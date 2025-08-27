Compact tiny house packs flexibility and fun into just 20 ft

The Fowler & Ward x Base Cabin tiny house features a compact light-filled interior that opens up to the outdoors. Sleeping up to four people, it includes an optional deck, off-grid functionality, and even a neat mini climbing wall that provides access to a bunk bed.

Created by Australian tiny house firm Base Cabin, the towable home is named Fowler & Ward x Base Cabin as a nod to its co-designer, Fowler and Ward, an Australian architecture studio. It measures 20 ft (6 m) in length and its exterior is finished in utilitarian painted steel. Its optional deck expands living space with a seating area and even an outdoor bath.

Inside, the tiny house measures 20 sq m (215 sq ft). Oversized bifold doors open up the home to the outdoors and connect to the kitchen, which includes a sink, a two-burner propane stove, and ample cabinetry. Presumably there's a fridge hidden away in there somewhere, and there's also room for additional appliances if required. A small dining table is situated nearby.

Adjacent to the kitchen is the living area, which features a bench seat/daybed with built-in storage.

The Fowler & Ward x Base Cabin's bunk bed is accessed by a small climbing wall Base Camp

The downstairs bedroom is fitted with double bunks, with the mini climbing wall mentioned providing access to the top bunk, which is similar to Konpak Tiny Homes' Funhouse. This space can alternatively be configured as a home office if preferred. Nearby lies the downstairs bathroom, which is equipped with a shower, sink, and toilet.

There's one upstairs bedroom in the Fowler & Ward x Base Cabin, which is a typical loft model with a double bed and a skylight. The room is accessed by a combined bookshelf/ladder.

The Fowler & Ward x Base Cabin can optionally be upgraded for full off-the-grid functionality with solar panels, batteries, and water tanks. The home starts at AUD134,000 (roughly US$87,000).

Source: Base Cabin