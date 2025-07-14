© 2025 New Atlas
Flexible space-saving tiny house sleeps up to four people in just 16 ft

By Adam Williams
July 14, 2025
The Gunyah is a compact and affordable tiny house with a length of just 5 m (16.5 ft) that can sleep up to four people
The Gunyah's compact dimensions and relatively light weight make it a good fit for regular towing
The Gunyah is intended for short stays rather than as a full-time home
The Gunyah's exterior is finished in engineered wood and metal
The Gunyah has an optional porch, which expands living space significantly
The Gunyah's living room includes a sofa and a wall-mounted TV
The Gunyah's living room can optionally be fitted with a double bed
The Gunyah's bedroom is a typical tiny house loft with a low ceiling
The Gunyah's upstairs bedroom is accessed by a removable ladder
The Gunyah's kitchen includes a dishwasher, induction cooktop, fridge, and a sink
The Gunyah's breakfast bar area opens up to the outside with a large window
The Gunyah's interior is filled with natural light thanks to its generous glazing
The Gunyah's bathroom includes a composting toilet
The Gunyah's bathroom includes a shower and a small space-saving sink
The Gunyah is a remarkably small tiny house with a length of just of 5 m (16.5 ft). Despite its compact footprint, it sleeps up to four people and also comes with multiple options, including different layouts, a porch, and off-the-grid functionality.

The Gunyah is based on a double-axle trailer and is finished in engineered wood and metal. Australia's Häuslein Tiny House Co. says that the home is relatively light at 2.85 tonnes (3.1 US tons) and should be easy to tow around. It has been specifically created with short stays in mind and could be a good fit as an Airbnb, a guesthouse, or similar.

The interior is finished in birch ply and is accessed through a glass door, and into the living room. This space is shown here with a wall-mounted TV, a sofa, and generous glazing. However, it can alternatively be configured as a downstairs bedroom and host a double bed, depending on the owner's requirements.

The kitchen is nearby and includes a dishwasher, a compact fridge, an induction cooktop, a sink, and quite a lot of cabinetry. There's also a breakfast bar and a large operable window that can be used for serving food and drinks outside and will be especially useful if paired with the optional porch shown in some of the promo photos.

On the opposite side of the Gunyah's ground floor to the living room is its bathroom. This is accessed by a sliding barn-style door and looks pretty compact but does have a composting toilet, a small sink, and a shower.

The tiny house contains one upstairs bedroom, which is reached by a removable ladder. The bedroom itself is a typical tiny house loft-style area with a low ceiling, and has space for a double bed.

The Gunyah is currently up for sale for AUD 109,780 (US$72,000), but depending on the appliances chosen and other optional upgrades like solar power, this could rise significantly.

Source: Häuslein Tiny House Co.

