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Tiny Houses

Spacious tiny house brings on the luxury for a family living small

By Stefan Ionescu
May 06, 2026
Spacious tiny house brings on the luxury for a family living small
The Halcyon Grand tiny house is built to last generations, whether it's in sunny Florida or the freezing Canadian North
The Halcyon Grand tiny house is built to last generations, whether it's in sunny Florida or the freezing Canadian North
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The Halcyon Grand tiny house is built to last generations, whether it's in sunny Florida or the freezing Canadian North
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The Halcyon Grand tiny house is built to last generations, whether it's in sunny Florida or the freezing Canadian North
Seating for four opposite the kitchen area, plus a good-sized sofa and coffee table in the light-filled living space
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Seating for four opposite the kitchen area, plus a good-sized sofa and coffee table in the light-filled living space
Full-sized fridge/freezer, four-burner range, main oven plus microwave and lots of storage in the kitchen
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Full-sized fridge/freezer, four-burner range, main oven plus microwave and lots of storage in the kitchen
The main bedroom features a king-sized bed with extra storage underneath, double-sized wardrobes, oak shelving, and a nightstand with built-in USB ports
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The main bedroom features a king-sized bed with extra storage underneath, double-sized wardrobes, oak shelving, and a nightstand with built-in USB ports
Wall-to-ceiling windows bring in natural light
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Wall-to-ceiling windows bring in natural light
Open ground floor incorporating the kitchen, dining and living areas with a semi-partitioned bedroom space too
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Open ground floor incorporating the kitchen, dining and living areas with a semi-partitioned bedroom space too
Illuminated steps to the loft's secondary bedroom
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Illuminated steps to the loft's secondary bedroom
The loft set up as a child's room
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The loft set up as a child's room
The bathroom offers a spa-like experience with plenty of headroom in this tiny home
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The bathroom offers a spa-like experience with plenty of headroom in this tiny home
The Halcyon Grand is a shining example of tiny houses being fit for family living
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The Halcyon Grand is a shining example of tiny houses being fit for family living
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Fritz Tiny Homes has expanded its Halcyon line with the Grand, a 400-sq-ft (37.1-sq-m) park model that takes livability to the next level. It builds off of the Halcyon Stay model, but makes it a more practical dwelling, with two bedrooms and clever storage solutions that maximize space. It may be tiny, but the Canadian builders ensured it can function as a primary residence for a growing family.

One of the things that the Alberta-based company is proud of is the ground-floor master suite. The king-sized bed sits underneath a soaring ceiling, with a patio door that opens onto a covered deck. Natural light floods the inside through floor-to-ceiling glass on the window facing the bed.

The partition wall separating the bedroom from the rest of the ground floor has glass panels along the upper portion. Fritz made this interesting design decision to ensure that there is a sound barrier for privacy without interrupting the visual flow of the ceiling. Considering there is a bedroom on the upper floor, it makes sense as a good compromise – creating a quiet space that doesn't disrupt the dramatic architecture.

Wall-to-ceiling windows bring in natural light
Wall-to-ceiling windows bring in natural light

The bed is fitted with a hydraulic lift system, revealing generous storage space underneath. This is one of the details that shows the Halcyon Grand is more than just a showpiece, but a genuinely livable tiny home. The nightstand has deep drawers and built-in USB ports, while the double-sided wardrobe and adjustable white oak shelving show that Fritz understands the assignment – storage space isn’t optional.

The kitchen, which is also on the main floor, is compact but full-featured – with visually concealed appliances like a refrigerator-freezer combo. The inclusion of a dishwasher marks a meaningful departure from the compromises typical of tiny living – this is similar to Betty by Decathlon Tiny Homes and Dogwood by Mustard Seed Tiny Homes, which also emphasize full-size appliances. Opposite this space is a dining area that can seat four people. A roomy living area nearby hosts a large sofa and coffee table while offering views through the floor-to-ceiling glass entrance.

Full-sized fridge/freezer, four-burner range, main oven plus microwave and lots of storage in the kitchen
Full-sized fridge/freezer, four-burner range, main oven plus microwave and lots of storage in the kitchen

Fritz also put a lot of thought and craftsmanship into the bathroom, which offers a spa-like experience that shows real spatial problem-solving rather than just miniaturizing conventional layouts. The builders stepped the floor down to provide ample headroom despite the loft being directly above it, installed underfloor heating and covered the surface in custom-made and easy-to-maintain single-piece tiles. You have an enclosed shower with mini bath and on-demand hot water, a double vanity sink and a tidy toilet with hidden cistern. A utility zone is in here too, with a washer/dryer combo as standard – though there is room to optionally upgrade to full side-by-side appliances.

A second bedroom is on the upper floor, with slanted ceiling that gives its entrance almost full-height appeal. Configured here for a child's space, there are colorful LED accents, deep pull-out drawers for storing toys, and a safety railing to prevent little ones from accidentally tumbling. The space can easily fit a king mattress or two queens if kids aren't in the picture. When making a midnight bathroom run, the stairs sport LED lighting like runway lights at an airfield.

The loft set up as a child's room
The loft set up as a child's room

Elsewhere, the entire structure is wrapped in spray foam between inner and outer surfaces, and the floors have hydronic heating to prevent what is arguably the biggest source of discomfort in homes without foundations – perpetually cold floors. Fritz handled airflow nicely by installing three ERV (Energy Recovery Ventilator) units that constantly bring in fresh air through ceramic heating. Dual mini-split heat pumps have been installed too. Since the Halcyon Grand is like a tightly sealed envelope, this is essential for maintaining air quality while keeping the home air-conditioned.

This attention to the thermal performance of the Halcyon Grand ensures a climate-controlled environment that works year-round regardless of location. This tiny house is built to last generations, whether it's in sunny Florida or the freezing Canadian North.

Described as the company's "largest and most ambitious tiny home yet," the Halcyon Grand starts at CAD 330,225 (which converts to around US$243k) and can be delivered across North America. It’s a certified park model RV, but if zoning requirements in the client's area don't allow it, it can be built as a modular home on a permanent foundation with no loft – a second bedroom can be attached to the back of the home if desired.

This 400sqft Tiny Home is PURE LUXURY

Source: Fritz Tiny Homes

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Tiny HousesHomeHouseTiny FootprintBuilding and Construction
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Stefan Ionescu
Stefan Ionescu
Stefan has always been into tech. After studying geological engineering, he shifted to writing and now works as a freelance tech writer, making complex topics easy to understand. Outside of work, he can be found travelling and exploring new places.

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