Rotating tiny house revolutionizes small living

This extraordinary tiny house puts a new spin on small living – literally. The non-towable dwelling, named Micro-House: 3 Scenes of Home, features a novel rotating structural system that transforms its interior into different rooms as needed.

Somewhat reminiscent of the Portland House and the Revolving House of T, Micro-House: 3 Scenes of Home will measure 270 sq ft (25 sq m) and will essentially consist of one large room containing a living room area with shelving and seating, as well as a rotating platform.

The system is likened to how a theater brings a scene on stage and will be motorized, with a rotary mechanism to revolve its bedroom, kitchen/dining area, and a bathroom using the platform, as required. Obviously there are potential downsides – operating a revolving floor each time you get up in the night to use the bathroom could become tedious, for example – but it will be interesting to see how the designer realizes its vision.

Micro-House: 3 Scenes of Home will feature one room containing a rotating platform used to reveal its bathroom, bedroom, and kitchen, as required Supra-Simplicities

"By implementing revolving-stage mechanism, three scenes are integrated together and fixed on the rotatable platform like theatric scene changing system, which helps to omit unnecessary transitional spaces, such as corridor or lobby, between various rooms," explains Supra-Simplicities. "Hence, all the transitions through a scene to another one only rely on the rotary mechanism, offering a playful but also dynamic quality of home."

In addition to its novel rotating system, the home will also feature an extensive rainwater collection system and greywater reuse.

The project is an updated take on a design that Supra-Simplicities has been exploring for a few years now. The images are clearly early renders and it all seems very conceptual. However, the firm tells us that it's currently in the process of exploring its feasibility for a client, so stay tuned.

Source: Supra-Simplicities