Storage-packed tiny house maximizes every inch of available space

When it comes to tiny houses, smart storage is essential. Beyond finding room for the big things, it's crucial to make use of every nook, drawer, and corner. The Ingrid tiny house nails this, packing an impressive amount of storage and flexibility into a compact footprint.

The Ingrid is based on a triple-axle trailer and is finished in engineered wood, with a sloping metal roof, and white windows. It has a length of 8 m (26 ft), which is a tad longer than some Euro models, though it's still on the smaller side compared to North American tiny houses.

The Ingrid's living room includes a sofa and a TV, plus a large entertainment center and shelving Tiny Smart House

Though designed by the Polish makers of the Dark Vader, Tiny Smart House, the interior of this one couldn't be more of a contrast to that model. While the former is dark and minimalist, this is light and colorful. Its living room is a highlight, with the shelving and entertainment center offering lots of storage. the space also contains a large L-shaped sofa and a TV.

Nearby is a drop-down dining table for two attached to the wall that can double as a work desk, with one standard chair and another built into the kitchen unit. The kitchen itself is equipped with a farmhouse-style sink, a propane-powered stove, an oven, and a fridge/freezer.

The bathroom is at the opposite end of the house to the living room and, unusually, includes a regular-sized bathtub with shower, which is always a nice bonus with a tiny house. It also has a vanity sink, a flushing toilet, a washer/dryer and some storage.

There are two bedrooms in the Ingrid, both of which are loft models with low ceilings. The main bedroom is situated over the kitchen and bathroom and is reached by a storage-integrated staircase. It includes a double bed and a little more storage. The secondary bedroom, meanwhile, is over the living room and accessed by a removable ladder. It includes lots of storage, though it could also function as a conventional second bedroom.

The Ingrid tiny house shown has already been delivered to its owner and we've no word on the price of this model.

Source: Tiny Smart House