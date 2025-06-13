© 2025 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Shipping container-based tiny house doubles up to provide more space

By Adam Williams
June 13, 2025
The Luke tiny house has been built from two shipping containers and offers a surprisingly spacious interior for up to two people
The Luke includes two entrances, one at the front of the home and one at the rear
The Luke's interior looks very open and has more space than you'd expect from a shipping container-based tiny house
The Luke measures 480 sq ft (45 sq m), and its interior is arranged on one floor
The Luke's bathroom includes a shower, vanity sink, flushing toilet, and a washer/dryer
The Luke has many options, including flooring, wall finishes and even tap color
The Luke's kitchen includes a sink and cabinetry, as well as space for more appliances
The Luke's bedroom includes a double bed and has ample headroom to move around thanks to its single floor layout
Backcountry Containers has designed lots of different types of shipping container homes, from large residential units to smaller rural retreats. For its Luke tiny house, the firm connects a large and a small shipping container together, offering a surprisingly spacious interior layout that sleeps up to two people in comfort.

The Luke is based on a 40-ft (12.2-m) high-cube shipping container and a 20-ft (6.1-m) model, which have been welded together, modified with doors and windows, and painted a uniform blueish color. It measures 480 sq ft (45 sq m), which is arranged on one floor.

Thanks to the additional width provided by using two containers, the interior has a spacious open-plan layout, avoiding the usual issue of container-based houses seeming very cramped. Another major concern with living in what's essentially a big metal box is the terrible thermal performance, so to mitigate this the firm has added spray foam insulation in the walls and ceiling. A wall-mounted mini-split air-conditioning unit is installed too.

The front door (there's also a door installed at the rear of the home) opens onto the living room, which occupies the center of the home. It has enough space for a sofa and a coffee table and TV. The kitchen is nearby. This includes butcher block countertops, cabinetry, some shelving, a sink, and space for a fridge/freezer and other appliances.

Situated to one side of the living room is the bathroom. This actually looks relatively well-proportioned for a container-based tiny house and has a shower, flushing toilet, a vanity sink, and a washer/dryer.

The other side of the living room, meanwhile, is occupied by the bedroom. It's accessed by a barn-style sliding door and, thanks to the home's single floor layout, has ample headroom to stand up and move around. It contains a double bed.

The Luke has a lot of optional extras available, including the choice of materials used inside, the exterior cladding, a rooftop deck, wood-burning stove, appliances, and more.

This model starts at US$125,000.

Source: Backcountry Containers

