Compact but flexible tiny house lets you take your work home with you

Despite its modest length of just 24 ft (7.3 m), the Pacific Wren packs an impressive amount of flexibility into its compact frame. The tiny house contains two bedrooms, a well-equipped kitchen, and even a small home office area.

The Pacific Wren is designed by Canada's Rewild Homes. It's finished in wood and based on a double-axle trailer. It's on the smaller side for a North American model – indeed, its length is only a tad more than ultra-compact Euro models like Baluchon's Nouvelle Dans. Additionally, unlike the firm's recent extra-wide Thicket and Juniper models, it also has a standard width of 8.6 ft (2.6 m), meaning it can be towed on a public road without a permit.

A single front door opens into the main living space. This has room for a small sofa or some other seating, though there's not actually one installed in the promo shots.

The Pacific Wren's desk area is integrated into the kitchen's wooden countertop Rewild Homes

The center of the home is taken up by its expansive kitchen area, which is well-stocked for such a compact tiny house. It includes a double sink, a dishwasher, a propane gas-powered oven and cooktop, and a fridge/freezer. Additionally, the home office is built into the wooden countertop and has some storage plus basic seating.

"The Pacific Wren is a versatile backyard oasis and office retreat, perfect for people who work from home and want to have a separate working space that doubles as a fully-equipped guest cabin," explains Rewild Homes. "White-washed walls create a clean and airy ambiance reminiscent of a classic cabin in the woods, while the contrast with the rich wood finishes imparts a sense of coziness and connection with nature that's perfect for a backyard cabin retreat."

From the kitchen, a sliding barn-style door provides access to the home's bathroom. This includes a shower, a sink, and a flushing toilet. There's also a combination washer/dryer installed.

As mentioned, there are two bedrooms in the Pacific Wren. Each is a typical loft space with a low ceiling and room for a double bed. One is reached by permanently installed wooden steps, while the other is reached by a removable wooden ladder.

One of the Pacific Wren's bedrooms is reached by wooden steps, while the other is reached by a removable ladder Rewild Homes

The Pacific Wren is a custom model that was specifically designed for a client. We've no word on the price of this one.

Source: Rewild Homes