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Tiny Houses

Road-ready tiny house sleeps six people under one compact roof

By Adam Williams
May 30, 2026
Road-ready tiny house sleeps six people under one compact roof
The Gerês tiny house, by Portugal's Casagaea, sleeps up to six adults in a compact towable footprint
The Gerês tiny house, by Portugal's Casagaea, sleeps up to six adults in a compact towable footprint
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The Gerês tiny house, by Portugal's Casagaea, sleeps up to six adults in a compact towable footprint
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The Gerês tiny house, by Portugal's Casagaea, sleeps up to six adults in a compact towable footprint
The Gerês tiny house is clad in engineered wood and includes a storage box near the tow hitch
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The Gerês tiny house is clad in engineered wood and includes a storage box near the tow hitch
The Gerês tiny house is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of just 7.8 m (25.7 ft)
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The Gerês tiny house is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of just 7.8 m (25.7 ft)
The Gerês tiny house's interior measures 30 sq m (322 sq ft)
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The Gerês tiny house's interior measures 30 sq m (322 sq ft)
The Gerês tiny house's interior is centered around an open kitchen and living area
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The Gerês tiny house's interior is centered around an open kitchen and living area
The Gerês tiny house's kitchen includes a breakfast bar seating area for two
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The Gerês tiny house's kitchen includes a breakfast bar seating area for two
The Gerês tiny house's kitchen includes a sink, an oven and an induction cooktop, and a fridge/freezer
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The Gerês tiny house's kitchen includes a sink, an oven and an induction cooktop, and a fridge/freezer
The Gerês tiny house's bathroom features a vanity sink, a glass-enclosed shower, and a flushing toilet
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The Gerês tiny house's bathroom features a vanity sink, a glass-enclosed shower, and a flushing toilet
The Gerês tiny house's main bedroom is accessed by a storage-integrated staircase
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The Gerês tiny house's main bedroom is accessed by a storage-integrated staircase
The Gerês tiny house's living room includes a sofa bed that sleeps up to two adults
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The Gerês tiny house's living room includes a sofa bed that sleeps up to two adults
View gallery - 10 images

Though it only has a modest length of 7.8 m (25.7 ft), the Gerês tiny house manages to squeeze in sleeping space for up to six people. The tiny house also has several optional upgrades available, including running fully off-grid.

Designed by Portugal's Casagaea, the Gerês is based on a double-axle trailer and is clad in engineered wood, with a small storage box located near the tow hitch.

The interior of the home measures 30 sq m (322 sq ft) and is arranged around a central open living area. The kitchen is equipped with an oven, an induction cooktop, a sink, a fridge/freezer, and a breakfast bar seating area. Like the firm's Algarve model, there are some nice little touches in here, such as indirect lighting and a pop-up power outlet integrated into the cabinetry.

The Gerês tiny house's living room includes a sofa bed that sleeps up to two adults
The Gerês tiny house's living room includes a sofa bed that sleeps up to two adults

Situated next to the kitchen is the living room, which has a sofa bed that sleeps two, plus space for an entertainment center. Additionally, a wood-burning stove can be installed.

The bathroom is reached from the kitchen, via an unusual sliding door that has integrated shelving. It looks pretty snug in there but includes a vanity sink, a glass-enclosed shower, and a flushing toilet.

There are two bedrooms in the Gerês. The main bedroom is positioned above the kitchen/bathroom and reached by a storage-integrated staircase. It has a low ceiling and contains a double bed, plus a little storage. The secondary bedroom, meanwhile, is accessed by a removable ladder and also has a low ceiling and enough space for a double bed.

While six adults under one roof (and sharing one bathroom) would make for a very cozy living arrangement, it should be doable for vacations and short stays. For full-time living, it would likely be better suited to a smaller family or a couple.

The Gerês tiny house's kitchen includes a breakfast bar seating area for two
The Gerês tiny house's kitchen includes a breakfast bar seating area for two

Alongside the off-grid setup mentioned, the Gerês has several other optional upgrades available, including customized materials, furniture, and layout. We've no word on the price or delivery options, so those interested are best getting in touch with the firm directly.

Source: Casagaea

View gallery - 10 images

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Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHome
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Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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