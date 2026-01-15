© 2026 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Flexible tiny house can be configured from ultra-small to apartment size

By Adam Williams
January 15, 2026
Flexible tiny house can be configured from ultra-small to apartment size
The IndigoGo! is a tiny house that's arranged on one level and available with multiple options
The IndigoGo! is a tiny house that's arranged on one level and available with multiple options
View 10 Images
The IndigoGo! is a tiny house that's arranged on one level and available with multiple options
1/10
The IndigoGo! is a tiny house that's arranged on one level and available with multiple options
The IndigoGo! shown has a length of 24 ft (7.3 m), but the tiny house is available in a range of sizes
2/10
The IndigoGo! shown has a length of 24 ft (7.3 m), but the tiny house is available in a range of sizes
The IndigoGo! is finished in engineered wood, with cedar accenting, and has a small exterior storage box
3/10
The IndigoGo! is finished in engineered wood, with cedar accenting, and has a small exterior storage box
The interior of the IndigoGo! is open, with one large space serving as a multifunctional living area
4/10
The interior of the IndigoGo! is open, with one large space serving as a multifunctional living area
The living area in this model variant of the IndigoGo! includes a sofa bed with integrated storage
5/10
The living area in this model variant of the IndigoGo! includes a sofa bed with integrated storage
The kitchen in this model variant of the IndigoGo! includes a pull-out section to increase counter space
6/10
The kitchen in this model variant of the IndigoGo! includes a pull-out section to increase counter space
The kitchen in this model variant of the IndigoGo! is small and basic but can optionally be upgraded
7/10
The kitchen in this model variant of the IndigoGo! is small and basic but can optionally be upgraded
The kitchen in this model variant of the IndigoGo! includes a steel sink, a small fridge, a microwave, and some cabinetry
8/10
The kitchen in this model variant of the IndigoGo! includes a steel sink, a small fridge, a microwave, and some cabinetry
The bathroom in this model variant of the IndigoGo! is surprisingly well-stocked, with a soaking tub/shower, a vanity sink, and a flushing toilet
9/10
The bathroom in this model variant of the IndigoGo! is surprisingly well-stocked, with a soaking tub/shower, a vanity sink, and a flushing toilet
The sleeping area in this model variant of the IndigoGo! consists of a queen-sized bed with integrated storage
10/10
The sleeping area in this model variant of the IndigoGo! consists of a queen-sized bed with integrated storage
View gallery - 10 images

Designed with flexibility in mind, the IndigoGo! is a space-saving single-floor tiny house. It's available in a range of sizes and configurations, from ultra-small all the way up to apartment-sized.

The IndigoGo! is designed by Indigo River Tiny Homes. The towable home is based on a double-axle trailer and is shown with a length of 24 ft (7.3 m) in the promo shots, which is definitely on the small side for a North American tiny house and could be a good fit for those who want something easy to tow. However, it's also available in sizes ranging from 16 ft (4.8 m) all the way up to 40 ft (12.2 m). Additionally, the width can be increased to make it feel more like a traditional apartment than a narrow tiny house.

The interior of the IndigoGo! is open, with one large space serving as a multifunctional living area
The interior of the IndigoGo! is open, with one large space serving as a multifunctional living area

Its exterior is finished in engineered wood siding, with cedar accenting, and is topped by a metal roof. There's also generous glazing installed, helping fill the interior with daylight. Its single entrance leads to an open layout, which is arranged similarly to Escape's Vista model, providing one large multifunctional room. Nearest the entrance is the living area, which for this example consists of a sofa bed with built-in storage, alongside a dining table/work desk that seats two. A TV is mounted on a ceiling bracket and can be pulled down for viewing.

The kitchen is adjacent and is pretty simple, as you'd expect for a dwelling of these proportions. It's arranged in a galley style, with cabinets on each wall, and has a steel sink, a small fridge, a microwave, and a useful pull-out section that increases counter space. The kitchen can be upgraded with more appliances if required, depending on the size of the home.

The bathroom is the one area in this house that is separated by a door. Given the promo home's size, you'd probably expect something very basic, but Indigo River Tiny Homes has actually managed to squeeze in a soaking tub/shower, a vanity sink, and a flushing toilet.

The sleeping area, meanwhile, is on the opposite side of the home from the bathroom and has a queen-sized storage bed, plus a bedside table and a wardrobe for additional storage. Thanks to the home's single-floor layout, there's also lots of headroom to stand up in there, which is always a nice bonus in a tiny house.

The kitchen in this model variant of the IndigoGo! includes a pull-out section to increase counter space
The kitchen in this model variant of the IndigoGo! includes a pull-out section to increase counter space

The IndigoGo! tiny house is up for sale for a starting price of US$67,500, but this can rise to a lot more depending on how the home is configured.

Source: Indigo River Tiny Homes

View gallery - 10 images

Tags

Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHomeHouse
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!