Flexible tiny house can meet different small living needs

When it comes to downsizing, everyone's needs are different, so it makes sense that the Escape tiny house has been designed from the ground up to be flexible. Available in multiple configurations and able to fit two bedrooms and a well-proportioned living space into a compact footprint, the tiny house is suitable as a full-time home or rental.

Designed by Nomad Tiny Homes, the Escape is based on a double-axle trailer and comes in lengths of 28 ft (8.5 m) or 32 ft (9.75 m), making it around mid-sized for a North American tiny house. Its width can also be optionally increased from the standard 8.5 ft (2.6 m) to 10 ft (3 m), which requires a permit to tow but allows for a more spacious and house-like interior layout. Additionally, the home can be built on wheels or foundations, or have removable axles, like the Green Hill Farm Tiny House.

The Escape's living room includes a sofa and looks quite light-filled thanks to its large windows Nomad Tiny Homes

The tiny house shown is the 28 ft (8.5 m) model. Its exterior is finished in board and batten, and topped with a metal roof. A single glass door opens next to its living room, which includes a sofa and plenty of glazing, helping fill the room with natural light.

The kitchen occupies the center of the home and looks well-proportioned. It's equipped with a farmhouse-style sink, an oven, an induction cooktop, and a fridge/freezer. There's quite a lot of cabinetry in here too, for a tiny house of its size.

Between the kitchen and bathroom is a small laundry nook with a stacked washing machine and dryer. The bathroom itself has a shower, a vanity sink, and a flushing toilet.

The Escape's two bedrooms are both standard tiny house loft models with low ceilings. The main bedroom is situated over the bathroom and is reached by a storage-integrated staircase. The second one is positioned over the living room and is accessed by a removable ladder. Both bedrooms accommodate double beds.

The Escape's kitchen includes quite a lot of cabinetry for a tiny house of its size Nomad Tiny Homes

The Escape model shown is up for vacation rentals on Airbnb, and yes – the telescope is included. It's also for sale from US$125,000, though this can vary depending on the options chosen.

Source: Nomad Tiny Homes