Flexible tiny house can be configured from ultra-small to apartment size

Designed with flexibility in mind, the IndigoGo! is a space-saving single-floor tiny house. It's available in a range of sizes and configurations, from ultra-small all the way up to apartment-sized.

The IndigoGo! is designed by Indigo River Tiny Homes. The towable home is based on a double-axle trailer and is shown with a length of 24 ft (7.3 m) in the promo shots, which is definitely on the small side for a North American tiny house and could be a good fit for those who want something easy to tow. However, it's also available in sizes ranging from 16 ft (4.8 m) all the way up to 40 ft (12.2 m). Additionally, the width can be increased to make it feel more like a traditional apartment than a narrow tiny house.

The interior of the IndigoGo! is open, with one large space serving as a multifunctional living area Indigo River Tiny Homes

Its exterior is finished in engineered wood siding, with cedar accenting, and is topped by a metal roof. There's also generous glazing installed, helping fill the interior with daylight. Its single entrance leads to an open layout, which is arranged similarly to Escape's Vista model, providing one large multifunctional room. Nearest the entrance is the living area, which for this example consists of a sofa bed with built-in storage, alongside a dining table/work desk that seats two. A TV is mounted on a ceiling bracket and can be pulled down for viewing.

The kitchen is adjacent and is pretty simple, as you'd expect for a dwelling of these proportions. It's arranged in a galley style, with cabinets on each wall, and has a steel sink, a small fridge, a microwave, and a useful pull-out section that increases counter space. The kitchen can be upgraded with more appliances if required, depending on the size of the home.

The bathroom is the one area in this house that is separated by a door. Given the promo home's size, you'd probably expect something very basic, but Indigo River Tiny Homes has actually managed to squeeze in a soaking tub/shower, a vanity sink, and a flushing toilet.

The sleeping area, meanwhile, is on the opposite side of the home from the bathroom and has a queen-sized storage bed, plus a bedside table and a wardrobe for additional storage. Thanks to the home's single-floor layout, there's also lots of headroom to stand up in there, which is always a nice bonus in a tiny house.

The kitchen in this model variant of the IndigoGo! includes a pull-out section to increase counter space Indigo River Tiny Homes

The IndigoGo! tiny house is up for sale for a starting price of US$67,500, but this can rise to a lot more depending on how the home is configured.

Source: Indigo River Tiny Homes