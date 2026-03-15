Off-grid tiny office has two separate workspaces and even a bed

This interesting "tiny house" isn't actually a house at all. Instead, it's a mobile off-grid office that squeezes two separate workspaces, plus a sleeping area, into its compact frame.

The Off-Grid Luxury Mobile Double Office was designed by Sol Tiny and has a length of 26 ft (7.9 m). It's based on a double-axle trailer (the wheels have been removed in the photos but can be easily added). It also has an increased width of 10 ft (3 m), which means it'll require a permit to tow on a public road. The exterior is finished in cedar, with a standing seam metal roof.

The Off-Grid Luxury Mobile Double Office's smaller workspace includes a desk area and some storage - there's even enough room for an optional treadmill Jake Laub

Unlike Dragon Tiny Homes' office, which consisted of one open room, this model is divided into two distinct spaces, both of which are finished in board-and-batten paneling and feature generous glazing, including skylights.

The larger workspace is accessed by a single door and contains a desk and bookshelves, along with a small wood-burning stove and a mini-split air-conditioning system. It looks quite spacious inside and it includes a queen-sized Murphy bed that pulls down from one wall to provide a sleeping space for those late nights at the office.

The smaller workspace is reached through double glass doors. This one is a bit more compact but again has a desk and bookshelves, plus another mini-split air-conditioning system and a wood-burning stove. However, it lacks a bed.

There's no bathroom in either office, so this model would probably be best parked alongside a brick-and-mortar house or a building with those services available. It's powered by eight 420-W roof-mounted solar panels, with a battery system, plus it offers the option to plug into the grid if needed. A Starlink system provides high-speed internet access wherever it happens to be.

The Off-Grid Luxury Mobile Double Office's larger workspace includes a Murphy style double bed that folds away when not in use Jake Laub

The Off-Grid Luxury Mobile Double Office is currently up for sale for US$98,000, not including delivery, in Nevada City, California.

Source: Sol Tiny