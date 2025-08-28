Versatile tiny house maximizes space with clever single-floor layout

The Escapada is a compact tiny house with a space-saving single-floor layout. Instead of a traditional bedroom, Australian designer Tiny Tect Tiny Houses maximizes flexibility with a Murphy style folding bed that allows the space to be adapted for different needs.

The Escapada is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 6 m (20 ft), which is comparable to European models like Baluchon's Avalon, while North American examples tend to be much larger and can even reach up to 13.7 m (45 ft), such as the Tellico. This model has two entrances: the main front door is reached by some steps, plus there is a sliding glass door near the tow hitch that can optionally open onto a small porch.

The layout for this one is a little different to the norm. The center of the home is taken up by its kitchen. This includes a two-burner propane-powered cooktop, plus an oven, a small sink, some storage, as well as room for a washing machine and a fridge to be installed.

Adjacent to the kitchen is a dining area with a two-person breakfast bar that doubles as an office/study space. However, this is folded away when not in use and a nearby Murphy style double bed is pulled down from the wall, turning the space into the bedroom. Alternatively, both the breakfast bar and the Murphy bed can be left stowed away to allow the room to function as a workout area.

Elsewhere in the Escapada lies the bathroom. This looks quite compact, as you'd expect for a tiny house of its size, and contains a small sink, a shower, and a composting toilet.

The Escapada's multipurpose bedroom, shown with the Murphy style bed pulled down from the wall Tiny Tect Tiny Houses

On the opposite side of the home to the bedroom is the living room, which includes a sofa and a storage loft, which can optionally be upgraded into an additional sleeping area for guests.

The Escapada has already been built and is up for sale now for AUD 109,990 (roughly US$72,000). We've no word on whether or not international delivery is available.

Source: Tiny Tect Tiny Houses