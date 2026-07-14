Tiny house packs in home comforts without sacrificing portability
Despite its towable footprint, the Laurel tiny house packs in a surprisingly capable interior. It sleeps up to four people and makes room for a well-stocked kitchen, a generously sized living area, and even a bathroom with a tub.
The Laurel is designed by Teacup Tiny Homes and is based on a triple-axle trailer. It has a length of 34 ft (10.36 m) and a standard width, so it could be a good pick for those wanting to relocate regularly. The home is finished in white vertical siding and topped by a black metal roof.
The interior measures 423 sq ft (39.3 sq m) and is centered around an open living area that combines living room and kitchen. The home has a contemporary decor with white tongue-and-groove paneling and dark blue cabinetry, plus vinyl flooring. Propane-powered underfloor heating helps keep toes toasty throughout the lower level.
On entering the home, the living room is located to the left. This is well-proportioned, with a large sofa and plenty of room to stretch out, an electric fireplace and a space to install a TV.
The kitchen is nearby and is arranged galley style, with cabinets on each wall. It's equipped with a twin basin stainless steel sink, an oven and four-burner propane-powered stove, a fridge/freezer, a microwave, and even a dishwasher, which is a relative luxury in a tiny house. It also has lots of storage for a home of its size, plus a small dining table for two.
The kitchen connects to the bathroom via a sliding barn-style door. It's quite spacious in there for a tiny house, with an L-shaped vanity countertop and sink, along with a flushing toilet and a combined bathtub and shower. Like the dishwasher, this is also a rarity in a tiny house, since most models make do with a shower alone.
There are two bedrooms in the Laurel. The main bedroom is reached by a useful storage-integrated staircase in the living room that includes multiple drawers and cupboards. The room itself is a loft with a low ceiling and some storage, plus a double bed and a divider for privacy.
The second bedroom is positioned on top of the kitchen/bathroom area and accessed by a removable wooden ladder. It also has space for a double bed.
We've no word on the exact price of the model shown, though the Laurel is based on Teacup Tiny Homes' Bernice Range, which starts at CAD 172,000 (US$121,000), with delivery rates varying depending on location.
Source: Teacup Tiny Homes
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