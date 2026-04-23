Extra-wide tiny house brings welcome space to nomad living

Downsizing is always a challenge, but the Knoll tiny house makes the jump more manageable than most. Featuring a spacious layout with plenty of storage, the towable home would be a good fit for a couple or even a small family.

The Knoll is designed by Backcountry Tiny Homes and is based on a triple-axle gooseneck (raised) trailer. It comes in at a substantial length of 38 ft (11.6 m), while its width is 10 ft (3 m), meaning it offers a wider and more apartment-like layout inside than standard tiny houses – albeit at the cost of requiring a permit to tow on a public road. The home's exterior is clad in a two-tone mixture of metal and board and batten siding, and is topped with a metal roof.

The Knoll's living room includes an entertainment center, with space for a TV Backcountry Tiny Homes

The interior is finished in painted board and batten walls, with natural tongue and groove accents and stained knotty pine ceilings, plus vinyl flooring. Some splashes of color help enliven it too. This model is staged with furniture and some belongings, which is really helpful for visualizing what small living in this home actually looks like.

The open living room and kitchen look very spacious for a towable home. The former includes a large L-shaped sofa bed that sleeps two, plus an entertainment center, a bookshelf, and a storage cabinet. The latter, meanwhile, is equipped with a stainless steel sink and a pull-down faucet, a colorful fridge/freezer, a microwave nook, an oven and a four-burner propane-powered cooktop. It has wood veneer counters and generous cabinetry, and a breakfast bar rounds out the spot.

The bathroom is situated next to the kitchen and is notable for having an incinerating toilet – as its name implies, this burns waste to ash. Additionally, it contains a shower, a washer/dryer, and a vanity sink.

The Knoll's master bedroom is on the opposite side of the house to the living room, in the raised part of the trailer. It's reached by a few storage-integrated steps and has ample headroom to stand upright. It includes a double bed, as well as a small desk and chair.

From this room, a couple of steps lead up to another small loft that sleeps one, though in this case Backcountry Tiny Homes has added a small sofa bed and storage.

The Knoll's interior is finished in board and batten walls, with wood accents, and vinyl flooring Backcountry Tiny Homes

The Knoll is currently on the market for US$162,950, but also comes in unfurnished and basic shell options for $155,250 and $81,475, respectively. We've no word on delivery, so those interested are advised to contact the firm directly.

Source: Backcountry Tiny Homes