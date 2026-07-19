Affordable tiny house provides simplicity on a single floor

Large and luxurious tiny houses are all well and good, but the Fairfax 20' draws on the small living movement's modest roots with a compact, no-frills model that's currently up for sale for just US$33,700.

Designed by Dragon Tiny Homes, the Fairfax 20' is an updated take on the firm's previous smaller Fairfax model. It's based on a double-axle trailer and, as its name suggests, has a length of 20 ft (6.1 m), which is definitely on the small side for a North American tiny house. The exterior is clad in gray siding and topped by a metal roof.

The kitchen in the Fairfax 20' has quite a lot of cabinetry for its size Dragon Tiny Homes

The interior of the tiny house is finished in white shiplap paneling and measures 170 sq ft (15.8 sq m), which is arranged on one floor. With the budget being tight and the home being so small, it's quite simple in there, with most of the available space taken up by one large shared room.

The entrance opens onto the kitchen. You're not going to be hosting banquets in this thing, but it's equipped with the basics and has a sink, an induction cooktop, a fridge/freezer, and a washer/dryer, plus a fair amount of cabinetry for its size.

Nearby lies the living/sleeping area. This is a little different than most tiny house configurations and, rather than a loft, consists of a steel-framed raised-platform bed that's accessed by storage-integrated steps and is high enough to create a seating area below that doubles as a living room. The firm's photos also show it being configured as a home office instead. Alternatively, a standard day bed or sofa bed could potentially be a good use of the space too.

The Fairfax 20' features a raised platform bed that creates space for a sofa underneath Dragon Tiny Homes

Elsewhere in the tiny house is the bathroom. This is compact, as you'd expect. It includes a flushing toilet, a compact sink, and a walk-in shower.

As mentioned, this particular model Fairfax 20' is up for sale for $33,700, with delivery available throughout the USA. Contact the firm directly for more details on delivery rates.

Source: Dragon Tiny Homes