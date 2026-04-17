Spacious single-level tiny house is built for nomadic life on wheels

The Esther ditches the ubiquitous tiny house loft bedroom in favor of a spacious single-floor layout that sleeps up to two people. The home is built with regular travel in mind and can optionally run off-grid, allowing its owners to cut the cord and embrace a nomadic lifestyle.

Designed by CozyCo Tiny Homes, the Esther is based on a triple-axle trailer and is finished in hardwearing standing seam cladding, with wood-look steel accenting. It has a length of 9 m (29 ft), so is about midway between the really compact Euro tiny houses we see and the larger North American models.

The center of the Esther is occupied by an open and light-filled living area CozyCo Tiny Homes

Double glass doors open up into the living area, which occupies the center of the home and looks open and airy. The firm has done a nice job in here with the decor, which is modern and minimalist, and enlivened by a wooden dividing screen and shelf. There's also a sofa in there, positioned to face the glazed entrance.

The kitchen is nearby and is an open galley style space that incorporates cabinetry on each wall and a breakfast bar for two. It's equipped with a sink, an oven and a two-burner propane-powered cooktop, as well as space for more appliances to be installed, such as a washer/dryer and fridge/freezer.

The bathroom is accessed from the kitchen via a pocket sliding door and contains a large glass-enclosed shower, a vanity sink, and a choice of either a standard flushing toilet or a composting model.

The Esther's bedroom is situated on the opposite side of the home to the bathroom and accessed from the living room via another pocket sliding door. It looks very spacious for a tiny house and, thanks to the single-floor layout, has ample headroom to stand upright, which is always preferable to crawling around on your knees to get into a loft bed. It includes a double bed, plus some storage space, while the glazing ensures that it's filled with natural light.

The Esther's kitchen includes an oven and a two-burner propane-powered cooktop, a sink, and space for more appliances to be installed CozyCo Tiny Homes

As mentioned, the Esther can be configured to run off-grid using solar panels and batteries, plus water tanks. The tiny house starts at AUD 135,000 (which works out at around US$96,000). We've no word on delivery, so those interested are advised to contact the firm directly.

Source: CozyCo Tiny Homes