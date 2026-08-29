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Tiny Houses

Single-floor tiny house packs a home for two into just 18 feet

By Adam Williams
August 29, 2026
Single-floor tiny house packs a home for two into just 18 feet
The Nido 5.5 m is based on a double-axle trailer and finished in metal
The Nido 5.5 m is based on a double-axle trailer and finished in metal
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The Nido 5.5 m is based on a double-axle trailer and finished in metal
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The Nido 5.5 m is based on a double-axle trailer and finished in metal
The Nido 5.5 m, by Tiny Tect Tiny Houses, is a very compact towable home that sleeps two
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The Nido 5.5 m, by Tiny Tect Tiny Houses, is a very compact towable home that sleeps two
The Nido 5.5 m's interior is organized on one floor
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The Nido 5.5 m's interior is organized on one floor
The Nido 5.5 m's living room overlooks its large glass doors, which help fill the interior with natural light
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The Nido 5.5 m's living room overlooks its large glass doors, which help fill the interior with natural light
The Nido 5.5 m's kitchen is small but contains a two-burner propane-powered stove and a sink, along with some cabinetry, and a fridge/freezer
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The Nido 5.5 m's kitchen is small but contains a two-burner propane-powered stove and a sink, along with some cabinetry, and a fridge/freezer
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When it comes to tiny houses, how small is too small? We're not sure where exactly the line is, but the Nido 5.5 m definitely doesn't cross it. Despite its compact dimensions, the home manages to provide a comfortable layout for two, all on one level.

Designed by Australia's Tiny Tect Tiny Houses, the model shown is finished in black metal and based on a double-axle trailer. Though its name references its length, for the metric-averse this shakes out at just 18 feet. While this isn't the smallest we've seen recently, the tiny house is still significantly smaller than even most European models and and less than half the length of many larger North American examples, such as Tru Form Tiny's Cascade Max. An optional deck area extends outdoor living space a little, too.

Given the limited floorspace, Tiny Tect Tiny Houses has sensibly kept the interior layout quite simple. Its double glass doors open up into its living room, which is pictured here with a sofa. You won't be hosting any dinner parties in this thing, but there's plenty of room to stretch your legs out.

Next to this is the kitchen. It contains a two-burner propane-powered stove and a sink, along with some cabinetry, a fridge/freezer, and a little space for some more appliances.

The Nido 5.5 m's living room overlooks its large glass doors, which help fill the interior with natural light
The Nido 5.5 m's living room overlooks its large glass doors, which help fill the interior with natural light

Adjacent to the kitchen lies the bathroom, which has a shower, sink, and a choice of a composting or a standard flush toilet.

Over on the opposite side of the tiny house from the bathroom is the Nido 5.5 m's bedroom. Accessed by a curtain, it has ample headroom to stand upright thanks to the home's single-floor layout – a rare luxury in a home that's so small. It contains a double bed and a storage unit.

The Nido 5.5 m model shown is currently under construction and is due to be completed in October. It's available for AUD 89,700 (around US$64,000), but for those who need something larger and more practical for full-time living, Tiny Tect Tiny Houses also offers an expanded version of the Nido, which has a length of 7 m (23 ft).

Source: Tiny Tect Tiny Houses

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Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHome
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Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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