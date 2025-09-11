Ochoco provides big-house comfort in a compact tiny house

The Ochoco tiny house is focused on maximizing comfort. The compact dwelling sleeps two, plus guests, and has an extra-wide footprint, making it well-suited to full-time tiny living on wheels.

The Ochoco, by Spindrift Homes, is an upgraded take on the firm's earlier Sonoma model and is based on a triple-axle trailer. It measures 30 ft (9 m) in length, which is not particularly large for a North American tiny house nowadays, but it also has an increased width of 10 ft (3 m), rather than the usual 8.5 ft (2.6 m). This might not sound like a lot, but the difference goes some way to helping make the tiny house seem more like a full-sized home. However, the extra space comes with the cost of requiring a permit to tow on a public road.

The exterior is clad in wood and topped with a metal roof. Entry is through double glass doors that open to a farmhouse-inspired interior featuring exposed wooden beams and an open layout. The living room includes a large L-shaped sofa bed for guests, plus a drop-down dining table. A Bluetooth stereo system is installed in the walls and a mini-split air-conditioning system helps maintain a comfortable temperature, along with a ceiling fan and a small electric fireplace.

The Ochoco's interior decor is inspired by a farmhouse aesthetic Spindrift Homes

The kitchen is nearby and contains an oven and a three-burner propane-powered stove, a fridge/freezer, farmhouse-style sink, and a breakfast bar seating area for two. There's also lots of cabinetry, including a pantry.

The Ochoco's bathroom is situated on the opposite side of the home to its living room and includes a shower, sink, and an incinerating toilet – which literally turns toilet waste into ash.

There's just one dedicated bedroom in the Ochoco, which is reached by a storage-integrated staircase. It's a typical loft model with a low ceiling and a double bed, plus it has a little storage space and a skylight.

The Ochoco is up for sale for US$140,000.

Source: Spindrift Homes