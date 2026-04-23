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Tiny Houses

Extra-wide tiny house brings welcome space to nomad living

By Adam Williams
April 23, 2026
Extra-wide tiny house brings welcome space to nomad living
The Knoll, by Backcountry Tiny Homes, is an extra-wide tiny house with a spacious layout suited to couples or small families
The Knoll, by Backcountry Tiny Homes, is an extra-wide tiny house with a spacious layout suited to couples or small families
View 15 Images
The Knoll, by Backcountry Tiny Homes, is an extra-wide tiny house with a spacious layout suited to couples or small families
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The Knoll, by Backcountry Tiny Homes, is an extra-wide tiny house with a spacious layout suited to couples or small families
The Knoll is finished in metal and board and batten siding, with a metal roof
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The Knoll is finished in metal and board and batten siding, with a metal roof
The Knoll has a width of 10 ft (3 m), which is wider than a standard tiny house
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The Knoll has a width of 10 ft (3 m), which is wider than a standard tiny house
The Knoll's interior includes a large open-plan living room and kitchen
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The Knoll's interior includes a large open-plan living room and kitchen
The Knoll's living room includes an L-shaped sofa bed that sleeps two
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The Knoll's living room includes an L-shaped sofa bed that sleeps two
The Knoll's living room includes an entertainment center, with space for a TV
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The Knoll's living room includes an entertainment center, with space for a TV
The Knoll's interior is finished in board and batten walls, with wood accents, and vinyl flooring
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The Knoll's interior is finished in board and batten walls, with wood accents, and vinyl flooring
The Knoll's kitchen includes a breakfast bar seating area for two
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The Knoll's kitchen includes a breakfast bar seating area for two
The Knoll's kitchen includes a colorful fridge/freezer and a microwave nook
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The Knoll's kitchen includes a colorful fridge/freezer and a microwave nook
The Knoll's kitchen features an oven and four-burner propane-powered cooktop, a stainless steel sink, and wood veneer counters
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The Knoll's kitchen features an oven and four-burner propane-powered cooktop, a stainless steel sink, and wood veneer counters
The Knoll's living room includes a large storage unit situated next to the front door
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The Knoll's living room includes a large storage unit situated next to the front door
The Knoll's sleeping area is reached by a few storage-integrated steps
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The Knoll's sleeping area is reached by a few storage-integrated steps
The Knoll's master bedroom features a double bed, plus a small work area with a desk and chair
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The Knoll's master bedroom features a double bed, plus a small work area with a desk and chair
The Knoll includes an additional loft that can sleep one, though is shown furnished here with a sofa bed
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The Knoll includes an additional loft that can sleep one, though is shown furnished here with a sofa bed
The Knoll's bathroom includes an incinerating toilet, a vanity sink, a shower, and a washer/dryer
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The Knoll's bathroom includes an incinerating toilet, a vanity sink, a shower, and a washer/dryer
View gallery - 15 images

Downsizing is always a challenge, but the Knoll tiny house makes the jump more manageable than most. Featuring a spacious layout with plenty of storage, the towable home would be a good fit for a couple or even a small family.

The Knoll is designed by Backcountry Tiny Homes and is based on a triple-axle gooseneck (raised) trailer. It comes in at a substantial length of 38 ft (11.6 m), while its width is 10 ft (3 m), meaning it offers a wider and more apartment-like layout inside than standard tiny houses – albeit at the cost of requiring a permit to tow on a public road. The home's exterior is clad in a two-tone mixture of metal and board and batten siding, and is topped with a metal roof.

The Knoll's living room includes an entertainment center, with space for a TV
The Knoll's living room includes an entertainment center, with space for a TV

The interior is finished in painted board and batten walls, with natural tongue and groove accents and stained knotty pine ceilings, plus vinyl flooring. Some splashes of color help enliven it too. This model is staged with furniture and some belongings, which is really helpful for visualizing what small living in this home actually looks like.

The open living room and kitchen look very spacious for a towable home. The former includes a large L-shaped sofa bed that sleeps two, plus an entertainment center, a bookshelf, and a storage cabinet. The latter, meanwhile, is equipped with a stainless steel sink and a pull-down faucet, a colorful fridge/freezer, a microwave nook, an oven and a four-burner propane-powered cooktop. It has wood veneer counters and generous cabinetry, and a breakfast bar rounds out the spot.

The bathroom is situated next to the kitchen and is notable for having an incinerating toilet – as its name implies, this burns waste to ash. Additionally, it contains a shower, a washer/dryer, and a vanity sink.

The Knoll's master bedroom is on the opposite side of the house to the living room, in the raised part of the trailer. It's reached by a few storage-integrated steps and has ample headroom to stand upright. It includes a double bed, as well as a small desk and chair.

From this room, a couple of steps lead up to another small loft that sleeps one, though in this case Backcountry Tiny Homes has added a small sofa bed and storage.

The Knoll's interior is finished in board and batten walls, with wood accents, and vinyl flooring
The Knoll's interior is finished in board and batten walls, with wood accents, and vinyl flooring

The Knoll is currently on the market for US$162,950, but also comes in unfurnished and basic shell options for $155,250 and $81,475, respectively. We've no word on delivery, so those interested are advised to contact the firm directly.

Source: Backcountry Tiny Homes

View gallery - 15 images

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Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintHouseHomeMicro-House
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Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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