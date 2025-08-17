Family friendly tiny house fits two bedrooms on one level

Following its pint-sized Hirondelle tiny house, French firm Quadrapol recently completed the larger Kangourou. Featuring a space-saving interior suitable for a small family or those who like to work from home, this towable model includes two bedrooms and can also optionally be upgraded to run off-the-grid.

The Kangourou (which, perhaps unsurprisingly, is the French word for Kangaroo) is based on a triple-axle trailer and has a length of 8.4 m (27.5 ft), so is fairly large by European standards. It's finished in heat-treated timber and is topped by a steel roof.

The interior measures 19 sq m (204 sq ft), which is arranged on a single level. This model is accessed by a glass door, and can also have a terrace area installed too.

The center of the home is taken up by a combined living and dining area, which contains seating and a table that folds away, plus storage. The kitchen is nearby. This has a sink, an induction cooktop, a built-in fridge and cabinetry. Also nearby is the bathroom, which is entered through a sliding door, and includes a walk-in shower, sink, and a toilet.

The Kangourou's center space is taken up by a living/dining room, which looks light-filled thanks to the generous glazing Quadrapol

The two bedrooms are situated on opposite sides of the house. Thanks to the single level layout, both have ample headroom to stand upright.

The main bedroom contains a double bed and some integrated storage space, while the second is photographed with seating to serve as a small lounge, but comes with bunk beds as standard. If preferred, however, it can also optionally be turned into an office space. Either way, the views are framed by a large window.

The Kangourou starts at €61,000 (US$71,000). As mentioned, it can optionally be upgraded to run off-the-grid and can be fitted with solar panels, batteries, and a rainwater collection system, as well as a composting toilet, at extra cost.

Source: Quadrapol