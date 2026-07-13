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Tiny Houses

XL tiny house trades portability for apartment-style comfort

By Adam Williams
July 12, 2026
XL tiny house trades portability for apartment-style comfort
The Evergreen XL, by Vagabond Haven, is a spacious modular tiny house that's designed for permanent installation
The Evergreen XL, by Vagabond Haven, is a spacious modular tiny house that's designed for permanent installation
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The Evergreen XL, by Vagabond Haven, is a spacious modular tiny house that's designed for permanent installation
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The Evergreen XL, by Vagabond Haven, is a spacious modular tiny house that's designed for permanent installation
The Evergreen XL's extra-wide layout gives it a spacious apartment-like interior
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The Evergreen XL's extra-wide layout gives it a spacious apartment-like interior
The Evergreen XL is arranged on one floor and has a floorspace of 59 sq m (635 sq ft)
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The Evergreen XL is arranged on one floor and has a floorspace of 59 sq m (635 sq ft)
The Evergreen XL's master bedroom includes a double bed, built-in storage, and a TV unit
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The Evergreen XL's master bedroom includes a double bed, built-in storage, and a TV unit
The Evergreen XL's second bedroom combines a sleeping area with a home office space, plus some more storage
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The Evergreen XL's second bedroom combines a sleeping area with a home office space, plus some more storage
The Evergreen XL's bathroom includes a glass-enclosed shower, a vanity sink, and a choice of three toilet types
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The Evergreen XL's bathroom includes a glass-enclosed shower, a vanity sink, and a choice of three toilet types
The Evergreen XL's technical room hosts a water heater, washing machine, dryer, and additional storage
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The Evergreen XL's technical room hosts a water heater, washing machine, dryer, and additional storage
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With its substantial size and lack of wheels or trailer, the Evergreen XL isn't a good fit for would-be nomads. Instead, it trades portability for a remarkably spacious interior that's closer to an apartment than a traditional tiny house.

The Evergreen XL is designed by Vagabond Haven and is based on the firm's Evergreen. Like that model, it's made up of two modular sections which are transported to the site using a truck and then joined together. Its length is 11.8 m (38 ft), while its width comes in at a shade under 6 m (20 ft) – over double that of most tiny houses – helping it seem much more spacious inside than a typical narrow tiny house.

The Evergreen XL is arranged on one floor and has a floorspace of 59 sq m (635 sq ft)
The Evergreen XL is arranged on one floor and has a floorspace of 59 sq m (635 sq ft)

The exterior of the home is clad in engineered timber and metal, with a steel roof, and it features generous glazing, helping maximize natural light. The interior is finished in natural wood and has a light, contemporary decor. It's arranged on one floor, with a floorspace of 59 sq m (635 sq ft), which makes for a very spacious home, by tiny house standards.

Much of the available living space is taken up by an open living/kitchen area. This includes an L-shaped sofa and a coffee table, as well as an entertainment center, a TV, and a wood-burning stove. The kitchen is equipped with a sink, a fridge/freezer, an induction cooktop, and a dishwasher – which is usually a rarity in tiny houses but is becoming increasingly common in larger models. It also has both upper and lower cabinetry, plus a large six-person dining table, which should make it easy to entertain guests.

The bathroom is accessed by a wooden door and contains a glass-enclosed shower, a vanity sink, and a choice of flushing, composting or incinerating toilet (the latter literally turns waste to ash). There's also some storage space. A technical room, meanwhile, contains a water heater, a separate washing machine and dryer, and more storage units.

The Evergreen XL's master bedroom includes a double bed, built-in storage, and a TV unit
The Evergreen XL's master bedroom includes a double bed, built-in storage, and a TV unit

There are two bedrooms in the Evergreen XL. The larger master bedroom has a double bed, a built-in wardrobe, and a TV unit. The secondary bedroom is smaller and has a single bed, a home office area with a desk and shelving, plus a bookshelf and a separate entrance to the outside.

The Evergreen XL has lots of options available, including its furnishing, appliances, building materials, and even the ability to run fully off-grid with solar power. It starts at around €108,000 (for reference, this works out as US$123,000). We've no word on delivery, so those interested will need to reach out to Vagabond Haven directly.

Source: Vagabond Haven

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Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHome
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Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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