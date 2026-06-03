Tiny house goes extra-wide to deliver spacious small living

This extra-wide tiny house uses its generous dimensions to create a spacious interior that includes two bedrooms, a practical living area, and some unusually premium touches – as well as a storage-integrated staircase unlike any other we've seen.

Designed by Mini Domy, the Mini House 300 x 1100 (aka Lena XXL) refers to its length in centimeters, which works out to 9.8 ft wide and 36 ft long. The standard tiny house width is 8.5 ft (2.6 m), so the difference doesn't sound like a lot, but it really helps make for a more spacious and apartment-like interior – albeit at the cost of requiring a permit to tow on a public road. It's based on a double-axle trailer and clad in engineered wood, with metal accenting, and a metal roof.

The Mini House 300 x 1100's staircase, shown in position for use Mini Domy

The interior is finished in Siberian spruce, with oak panel flooring, which is a luxurious upgrade from the vinyl usually seen even in high-end tiny houses, and helps its overall appearance seem closer to a wooden cabin than a typical modern tiny house.

Its living room, shown here furnished with a small sofa, features a picture window and a wall-mounted TV. A very small wood-burning stove, of the type often used in boats, is attached to the wall too. The power outlets incorporate USB charging ports.

The kitchen occupies the center of the home and is equipped with a sink, an induction cooktop, a fridge/freezer, and an oven. There's also quite a lot of cabinetry in there and a dining table seats two.

From the kitchen, a door connects to the bathroom. This has a shower, a vanity sink, and a toilet. Cement-look tiles are another nice touch.

There are two bedrooms in the Mini House 300 x 1100. Both are reached by the same staircase, which is mounted on rails and slides aside to reveal hidden storage space – a novel idea we've not seen before. The staircase leads to a lowered walkway which, in turn, connects to the sleeping areas. Both are typical tiny house lofts and have enough space for a double bed and some storage. Each also includes a lowered standing platform that makes it easier to get dressed.

The Mini House 300 x 1100's living room includes a sofa and a small wood-burning stove Mini Domy

We've no word on pricing or delivery for the Mini House 300 x 1100T, so those interested will need to contact the firm directly.

Source: Mini Domy