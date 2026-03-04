Tiny house trades portability for generous outdoor living space

Though most tiny houses we see are designed with nomadic living in mind, the Forest is intended for a more settled lifestyle. The home is semi-permanently installed on some rural land and expands its limited interior living space with a large deck outside that includes a porch area and a rooftop terrace.

The Forest was created by Poland's Tiny Smart House, together with TV host and designer Dorota Szelągowska. Its exterior is finished in Scandinavian spruce and topped by a metal roof. The home has a length of 8 m (26 ft), which is definitely on the smaller side compared to most North American tiny houses. However, its extensive outdoor areas really help make up for it.

The Forest's interior looks spacious and light-filled thanks to its many windows Tiny Smart House

The home is surrounded by a wraparound deck, plus it has a covered porch. This hosts a living/dining spot with a hammock seat, some storage, additional seating, and a dining table. Above this, a rooftop terrace can be accessed from some exterior steps and looks like a useful place for hosting barbecues.

The tiny house's large glass doors open into the living room. This includes a L-shaped sofa with some integrated storage. Nearby is the kitchen. It's equipped with a sink, an oven, and a four-ring induction cooktop. Presumably a fridge is hidden away somewhere in all that cabinetry too, though this has not been confirmed. Additionally, a dining table and seating for two are positioned nearby.

The Forest's bathroom is positioned at the opposite side of the home to the entrance and accessed by a sliding barn-style door. It looks relatively spacious in there for such a compact home and has a glass-enclosed shower, a vanity sink, and a flushing toilet, plus a little more storage.

There are two loft-style bedrooms in this model, both with low ceilings and reached by removable ladders. One sits above the living room, while the other is positioned over the bathroom. Both have space for double beds.

The Forest's kitchen is well-stocked with lots of cabinetry, and also has a dining table Tiny Smart House

We've no word on the price of the Forest, or international availability, so those interested in ordering something similar are advised to get in touch with the firm directly.

Source: Tiny Smart House