© 2025 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Ochoco provides big-house comfort in a compact tiny house

By Adam Williams
September 11, 2025
Ochoco provides big-house comfort in a compact tiny house
The Ochoco has an extra-wide interior, helping make it feel more like a big house than a typical tiny house
The Ochoco has an extra-wide interior, helping make it feel more like a big house than a typical tiny house
View 11 Images
The Ochoco has an extra-wide interior, helping make it feel more like a big house than a typical tiny house
1/11
The Ochoco has an extra-wide interior, helping make it feel more like a big house than a typical tiny house
The Ochoco's interior decor is inspired by a farmhouse aesthetic
2/11
The Ochoco's interior decor is inspired by a farmhouse aesthetic
The Ochoco includes a ceiling fan and a mini-split air-conditioning unit
3/11
The Ochoco includes a ceiling fan and a mini-split air-conditioning unit
The Ochoco's kitchen includes lots of cabinetry and shelving
4/11
The Ochoco's kitchen includes lots of cabinetry and shelving
The Ochoco's living room includes a large L-shaped sofa bed
5/11
The Ochoco's living room includes a large L-shaped sofa bed
The Ochoco's loft bedroom includes some storage space, which also provides privacy from the rest of the home
6/11
The Ochoco's loft bedroom includes some storage space, which also provides privacy from the rest of the home
The Ochoco's kitchen includes a fridge/freezer, oven and cooktop, a farmhouse-style sink, and space for more appliances
7/11
The Ochoco's kitchen includes a fridge/freezer, oven and cooktop, a farmhouse-style sink, and space for more appliances
The Ochoco's kitchen features a breakfast bar seating area for two
8/11
The Ochoco's kitchen features a breakfast bar seating area for two
The Ochoco's staircase packs in lots of useful storage space
9/11
The Ochoco's staircase packs in lots of useful storage space
The Ochoco's loft bedroom has a low ceiling and includes a double bed
10/11
The Ochoco's loft bedroom has a low ceiling and includes a double bed
The Ochoco's bathroom includes a shower, sink, and an incinerating toilet
11/11
The Ochoco's bathroom includes a shower, sink, and an incinerating toilet
View gallery - 11 images

The Ochoco tiny house is focused on maximizing comfort. The compact dwelling sleeps two, plus guests, and has an extra-wide footprint, making it well-suited to full-time tiny living on wheels.

The Ochoco, by Spindrift Homes, is an upgraded take on the firm's earlier Sonoma model and is based on a triple-axle trailer. It measures 30 ft (9 m) in length, which is not particularly large for a North American tiny house nowadays, but it also has an increased width of 10 ft (3 m), rather than the usual 8.5 ft (2.6 m). This might not sound like a lot, but the difference goes some way to helping make the tiny house seem more like a full-sized home. However, the extra space comes with the cost of requiring a permit to tow on a public road.

The exterior is clad in wood and topped with a metal roof. Entry is through double glass doors that open to a farmhouse-inspired interior featuring exposed wooden beams and an open layout. The living room includes a large L-shaped sofa bed for guests, plus a drop-down dining table. A Bluetooth stereo system is installed in the walls and a mini-split air-conditioning system helps maintain a comfortable temperature, along with a ceiling fan and a small electric fireplace.

The Ochoco's interior decor is inspired by a farmhouse aesthetic
The Ochoco's interior decor is inspired by a farmhouse aesthetic

The kitchen is nearby and contains an oven and a three-burner propane-powered stove, a fridge/freezer, farmhouse-style sink, and a breakfast bar seating area for two. There's also lots of cabinetry, including a pantry.

The Ochoco's bathroom is situated on the opposite side of the home to its living room and includes a shower, sink, and an incinerating toilet – which literally turns toilet waste into ash.

There's just one dedicated bedroom in the Ochoco, which is reached by a storage-integrated staircase. It's a typical loft model with a low ceiling and a double bed, plus it has a little storage space and a skylight.

The Ochoco is up for sale for US$140,000.

Source: Spindrift Homes

View gallery - 11 images

Tags

Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionMicro-HouseTiny FootprintHouseHome
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!