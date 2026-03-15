Off-grid tiny office has two separate workspaces and even a bed
This interesting "tiny house" isn't actually a house at all. Instead, it's a mobile off-grid office that squeezes two separate workspaces, plus a sleeping area, into its compact frame.
The Off-Grid Luxury Mobile Double Office was designed by Sol Tiny and has a length of 26 ft (7.9 m). It's based on a double-axle trailer (the wheels have been removed in the photos but can be easily added). It also has an increased width of 10 ft (3 m), which means it'll require a permit to tow on a public road. The exterior is finished in cedar, with a standing seam metal roof.
Unlike Dragon Tiny Homes' office, which consisted of one open room, this model is divided into two distinct spaces, both of which are finished in board-and-batten paneling and feature generous glazing, including skylights.
The larger workspace is accessed by a single door and contains a desk and bookshelves, along with a small wood-burning stove and a mini-split air-conditioning system. It looks quite spacious inside and it includes a queen-sized Murphy bed that pulls down from one wall to provide a sleeping space for those late nights at the office.
The smaller workspace is reached through double glass doors. This one is a bit more compact but again has a desk and bookshelves, plus another mini-split air-conditioning system and a wood-burning stove. However, it lacks a bed.
There's no bathroom in either office, so this model would probably be best parked alongside a brick-and-mortar house or a building with those services available. It's powered by eight 420-W roof-mounted solar panels, with a battery system, plus it offers the option to plug into the grid if needed. A Starlink system provides high-speed internet access wherever it happens to be.
The Off-Grid Luxury Mobile Double Office is currently up for sale for US$98,000, not including delivery, in Nevada City, California.
Source: Sol Tiny
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