© 2025 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Versatile tiny house maximizes space with clever single-floor layout

By Adam Williams
August 27, 2025
Versatile tiny house maximizes space with clever single-floor layout
The Escapada, by Tiny Tect Tiny Houses, is a compact tiny house with a clever space-saving layout
The Escapada, by Tiny Tect Tiny Houses, is a compact tiny house with a clever space-saving layout
View 8 Images
The Escapada is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 6 m (20 ft)
1/8
The Escapada is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 6 m (20 ft)
The Escapada's interior is arranged on one level
2/8
The Escapada's interior is arranged on one level
The Escapada's multipurpose sleeping area features a glass sliding door
3/8
The Escapada's multipurpose sleeping area features a glass sliding door
The Escapada's kitchen includes an oven, propane-powered cooktop and a sink, plus a space for a washer/dryer and a fridge to be installed
4/8
The Escapada's kitchen includes an oven, propane-powered cooktop and a sink, plus a space for a washer/dryer and a fridge to be installed
The Escapada includes a living room with a sofa and a storage loft that can optionally be turned into an additional sleeping area
5/8
The Escapada includes a living room with a sofa and a storage loft that can optionally be turned into an additional sleeping area
The Escapada's multipurpose bedroom, shown with the Murphy style bed pulled down from the wall
6/8
The Escapada's multipurpose bedroom, shown with the Murphy style bed pulled down from the wall
The Escapada's bathroom includes a sink, shower, and a composting toilet
7/8
The Escapada's bathroom includes a sink, shower, and a composting toilet
The Escapada, by Tiny Tect Tiny Houses, is a compact tiny house with a clever space-saving layout
8/8
The Escapada, by Tiny Tect Tiny Houses, is a compact tiny house with a clever space-saving layout
View gallery - 8 images

The Escapada is a compact tiny house with a space-saving single-floor layout. Instead of a traditional bedroom, Australian designer Tiny Tect Tiny Houses maximizes flexibility with a Murphy style folding bed that allows the space to be adapted for different needs.

The Escapada is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 6 m (20 ft), which is comparable to European models like Baluchon's Avalon, while North American examples tend to be much larger and can even reach up to 13.7 m (45 ft), such as the Tellico. This model has two entrances: the main front door is reached by some steps, plus there is a sliding glass door near the tow hitch that can optionally open onto a small porch.

The layout for this one is a little different to the norm. The center of the home is taken up by its kitchen. This includes a two-burner propane-powered cooktop, plus an oven, a small sink, some storage, as well as room for a washing machine and a fridge to be installed.

The Escapada includes a living room with a sofa and a storage loft that can optionally be turned into an additional sleeping area
The Escapada includes a living room with a sofa and a storage loft that can optionally be turned into an additional sleeping area

Adjacent to the kitchen is a dining area with a two-person breakfast bar that doubles as an office/study space. However, this is folded away when not in use and a nearby Murphy style double bed is pulled down from the wall, turning the space into the bedroom. Alternatively, both the breakfast bar and the Murphy bed can be left stowed away to allow the room to function as a workout area.

Elsewhere in the Escapada lies the bathroom. This looks quite compact, as you'd expect for a tiny house of its size, and contains a small sink, a shower, and a composting toilet.

The Escapada's multipurpose bedroom, shown with the Murphy style bed pulled down from the wall
The Escapada's multipurpose bedroom, shown with the Murphy style bed pulled down from the wall

On the opposite side of the home to the bedroom is the living room, which includes a sofa and a storage loft, which can optionally be upgraded into an additional sleeping area for guests.

The Escapada has already been built and is up for sale now for AUD 109,990 (roughly US$72,000). We've no word on whether or not international delivery is available.

Source: Tiny Tect Tiny Houses

View gallery - 8 images

Tags

Tiny HousesMicro-HouseTiny FootprintHouseHomeBuilding and Construction
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!