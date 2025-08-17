Family friendly tiny house fits two bedrooms on one level
Following its pint-sized Hirondelle tiny house, French firm Quadrapol recently completed the larger Kangourou. Featuring a space-saving interior suitable for a small family or those who like to work from home, this towable model includes two bedrooms and can also optionally be upgraded to run off-the-grid.
The Kangourou (which, perhaps unsurprisingly, is the French word for Kangaroo) is based on a triple-axle trailer and has a length of 8.4 m (27.5 ft), so is fairly large by European standards. It's finished in heat-treated timber and is topped by a steel roof.
The interior measures 19 sq m (204 sq ft), which is arranged on a single level. This model is accessed by a glass door, and can also have a terrace area installed too.
The center of the home is taken up by a combined living and dining area, which contains seating and a table that folds away, plus storage. The kitchen is nearby. This has a sink, an induction cooktop, a built-in fridge and cabinetry. Also nearby is the bathroom, which is entered through a sliding door, and includes a walk-in shower, sink, and a toilet.
The two bedrooms are situated on opposite sides of the house. Thanks to the single level layout, both have ample headroom to stand upright.
The main bedroom contains a double bed and some integrated storage space, while the second is photographed with seating to serve as a small lounge, but comes with bunk beds as standard. If preferred, however, it can also optionally be turned into an office space. Either way, the views are framed by a large window.
The Kangourou starts at €61,000 (US$71,000). As mentioned, it can optionally be upgraded to run off-the-grid and can be fitted with solar panels, batteries, and a rainwater collection system, as well as a composting toilet, at extra cost.
Source: Quadrapol
Please keep comments to less than 150 words. No abusive material or spam will be published.