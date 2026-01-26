© 2026 New Atlas
Modular tiny house gives up wheels for spacious small living

By Adam Williams
January 26, 2026
The Evergreen tiny house model shown is currently up for sale for €90,000 (roughly US$105,000)
The Evergreen is a modular tiny house that drops portability in favor of a light-filled and spacious interior
The Evergreen tiny house's interior measures 41 sq m (441 sq ft)
The Evergreen tiny house's kitchen has lots of cabinetry and storage for a home of its size
The Evergreen tiny house's kitchen includes an induction cooktop, an oven, and space for more appliances
The Evergreen tiny house's living room includes a large L-shaped sofa, a coffee table, and an entertainment center
The Evergreen tiny house's layout is arranged on one floor
The Evergreen tiny house's master bedroom includes a double bed and storage space
The Evergreen tiny house's secondary bedroom includes a single bed and a small desk area
The Evergreen tiny house's bathroom includes a glass-enclosed shower, a vanity sink, and a flushing toilet
The Evergreen is a non-towable tiny house that would suit small living enthusiasts who want to put down some roots and enjoy more space and flexibility. By giving up its wheels, the home gains a roomy, light-filled layout that can comfortably sleep a small family.

The Evergreen is designed by Vagabond Haven and measures 41 sq m (441 sq ft). Structurally, it's made up of two modular sections which are transported to the site and joined together. While its length is a modest 8.3 m (27 ft), its width is over double that of most tiny houses and comes in at 6 m (20 ft). This lends the interior a much more comfortable and open feel – indeed, it's far wider than the small farmhouse I'm writing this story in.

The Evergreen tiny house's interior measures 41 sq m (441 sq ft)
The exterior of the home is clad in engineered wood and metal, with a steel roof, and features triple-glazed windows. The interior is finished in wood and laid-out on one floor. The extra width makes a huge difference in this home and its living area is very spacious by tiny house standards. It includes a large L-shaped sofa, a coffee table, and an entertainment center with a TV. Two sets of double glass doors open up the home to the outside.

Nearby is the kitchen and dining area. The kitchen has a sink, an oven and an induction cooktop, plus plenty of cabinetry and storage space, with upper and lower cabinets, shelving, and room for more appliances. The dining area, meanwhile, has some bench seating and chairs, and a table that can double as a work desk.

Elsewhere lies the bathroom. It contains a flushing toilet, a glass-enclosed shower, and a vanity sink, with some space for a washer/dryer to be installed too. There's also another main entrance near the bathroom that consists of a single glass door, alongside some more storage.

There are two bedrooms in the Evergreen. Thanks to its single-floor layout, both have lots of headroom to stand upright, which is not usually the case in a tiny house. The master bedroom contains a double bed and a built-in wardrobe, while the secondary bedroom has a single bed, plus an armchair, a small desk, a bookcase, and a wardrobe.

The Evergreen tiny house's kitchen has lots of cabinetry and storage for a home of its size
The Evergreen shown is currently up for sale for €90,000 (roughly US$105,000). There are lots of options available for this model, including the choice of furniture, decor and materials. It can also run off-grid with a solar power system, composting toilet, and water tanks. We've no word on delivery so those interested should contact Vagabond Haven directly.

Source: Vagabond Haven

