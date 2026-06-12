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Tiny Houses

Tiny house opens up to the outside with dual-door design

By Adam Williams
June 12, 2026
Tiny house opens up to the outside with dual-door design
The Kanuka, by Tiny Timber Homes, is a compact tiny house that opens up to the outside with two entrances
The Kanuka, by Tiny Timber Homes, is a compact tiny house that opens up to the outside with two entrances
View 12 Images
The Kanuka, by Tiny Timber Homes, is a compact tiny house that opens up to the outside with two entrances
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The Kanuka, by Tiny Timber Homes, is a compact tiny house that opens up to the outside with two entrances
The Kanuka is based on a triple-axle trailer and has a length of 8.1 m (26.5 ft)
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The Kanuka is based on a triple-axle trailer and has a length of 8.1 m (26.5 ft)
The Kanuka's exterior consists of metal cladding and timber accents, with a metal roof
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The Kanuka's exterior consists of metal cladding and timber accents, with a metal roof
The Kanuka's interior combines white walls with warm timber detailing
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The Kanuka's interior combines white walls with warm timber detailing
The Kanuka's living room includes a large sofa, a wood-burning stove, and features a high ceiling
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The Kanuka's living room includes a large sofa, a wood-burning stove, and features a high ceiling
The Kanuka's interior measures 30 sq m (322 sq ft)
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The Kanuka's interior measures 30 sq m (322 sq ft)
The Kanuka's layout looks open and airy thanks to its generous glazing and dual entrances
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The Kanuka's layout looks open and airy thanks to its generous glazing and dual entrances
The Kanuka's bathroom is reached from the kitchen using a barn-style sliding wooden door
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The Kanuka's bathroom is reached from the kitchen using a barn-style sliding wooden door
The Kanuka's kitchen includes a sink, an oven, a propane-powered four-burner stove, and a fridge/freezer
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The Kanuka's kitchen includes a sink, an oven, a propane-powered four-burner stove, and a fridge/freezer
The Kanuka's storage-integrated staircase incorporates drawers, cupboards, and a pull-out pantry
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The Kanuka's storage-integrated staircase incorporates drawers, cupboards, and a pull-out pantry
The Kanuka's loft bedroom includes a double bed and additional storage space
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The Kanuka's loft bedroom includes a double bed and additional storage space
The Kanuka's bathroom contains a vanity sink, a toilet, and a glass-enclosed shower
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The Kanuka's bathroom contains a vanity sink, a toilet, and a glass-enclosed shower
View gallery - 12 images

Living in as small a space as a tiny house can sometimes feel a little claustrophobic, but the Kanuka tackles this by opening up to the outside with two double glass door entrances, filling the home with natural light.

Designed by Tiny Timber Homes, the Kanuka is based on a triple-axle trailer and finished in metal cladding, with wooden accents. It has a length of 8.1 m (26.5 ft), which is a decent size for a New Zealand tiny house, and could be a good fit for vacations or for full-time living.

The Kanuka's living room includes a large sofa, a wood-burning stove, and features a high ceiling
The Kanuka's living room includes a large sofa, a wood-burning stove, and features a high ceiling

As mentioned, the home has two entrances. These are positioned quite close to each other, with one consisting of French doors and the other sliding doors. This may seem like overkill but they really help open up the home to the outside. The layout also seems well suited to the addition of a wraparound porch, if the owner wanted to expand the outdoor living space further.

Inside, the decor features a modern aesthetic, with white walls combined with warm timber accents. The living room has a high ceiling and is furnished with a large sofa and a wood-burning stove. There's enough room to add a dining table too.

The kitchen is nearby and is equipped with a sink, an oven and a propane-powered four-burner stove, and a fridge/freezer. The adjacent staircase creates lots of opportunities for storage here, with multiple drawers, a cupboard, and a pull-out pantry built into the wall. There's also a useful shelf area above the kitchen.

From the kitchen, a wooden barn-style sliding door leads to the bathroom. This contains a vanity sink, a toilet, and a glass-enclosed shower.

The Kanuka's loft bedroom includes a double bed and additional storage space
The Kanuka's loft bedroom includes a double bed and additional storage space

The Kanuka contains a single bedroom that's reached by the storage-integrated staircase mentioned. It has a typical loft-style layout, with a low ceiling, a carpeted floor, a double bed, and some additional storage.

The Kanuka starts at NZD 100,000 (for reference, this works out at roughly US$58,000), though we've no word on delivery, so those interested will need to contact the firm directly. Multiple options are available too, such as changing the materials used and even its size and layout.

Source: Tiny Timber Homes

View gallery - 12 images

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Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHome
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Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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