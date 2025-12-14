Extra-wide tiny house adds apartment comfort to small-space living

Downsizing to a tiny house doesn't have to mean giving up your home comforts. The Juniper leans into this idea and even gives some traditional apartments a run for their money. The home is arranged around a spacious single-floor layout and squeezes in a large bathroom with a full-sized bathtub.

The Juniper, by Rewild Homes, would be a good fit for a couple living full-time on wheels. It's based on a triple-axle trailer and has a length of 34 ft (10.4 m), which is around average for a North American tiny house. Its width sets it apart, bumping things up from the standard 8.5 ft (2.6 m) to 10 ft (3 m). The extra space is more useful than you might think and helps make it seem more like a small apartment than a typical tiny house interior. The tradeoff is that it needs a permit to tow, though as long as you're not planning on regularly moving to new locations, this shouldn't be an issue.

The exterior of the home is finished in cedar and metal, with a metal roof. The wooden focus continues inside, with pine walls, a cedar ceiling, hardwood flooring, and locally sourced trim throughout.

The Juniper's living room has enough space to install an entertainment center Rewild Homes

The glazed front door opens into a well-lit living area with a large sofa and shelving, plus there's a little room left for an entertainment center to be added without turning the space into an obstacle course.

The kitchen occupies the center of the home and looks well-proportioned for a tiny house. It has some retro-styled appliances, including the oven and fridge/freezer, which add a splash of color. The kitchen also has a stainless steel double sink, a dining area that doubles as a handy desk for working from home, plus quite a lot of cabinetry.

The bathroom is a real standout in this model and is luxurious for a tiny house. Accessed by a sliding barn-style door, it has that bathtub/shower, which Rewild Homes says is a full-size unit. It also has a sink, a flushing toilet, plus a washer/dryer. The room has a nice high ceiling and high windows, which let in natural light without affecting privacy.

The bedroom is at the opposite side of the house to the living room and is accessed from the bathroom through another barn-style door. The bedroom is spacious – though looks a little roomier than it would with a bed installed – and has enough clearance to stand upright. It also has its own glazed door offering direct access to the outside. Above the bedroom is a small storage loft that's accessed by a ladder from the bathroom.

The Juniper's kitchen includes a colorful retro-style oven and fridge/freezer Rewild Homes

The Juniper was custom-designed for a client. We've no word on the price of this model, though, for reference, its somewhat similar Barred Owl is up for sale for CAD 165,000 (roughly US$120,000).

Source: Rewild Homes