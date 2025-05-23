© 2025 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Beautifully basic tiny house is about as affordable as it gets

By Adam Williams
May 23, 2025
Beautifully basic tiny house is about as affordable as it gets
The Fairfax is a remarkably small and simple tiny house that's up for sale for just US$37,950
The Fairfax is a remarkably small and simple tiny house that's up for sale for just US$37,950
View 8 Images
The Fairfax is a remarkably small and simple tiny house that's up for sale for just US$37,950
1/8
The Fairfax is a remarkably small and simple tiny house that's up for sale for just US$37,950
The Fairfax is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of just 16 ft (4.8 m)
2/8
The Fairfax is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of just 16 ft (4.8 m)
Most of the Fairfax's living space is taken up by its combined bedroom/living area
3/8
Most of the Fairfax's living space is taken up by its combined bedroom/living area
The Fairfax's interior has a floorspace of 135 sq ft (12.5 sq m), which is arranged on one floor
4/8
The Fairfax's interior has a floorspace of 135 sq ft (12.5 sq m), which is arranged on one floor
The Fairfax features generous glazing throughout, helping fill the interior with natural light
5/8
The Fairfax features generous glazing throughout, helping fill the interior with natural light
The Fairfax's kitchen area is tucked into the entrance area and includes a sink and some cabinetry
6/8
The Fairfax's kitchen area is tucked into the entrance area and includes a sink and some cabinetry
The Fairfax's bathroom includes a shower and a flushing toilet
7/8
The Fairfax's bathroom includes a shower and a flushing toilet
The Fairfax's bathroom is very compact, even by tiny house standards
8/8
The Fairfax's bathroom is very compact, even by tiny house standards
View gallery - 8 images

Dragon Tiny Homes' Fairfax model is one of the most affordable tiny houses on the market. With a length of just 16 ft (4.8 m), it definitely won't suit a large family, but it could be a good fit as a vacation home or as a guest house.

The Fairfax is based on a double-axle trailer and consists of a steel frame and cement board siding. Its shiplap-finished interior measures 135 sq ft (12.5 sq m) and, surprisingly, given the lack of space available, it is all arranged on one floor.

To put its size into perspective, the Fairfax is significantly smaller than most other tiny houses, like Baluchon's Cardabelle, for example, so unless you're passionate about downsizing, you wouldn't want to live in this thing full-time – indeed the firm describes it as a hotel room on wheels and suggests it would be a good fit as a home office, guest house, or an Airbnb.

The home is accessed into its kitchen area. This is very compact indeed, having just a sink and quartz countertop. The idea here is that you could stash a portable stove or microwave in the cabinetry to break out at mealtimes.

Most of the Fairfax's living space is taken up by its combined bedroom/living area
Most of the Fairfax's living space is taken up by its combined bedroom/living area

The living/sleeping area is nearby. This is pictured with a double bed and a chair, though if you were going to use it for any significant amount of time, perhaps a sofa bed or a Murphy style drop-down bed would be a better choice for the space. The generous glazing helps fill the interior with natural light.

Elsewhere in the tiny house is a compact bathroom. Reached by a small sliding door, it includes a shower and a flushing toilet. It's unclear whether there's room in there for a sink too, but a combined toilet/sink like Unplgd Tiny Homes' Bellbird could be installed to save space.

The Fairfax is up for sale now for US$37,950.

Source: Dragon Tiny Homes

View gallery - 8 images

Tags

Tiny HousesMicro-HouseTiny FootprintBuilding and ConstructionHouseHome
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!