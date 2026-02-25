Road-ready tiny house packs plenty of flexibility into just 20 ft

The Kinnakeet tiny house is very small but makes every inch count. Designed to maximize storage and flexibility, it can serve as a vacation retreat, guesthouse, or even a full-time residence while sleeping up to four people at a squeeze.

Created by Modern Tiny Living, the Kinnakeet measures 20 ft (6 m) in length, which is about as small as it gets while still remaining practical and livable. It's also the favored size of most European tiny houses, and would be a good choice for regular towing. The home is based on a double-axle trailer and finished in engineered wood with a metal roof. An exterior storage box is attached for stowing away smaller items.

The Kinnakeet's living area is light-filled and includes some storage space Modern Tiny Living

The interior is light-filled thanks to quite a lot of glazing and a glass door opens into the living room. This contains storage and a sofa bed with additional storage underneath. A small desk/table is nearby and could double as a home working space in a pinch.

The model shown is used as a guest house so its kitchen is very basic, even by tiny house standards, though Modern Tiny Living can add more appliances if required. It includes a sink and quite a lot of cabinetry – and that's pretty much it, though there are a few storage units tucked away nearby too. The bathroom is accessed from the kitchen by a sliding barn-style door and looks very snug but does include a walk-in shower, a flushing toilet, and some shelving.

The Kinnakeet's bedroom is a typical loft model and has a low ceiling and a double bed Modern Tiny Living

There's a single dedicated bedroom in the Kinnakeet and it's situated upstairs. Reached by storage-integrated staircase, the room is a typical loft model with a low ceiling and space for a double bed, plus some shelving.

We've no word on the price of this exact model, but the Kinnakeet is based on Modern Tiny Living's Mohican range, which starts at around US$100,000.

Source: Modern Tiny Living