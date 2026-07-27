36-ft tiny house makes space for home office and downstairs bedroom

Not all tiny houses feel tiny inside. A case in point is the Florence, which packs an impressive amount into its relatively compact frame. Despite measuring just 355 sq ft (33 sq m), it includes a spacious living area, a full-size kitchen, a downstairs bedroom, and even a home office.

Designed by Teacup Tiny Homes, the Florence is based on a triple-axle trailer and has a length of 36 ft (11 m), with a width of 8.5 ft (2.6 m), making it suitable to tow on a public road. Its exterior is clad in metal and wood-effect vinyl, with a metal roof.

The Florence's interior measures 355 sq ft (33 sq m) and is centered around an open living area Teacup Tiny Homes

The interior of the home is finished in white tongue-and-groove paneling and looks bright and airy thanks to its generous glazing and high ceilings. It's arranged around a large open living area. The living room is situated next to the entrance and contains a sofa and an electric fireplace, with space for a TV to be installed. There's also a large storage unit next to the entrance.

Nearby is a useful dining/home office space with an extending desk area. It also has some integrated storage. The kitchen is adjacent. Arranged galley style with cabinetry on each wall, it includes a large sink, an oven, and a four-burner propane-powered stove, a microwave, and a fridge/freezer. There's yet more storage here, including a large wardrobe unit.

The Florence's bathroom is reached from the kitchen by a sliding door and contains a flushing toilet, a glass-enclosed shower, and a vanity sink.

There are two bedrooms in this model. The master bedroom is next to the living room. The room is arranged around a double bed and has lots of storage space. Thanks to its downstairs location, there's plenty of headroom to stand upright and to move around the bed, which is always a nice bonus in a tiny house.

The Florence's master bedroom is located downstairs and includes a double bed and quite a lot of storage Teacup Tiny Homes

The secondary bedroom is positioned in the loft over the kitchen/bathroom and is accessed by a removable wooden ladder. This room is much smaller but has space for a double bed.

The Florence is up for sale from CAD 172,000 (US$122,000). It has lots of options available, including a bath instead of a shower, choice of furnishing and materials, and permanent installation on foundations instead of wheels. Delivery is available throughout the US and Canada, though you'll need to contact the firm for rates.

Source: Teacup Tiny Homes