a tiny house of its size.

Between the kitchen and bathroom is a small laundry nook with a stacked washing machine and dryer. The bathroom itself has a shower, a vanity sink, and a flushing toilet.

The Escape's two bedrooms are both standard tiny house loft models with low ceilings. The main bedroom is situated over the bathroom and is reached by a storage-integrated staircase. The second one is positioned over the living room and is accessed by a removable ladder. Both bedrooms accommodate double beds.

The Escape's kitchen includes quite a lot of cabinetry for a tiny house of its size
The Escape's kitchen includes quite a lot of cabinetry for a tiny house of its size

The Escape model shown is up for vacation rentals on Airbnb, and yes – the telescope is included. It's also for sale from US$125,000, though this can vary depending on the options chosen.

Source: Nomad Tiny Homes

View gallery - 10 images

Tags

Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionMicro-HouseHouseHomeTiny Footprint
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!