Extra-wide tiny house makes space for comfortable living on wheels

The Huckleberry tiny house may be compact, but it doesn't skimp on home comforts. Featuring an extra-wide layout, it has a spacious apartment-like interior that's packed with character and includes a bathtub, an antique stove, and more.

Designed by Rewild Homes, the Huckleberry is based on a triple-axle trailer and has a length of 30 ft (9.1 m), which isn't particularly large for a North American tiny house. However, its width is 10 ft (3 m) rather than the standard 8.5 ft (2.6 m). This doesn't sound like much, but it allows for a more apartment-like interior arrangement than is typical in a tiny home – albeit at the cost of requiring a permit to tow on a public road.

The Huckleberry's living room is spacious and includes a bench-style seating area Rewild Homes

The home's exterior is clad in wood, corrugated metal, and cedar shakes, lending it a rustic appearance. Its interior continues this aesthetic and looks light-filled thanks to the large amount of windows and skylights, plus a glass double-door main entrance. The wood used inside is notable and consists of a mixture of hardwood flooring, natural pine walls, cedar trim, and some fir beams.

Its living room is centered around a large bench seat and is open and uncluttered. A key priority was for the owner to have floorspace to do her yoga, and there should be ample space in there for the occasional downward dog or plank.

The owner isn't a big fan of cooking so only wanted a basic kitchen. Reflecting this, the kitchen area includes a portable induction cooktop, a granite sink, and a fridge/freezer. There's also plenty of custom woodwork in here, with cabinets finished with cedar shakes to echo the exterior, plus shelving and breakfast-bar-style seating for two. A vintage stove with a built-in bread oven and cooktop is installed between the living room and kitchen.

A barn-style sliding door from the kitchen leads to the bathroom. This is luxurious for a tiny house and has a stacked washer/dryer, a flushing toilet, a cast iron clawfoot tub, and a vintage sink unit originally made by the grandmother of the client's husband. Slate flooring is installed along with underfloor heating, another rare luxury.

A second sliding barn-style door provides access to the Huckleberry's only bedroom. Thanks to the single-floor layout, it boasts a high ceiling and includes a double bed, along with extensive cabinetry for storage.

The Huckleberry looks open and light-filled thanks to its generous glazing, which includes decorative diamond-shaped windows and skylights Rewild Homes

We've no word on how much the Huckleberry cost, but for comparison, Rewild Homes' somewhat similar Thicket fetched CAD 160,000 (roughly US$115,000).

Source: Rewild Homes