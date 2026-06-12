Tiny house opens up to the outside with dual-door design

Living in as small a space as a tiny house can sometimes feel a little claustrophobic, but the Kanuka tackles this by opening up to the outside with two double glass door entrances, filling the home with natural light.

Designed by Tiny Timber Homes, the Kanuka is based on a triple-axle trailer and finished in metal cladding, with wooden accents. It has a length of 8.1 m (26.5 ft), which is a decent size for a New Zealand tiny house, and could be a good fit for vacations or for full-time living.

The Kanuka's living room includes a large sofa, a wood-burning stove, and features a high ceiling Tiny Timber Homes

As mentioned, the home has two entrances. These are positioned quite close to each other, with one consisting of French doors and the other sliding doors. This may seem like overkill but they really help open up the home to the outside. The layout also seems well suited to the addition of a wraparound porch, if the owner wanted to expand the outdoor living space further.

Inside, the decor features a modern aesthetic, with white walls combined with warm timber accents. The living room has a high ceiling and is furnished with a large sofa and a wood-burning stove. There's enough room to add a dining table too.

The kitchen is nearby and is equipped with a sink, an oven and a propane-powered four-burner stove, and a fridge/freezer. The adjacent staircase creates lots of opportunities for storage here, with multiple drawers, a cupboard, and a pull-out pantry built into the wall. There's also a useful shelf area above the kitchen.

From the kitchen, a wooden barn-style sliding door leads to the bathroom. This contains a vanity sink, a toilet, and a glass-enclosed shower.

The Kanuka's loft bedroom includes a double bed and additional storage space Tiny Timber Homes

The Kanuka contains a single bedroom that's reached by the storage-integrated staircase mentioned. It has a typical loft-style layout, with a low ceiling, a carpeted floor, a double bed, and some additional storage.

The Kanuka starts at NZD 100,000 (for reference, this works out at roughly US$58,000), though we've no word on delivery, so those interested will need to contact the firm directly. Multiple options are available too, such as changing the materials used and even its size and layout.

Source: Tiny Timber Homes