Tiny house blends space-saving design with traditional Japanese styling

With its modest footprint and low ceilings, you're not going to be throwing any wild parties in the Nozawa. However, provided you don't want to host a rager, this compact tiny house sleeps two people in a practical interior that blends traditional Japanese design with modern space-saving ideas.

The Nozawa is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of just 20 ft (6 m), putting it on the smaller side for a tiny house and comparable to European models like Baluchon's Nouvelle Dans and Vagabond Haven's Sofia. Many North American models reach 45 ft (13.7 m) and we've even seen one as large as 52 ft (15.8 m).

The home's exterior is made up of a mixture of durable steel cladding, with wooden accenting, while the interior is all wood, giving it a warm, almost cabin-like feel. The layout is spread over two floors and, as mentioned, embraces Japanese design. Specifically, it draws inspiration from a tatami-style living room (tatami is the word for the straw mats – imagine a traditional minimalist Japanese living area and you've got it). The ceiling of the living room is low so you'd probably have to crouch to get in, and the room is shown fitted here with a table.

The Nozawa's interior has an attractive wooden decor Ikigai Collective

Nearby is the kitchen, which is well-proportioned considering the home's size. It includes a large stainless steel sink, a two-burner propane-powered stove, a fridge/freezer, and generous cabinetry. There's also a dining table. The bathroom is accessed from the kitchen by a sliding door and it includes a shower, a flushing toilet, and a very small sink.

The Nozawa has one bedroom, situated above the living room. It's a typical loft with a low ceiling and a double bed, plus some storage, with a TV installed on the wall. It's accessed by a removable ladder.

"The lower level features a Japanese tatami-style living room for relaxation or entertaining, while the upper loft offers a private, cozy bedroom," explains designer Ikigai Collective. "With a fully equipped kitchen and modern bathroom, Nozawa blends cultural elegance with everyday comfort, creating a harmonious space for living well."

The Nozawa's kitchen includes a dining table for two that can double as a work area Ikigai Collective

The Nozawa is up for sale from JPY 11,300,000 (roughly US$72,000). Options include the materials used, the furnishings and more. We've no word on international availability for this model, so those interested would be best getting in touch with the firm directly.

Source: Ikigai Collective