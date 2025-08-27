© 2025 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Compact tiny house packs flexibility and fun into just 20 ft

By Adam Williams
August 27, 2025
Compact tiny house packs flexibility and fun into just 20 ft
The Fowler & Ward x Base Cabin has an optional deck with an outdoor bathtub and seating area
The Fowler & Ward x Base Cabin has an optional deck with an outdoor bathtub and seating area
View 8 Images
The Fowler & Ward x Base Cabin is up for sale from AUD134,000 (roughly US$87,000)
1/8
The Fowler & Ward x Base Cabin is up for sale from AUD134,000 (roughly US$87,000)
The Fowler & Ward x Base Cabin is finished in utilitarian painted steel, which comes in multiple colors
2/8
The Fowler & Ward x Base Cabin is finished in utilitarian painted steel, which comes in multiple colors
The Fowler & Ward x Base Cabin has an optional deck with an outdoor bathtub and seating area
3/8
The Fowler & Ward x Base Cabin has an optional deck with an outdoor bathtub and seating area
The Fowler & Ward x Base Cabin can optionally run off-the-grid with solar panels and water tanks
4/8
The Fowler & Ward x Base Cabin can optionally run off-the-grid with solar panels and water tanks
The Fowler & Ward x Base Cabin's bunk bed is accessed by a small climbing wall
5/8
The Fowler & Ward x Base Cabin's bunk bed is accessed by a small climbing wall
The Fowler & Ward x Base Cabin's large bifold doors really help open up the home to the outside
6/8
The Fowler & Ward x Base Cabin's large bifold doors really help open up the home to the outside
The Fowler & Ward x Base Cabin's living room includes a large bench seat with integrated storage space
7/8
The Fowler & Ward x Base Cabin's living room includes a large bench seat with integrated storage space
The Fowler & Ward x Base Cabin's upstairs bedroom is a typical loft room with a low ceiling and a double bed. It also includes a skylight for stargazing
8/8
The Fowler & Ward x Base Cabin's upstairs bedroom is a typical loft room with a low ceiling and a double bed. It also includes a skylight for stargazing
View gallery - 8 images

The Fowler & Ward x Base Cabin tiny house features a compact light-filled interior that opens up to the outdoors. Sleeping up to four people, it includes an optional deck, off-grid functionality, and even a neat mini climbing wall that provides access to a bunk bed.

Created by Australian tiny house firm Base Cabin, the towable home is named Fowler & Ward x Base Cabin as a nod to its co-designer, Fowler and Ward, an Australian architecture studio. It measures 20 ft (6 m) in length and its exterior is finished in utilitarian painted steel. Its optional deck expands living space with a seating area and even an outdoor bath.

Inside, the tiny house measures 20 sq m (215 sq ft). Oversized bifold doors open up the home to the outdoors and connect to the kitchen, which includes a sink, a two-burner propane stove, and ample cabinetry. Presumably there's a fridge hidden away in there somewhere, and there's also room for additional appliances if required. A small dining table is situated nearby.

Adjacent to the kitchen is the living area, which features a bench seat/daybed with built-in storage.

The Fowler & Ward x Base Cabin's bunk bed is accessed by a small climbing wall
The Fowler & Ward x Base Cabin's bunk bed is accessed by a small climbing wall

The downstairs bedroom is fitted with double bunks, with the mini climbing wall mentioned providing access to the top bunk, which is similar to Konpak Tiny Homes' Funhouse. This space can alternatively be configured as a home office if preferred. Nearby lies the downstairs bathroom, which is equipped with a shower, sink, and toilet.

There's one upstairs bedroom in the Fowler & Ward x Base Cabin, which is a typical loft model with a double bed and a skylight. The room is accessed by a combined bookshelf/ladder.

The Fowler & Ward x Base Cabin can optionally be upgraded for full off-the-grid functionality with solar panels, batteries, and water tanks. The home starts at AUD134,000 (roughly US$87,000).

Source: Base Cabin

View gallery - 8 images

Tags

Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionMicro-HouseTiny FootprintHouseHome
1 comment
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
1 comment
Oirinth
Does anyone actually live in a tiny house? They always seem more like something you see on an Air BnB listing