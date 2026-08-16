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Tiny Houses

Extra-wide tiny house makes more space for family living

By Adam Williams
August 16, 2026
Extra-wide tiny house makes more space for family living
The Kookaburra 2.0, by Unplgd Tiny Homes, is an extra-wide tiny house designed with family living in mind
The Kookaburra 2.0, by Unplgd Tiny Homes, is an extra-wide tiny house designed with family living in mind
View 14 Images
The Kookaburra 2.0, by Unplgd Tiny Homes, is an extra-wide tiny house designed with family living in mind
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The Kookaburra 2.0, by Unplgd Tiny Homes, is an extra-wide tiny house designed with family living in mind
The Kookaburra 2.0 is based on a triple-axle trailer and has a length of 8.5 m (27.9 ft)
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The Kookaburra 2.0 is based on a triple-axle trailer and has a length of 8.5 m (27.9 ft)
The Kookaburra 2.0's additional width creates a more roomy and apartment-like living space compared to a standard tiny house
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The Kookaburra 2.0's additional width creates a more roomy and apartment-like living space compared to a standard tiny house
The Kookaburra 2.0's kitchen includes a breakfast bar for two
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The Kookaburra 2.0's kitchen includes a breakfast bar for two
The Kookaburra 2.0's kitchen features a sink, an induction cooktop, and a fridge/freezer
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The Kookaburra 2.0's kitchen features a sink, an induction cooktop, and a fridge/freezer
The Kookaburra 2.0's living room features a sofa and has space for a wall-mounted TV to be added
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The Kookaburra 2.0's living room features a sofa and has space for a wall-mounted TV to be added
Both of the Kookaburra 2.0's bedrooms are reached by a single storage-integrated staircase
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Both of the Kookaburra 2.0's bedrooms are reached by a single storage-integrated staircase
The Kookaburra 2.0's staircase significantly increases the amount of storage in the house
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The Kookaburra 2.0's staircase significantly increases the amount of storage in the house
The Kookaburra 2.0's main bedroom includes a queen-size bed and some storage
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The Kookaburra 2.0's main bedroom includes a queen-size bed and some storage
The Kookaburra 2.0's main bedroom has ample headroom to stand upright, which is always a nice bonus in a tiny house
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The Kookaburra 2.0's main bedroom has ample headroom to stand upright, which is always a nice bonus in a tiny house
The Kookaburra 2.0's secondary bedroom is smaller and best suited as a kid's bedroom or possibly a storage area
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The Kookaburra 2.0's secondary bedroom is smaller and best suited as a kid's bedroom or possibly a storage area
The Kookaburra 2.0's bathroom includes a vanity sink, a space for a washer/dryer, a flushing toilet, and a bathtub/shower
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The Kookaburra 2.0's bathroom includes a vanity sink, a space for a washer/dryer, a flushing toilet, and a bathtub/shower
The Kookaburra 2.0's bathtub/shower is a rare luxury in a tiny house of this size
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The Kookaburra 2.0's bathtub/shower is a rare luxury in a tiny house of this size
The Kookaburra 2.0's bathroom includes some storage space and has its own direct entrance to the outside
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The Kookaburra 2.0's bathroom includes some storage space and has its own direct entrance to the outside
View gallery - 14 images

Downsizing to a tiny house with a family in tow is always going to be a challenge, but the Kookaburra 2.0 has been carefully designed to smooth the process along. The towable home features two bedrooms, a bathroom with a bathtub, and plenty of storage throughout.

Designed by Unplgd Tiny Homes, the Kookaburra 2.0 builds on the firm's original model and is based on a triple-axle trailer. It has a length of 8.5 m (27.9 ft) and a width of 3 m (9.8 ft), which is wider than usual, meaning it'll require a permit to tow in many places. Unless you're planning on constant travel, the tradeoff is more than likely worth it for the extra living space you get inside.

The Kookaburra 2.0's additional width creates a more roomy and apartment-like living space compared to a standard tiny house
The Kookaburra 2.0's additional width creates a more roomy and apartment-like living space compared to a standard tiny house

Its exterior is finished in Colorbond, a painted steel cladding popular in Australia thanks to its durability. The model shown is also partly clad in timber-look aluminum accenting and has an optional deck area. Other options include off-grid gear, under trailer storage, and an outdoor bath/shower.

Large glass sliding doors open up the home to the outdoors and help increase natural light inside, along with the generous glazing throughout. It's finished in white painted tongue-and-groove, with a choice of multiple flooring finishes. The entrance opens onto the living room, which contains a sofa and space for a TV and/or some cabinetry to be installed.

The kitchen is nearby and is unusually well-served with storage for a tiny house, featuring a ton of cabinetry and shelving, including a pull-out pantry. It's equipped with a sink, an induction cooktop, and a fridge/freezer, with a mini-split air conditioning system on the wall. Additionally, there's a breakfast bar for two and a nice high ceiling helps make the space look airy.

Over on the opposite side of the home to the kitchen is the bathroom. This is definitely a highlight of the home and, as mentioned, it includes a bathtub/shower, which is always a rare treat in a tiny house, plus there's a toilet, a vanity sink, and some more storage. A secondary entrance from here provides direct access to outside.

The Kookaburra 2.0's bathtub/shower is a rare luxury in a tiny house of this size
The Kookaburra 2.0's bathtub/shower is a rare luxury in a tiny house of this size

The bedroom setup in the Kookaburra 2.0 is unusual, placing both lofts next to each other on one side of the house – this is what allows for that high ceiling in the kitchen. They're both accessed by a single storage-integrated staircase.

The main bedroom has a queen-size bed and offers full standing height on three sides, making it a lot easier to get dressed than most tiny houses. The smaller secondary bedroom, meanwhile, is adjacent and has space for a smaller bed and would be a good candidate for a kid's room (or a storage space if there are no kids).

The Kookaburra 2.0 is currently on the market for AUD 195,000 (for reference, this works out at around US$138,000). We've no word on delivery, so those interested should contact Unplgd Tiny Homes directly.

Source: Unplgd Tiny Homes

View gallery - 14 images

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Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionMicro-HouseTiny FootprintHouseHome
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Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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