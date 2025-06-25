© 2025 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Honey Bee tiny house fits storage-packed family home into 26 ft

By Adam Williams
June 25, 2025
Honey Bee tiny house fits storage-packed family home into 26 ft
The Honey Bee is a compact two-bedroom model that fits a home suitable for a small family into a length of just 26 ft (7.9 m)
The Honey Bee is a compact two-bedroom model that fits a home suitable for a small family into a length of just 26 ft (7.9 m)
View 12 Images
The Honey Bee is a compact two-bedroom model that fits a home suitable for a small family into a length of just 26 ft (7.9 m)
1/12
The Honey Bee is a compact two-bedroom model that fits a home suitable for a small family into a length of just 26 ft (7.9 m)
The Honey Bee is based on a triple-axle trailer and finished in metal, with wooden accenting
2/12
The Honey Bee is based on a triple-axle trailer and finished in metal, with wooden accenting
The Honey Bee's entrance is raised, creating space for some additional storage
3/12
The Honey Bee's entrance is raised, creating space for some additional storage
The Honey Bee's interior is arranged around a central kitchen
4/12
The Honey Bee's interior is arranged around a central kitchen
The Honey Bee's kitchen includes an oven, a two-burner propane-powered cooktop, a fridge/freezer, sink, and quite a lot of cabinetry
5/12
The Honey Bee's kitchen includes an oven, a two-burner propane-powered cooktop, a fridge/freezer, sink, and quite a lot of cabinetry
The Honey Bee's kitchen area also includes a small breakfast bar for two
6/12
The Honey Bee's kitchen area also includes a small breakfast bar for two
The Honey Bee's living room features a sofa bed and a small table
7/12
The Honey Bee's living room features a sofa bed and a small table
The Honey Bee's bathroom includes a shower, sink, and a composting toilet as standard
8/12
The Honey Bee's bathroom includes a shower, sink, and a composting toilet as standard
The Honey Bee includes some storage space near the bathroom
9/12
The Honey Bee includes some storage space near the bathroom
The Honey Bee's main bedroom is accessed by a storage-integrated staircase and it has a lowered platform to make it easier to stand upright and get dressed
10/12
The Honey Bee's main bedroom is accessed by a storage-integrated staircase and it has a lowered platform to make it easier to stand upright and get dressed
The Honey Bee's bedrooms are typical loft models with low ceilings
11/12
The Honey Bee's bedrooms are typical loft models with low ceilings
The Honey Bee's bedrooms have space for a double bed (though this one's shown with a single) each and some storage space
12/12
The Honey Bee's bedrooms have space for a double bed (though this one's shown with a single) each and some storage space
View gallery - 12 images

Backcountry Tiny Homes knows a thing or two about maximizing living space, having been responsible for the incredibly small Acorn. Now the firm has used this experience to fit a two-bedroom model suitable for a small family into a length of just 26 ft (7.9 m).

The Honey Bee is based on a triple-axle trailer and is finished in metal, with lap siding accenting. The home's entrance is raised, creating the opportunity for some useful storage. It connects to the kitchen, which occupies the center of the home. This includes a two-burner propane-powered stove, electric oven, full-size fridge/freezer, sink, and quite a lot of cabinetry. There's also a breakfast bar for two.

The kitchen joins onto to the living room, which has a sofa bed for guests, a small coffee table, and is surrounded by generous glazing. Located opposite the living room, on the other side of the kitchen, is the bathroom. It has a sink, shower, composting toilet (this can be changed for a flushing toilet), and a small nook that can function as a laundry area or for storage.

The Honey Bee's interior is arranged around a central kitchen
The Honey Bee's interior is arranged around a central kitchen

There are two bedrooms in the Honey Bee, both of which are loft models with low ceilings. The main bedroom is reached by a storage-integrated staircase and has space for a double bed, plus it has a lowered standing platform area to make getting dressed easier. The second bedroom, meanwhile, is accessed by a wooden ladder and again has space for a double bed.

The Honey Bee is currently up for sale and starts at US$53,300 for a shell, while a turnkey model ready to move in will set you back $111,000. There are also multiple optional upgrades available, including a full off-the-grid setup with a wood-burning stove, solar panels, and water tanks.

Source: Backcountry Tiny Homes

View gallery - 12 images

Tags

Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHome
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!