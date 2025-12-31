© 2026 New Atlas
Compact but flexible tiny house lets you take your work home with you

By Adam Williams
December 31, 2025
Despite its modest proportions, the Pacific Wren tiny house packs in a home working space and two bedrooms
The Pacific Wren is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 24 ft (7.3 m)
The Pacific Wren is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 24 ft (7.3 m)
The Pacific Wren is finished in wood and topped by a metal roof
The Pacific Wren is finished in wood and topped by a metal roof
The center of the Pacific Wren is taken up by its kitchen and work area
The center of the Pacific Wren is taken up by its kitchen and work area
The Pacific Wren's kitchen includes a fridge/freezer, a propane-powered oven and cooktop, a dishwasher, and a double sink
The Pacific Wren's kitchen includes a fridge/freezer, a propane-powered oven and cooktop, a dishwasher, and a double sink
The Pacific Wren's interior looks light-filled thanks to its generous glazing, which includes two skylights
The Pacific Wren's interior looks light-filled thanks to its generous glazing, which includes two skylights
The Pacific Wren's desk area has ample space for working from home
The Pacific Wren's desk area has ample space for working from home
The Pacific Wren's desk area is integrated into the kitchen's wooden countertop
The Pacific Wren's desk area is integrated into the kitchen's wooden countertop
One of the Pacific Wren's bedrooms is reached by wooden steps, while the other is reached by a removable ladder
One of the Pacific Wren's bedrooms is reached by wooden steps, while the other is reached by a removable ladder
The Pacific Wren's living area has some space for a small sofa or some seats to be installed
The Pacific Wren's living area has some space for a small sofa or some seats to be installed
The Pacific Wren's bedrooms are typical loft spaces with low ceilings
The Pacific Wren's bedrooms are typical loft spaces with low ceilings
The Pacific Wren's bathroom incudes a shower, sink, and a flushing toilet, as well as a washer/dryer
The Pacific Wren's bathroom incudes a shower, sink, and a flushing toilet, as well as a washer/dryer
Despite its modest length of just 24 ft (7.3 m), the Pacific Wren packs an impressive amount of flexibility into its compact frame. The tiny house contains two bedrooms, a well-equipped kitchen, and even a small home office area.

The Pacific Wren is designed by Canada's Rewild Homes. It's finished in wood and based on a double-axle trailer. It's on the smaller side for a North American model – indeed, its length is only a tad more than ultra-compact Euro models like Baluchon's Nouvelle Dans. Additionally, unlike the firm's recent extra-wide Thicket and Juniper models, it also has a standard width of 8.6 ft (2.6 m), meaning it can be towed on a public road without a permit.

A single front door opens into the main living space. This has room for a small sofa or some other seating, though there's not actually one installed in the promo shots.

The center of the home is taken up by its expansive kitchen area, which is well-stocked for such a compact tiny house. It includes a double sink, a dishwasher, a propane gas-powered oven and cooktop, and a fridge/freezer. Additionally, the home office is built into the wooden countertop and has some storage plus basic seating.

"The Pacific Wren is a versatile backyard oasis and office retreat, perfect for people who work from home and want to have a separate working space that doubles as a fully-equipped guest cabin," explains Rewild Homes. "White-washed walls create a clean and airy ambiance reminiscent of a classic cabin in the woods, while the contrast with the rich wood finishes imparts a sense of coziness and connection with nature that's perfect for a backyard cabin retreat."

From the kitchen, a sliding barn-style door provides access to the home's bathroom. This includes a shower, a sink, and a flushing toilet. There's also a combination washer/dryer installed.

As mentioned, there are two bedrooms in the Pacific Wren. Each is a typical loft space with a low ceiling and room for a double bed. One is reached by permanently installed wooden steps, while the other is reached by a removable wooden ladder.

The Pacific Wren is a custom model that was specifically designed for a client. We've no word on the price of this one.

Source: Rewild Homes

