This 18-ft-long tiny house is more capable than you might think

Whichever way you cut it, a 5.4-m (17.8-ft)-long tiny house isn't going to feel palatial. However, thanks to some clever interior design choices, the Five Four does a good job of maximizing its limited footprint and even squeezes in two bedrooms.

The Five Four, by Australia's Designer Eco Tiny Homes, is based on a double-axle trailer and has an exterior made up of Weathertex cladding, which is a mixture of hardwood and wax, while its roof is finished in insulated roof panels. Its interior is clad in utilitarian plywood.

It's accessed by a double-glass sliding door, which opens into the living area. The kitchen is nearby and is quite simple, with a sink, a small fridge, and an electric cooktop plus lots of cabinetry and some shelving. There's also the opportunity for the owner to install their own appliances.

Like the recent Kemi and Beaufort Bushland Retreat tiny houses, the Five Four has an open layout, and is also mostly on one floor. The main bedroom takes up the area you'd expect the living room to occupy and includes a double bed. However, since it's raised, there's some storage space underneath there too, and it has a seating area.

The Five Four's interior is mostly arranged on one floor and it has an open layout Designer Eco Tiny Homes

Elsewhere on the Five Four's ground floor is the bathroom. This has a shower, a sink, and a flushing toilet.

Additionally, the tiny house features a movable ladder that provides access to the upstairs bedroom. This is a typical tiny house loft, with a low ceiling and another double bed installed.

The Five Four starts at AUD 84,900 (almost US$55,000, though we've no word on international availability) and comes with multiple options, including the loft, interior and exterior finishes, and even a full off-the-grid setup – all of which will no doubt increase the price significantly.

Source: Designer Eco Tiny Homes