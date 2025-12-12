Miami tiny house sleeps up to six in a road-legal footprint

The Miami is on the smaller side for a tiny house, at just 8 m (26 ft) long, but manages to fit more than you'd expect thanks to its Tardis-like space-saving design. It can sleep up to six people at a squeeze while staying road-legal and easy to tow.

The Miami is designed by the UK's Tiny House Pro and is aimed at those who want a small but practical full-time home, as well as folks looking for an Airbnb or guesthouse. It's less than half the length of North American monsters like the Tellico, for example, though is still a tad larger than some more modest Euro models, such as the Sofia.

This model is based on a double-axle trailer and finished in timber cladding with metal accenting, which the firm says offers good durability against the UK's often wet and windy weather.

The home's interior, which is arranged over two floors, is open and light-filled, thanks to generous glazing, including double glass doors which really open it up to the outside. The ground floor is centered on an open living area and a kitchen that's equipped with an oven, a cooktop, a fridge/freezer, and a storage area.

The living room sits next to the kitchen and looks pretty cozy, with an entertainment center and a sofa. This can be swapped out for an optional sofa bed to sleep an extra two guests, boosting the total capacity to six people. Obviously so many people sharing one small roof isn't ideal long term, though it could be useful for hosting guests or for short stays.

Elsewhere on the ground floor of this tiny house is the bathroom, which has a walk-in shower, a flushing toilet, and a sink.

As mentioned, the Miami has two bedrooms, both of which are lofts with low ceilings and double beds. Separate storage-integrated staircases provide access to each. This is unusual, but is definitely a welcome change compared to the usual tiny house setup of climbing awkwardly up and down a ladder to the secondary bedroom.

"Our Miami model offers plenty to enjoy; a centralized design, purposeful layout, plenty of storage and sleeping space for anyone with an interest in living in their own tiny slice of luxury," Tiny House Pro boss Alex Savva told us over email.

Optional extras available for the Miami include a deck, the building materials used, and the overall layout. However, we've no word on the price or international availability, so those interested should get in contact with the firm directly.

Source: Tiny House Pro