Tiny house packs in home comforts without sacrificing portability

Despite its towable footprint, the Laurel tiny house packs in a surprisingly capable interior. It sleeps up to four people and makes room for a well-stocked kitchen, a generously sized living area, and even a bathroom with a tub.

The Laurel is designed by Teacup Tiny Homes and is based on a triple-axle trailer. It has a length of 34 ft (10.36 m) and a standard width, so it could be a good pick for those wanting to relocate regularly. The home is finished in white vertical siding and topped by a black metal roof.

The Laurel's interior measures 423 sq ft (39.3 sq m) Teacup Tiny Homes

The interior measures 423 sq ft (39.3 sq m) and is centered around an open living area that combines living room and kitchen. The home has a contemporary decor with white tongue-and-groove paneling and dark blue cabinetry, plus vinyl flooring. Propane-powered underfloor heating helps keep toes toasty throughout the lower level.

On entering the home, the living room is located to the left. This is well-proportioned, with a large sofa and plenty of room to stretch out, an electric fireplace and a space to install a TV.

The kitchen is nearby and is arranged galley style, with cabinets on each wall. It's equipped with a twin basin stainless steel sink, an oven and four-burner propane-powered stove, a fridge/freezer, a microwave, and even a dishwasher, which is a relative luxury in a tiny house. It also has lots of storage for a home of its size, plus a small dining table for two.

The kitchen connects to the bathroom via a sliding barn-style door. It's quite spacious in there for a tiny house, with an L-shaped vanity countertop and sink, along with a flushing toilet and a combined bathtub and shower. Like the dishwasher, this is also a rarity in a tiny house, since most models make do with a shower alone.

The Laurel's interior is finished in white tongue-and-groove paneling, with vinyl flooring Teacup Tiny Homes

There are two bedrooms in the Laurel. The main bedroom is reached by a useful storage-integrated staircase in the living room that includes multiple drawers and cupboards. The room itself is a loft with a low ceiling and some storage, plus a double bed and a divider for privacy.

The second bedroom is positioned on top of the kitchen/bathroom area and accessed by a removable wooden ladder. It also has space for a double bed.

We've no word on the exact price of the model shown, though the Laurel is based on Teacup Tiny Homes' Bernice Range, which starts at CAD 172,000 (US$121,000), with delivery rates varying depending on location.

Source: Teacup Tiny Homes