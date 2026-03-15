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Tiny Houses

Off-grid tiny office has two separate workspaces and even a bed

By Adam Williams
March 15, 2026
Off-grid tiny office has two separate workspaces and even a bed
The Off-Grid Luxury Mobile Double Office packs two separate workspaces plus one sleeping area into a length of just 26 ft (7.9 m)
The Off-Grid Luxury Mobile Double Office packs two separate workspaces plus one sleeping area into a length of just 26 ft (7.9 m)
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The Off-Grid Luxury Mobile Double Office packs two separate workspaces plus one sleeping area into a length of just 26 ft (7.9 m)
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The Off-Grid Luxury Mobile Double Office packs two separate workspaces plus one sleeping area into a length of just 26 ft (7.9 m)
The Off-Grid Luxury Mobile Double Office has two separate entrances, one for each workspace
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The Off-Grid Luxury Mobile Double Office has two separate entrances, one for each workspace
The Off-Grid Luxury Mobile Double Office is finished in cedar and topped by a standing seam metal roof
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The Off-Grid Luxury Mobile Double Office is finished in cedar and topped by a standing seam metal roof
The Off-Grid Luxury Mobile Double Office's larger unit has a work area and some storage space
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The Off-Grid Luxury Mobile Double Office's larger unit has a work area and some storage space
The Off-Grid Luxury Mobile Double Office's larger workspace includes a Murphy style double bed that folds away when not in use
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The Off-Grid Luxury Mobile Double Office's larger workspace includes a Murphy style double bed that folds away when not in use
The Off-Grid Luxury Mobile Double Office includes generous glazing, a wood-burning stove, and a mini-split air-conditioning system in each unit
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The Off-Grid Luxury Mobile Double Office includes generous glazing, a wood-burning stove, and a mini-split air-conditioning system in each unit
The Off-Grid Luxury Mobile Double Office's smaller workspace includes a desk area and some storage - there's even enough room for an optional treadmill
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The Off-Grid Luxury Mobile Double Office's smaller workspace includes a desk area and some storage - there's even enough room for an optional treadmill
View gallery - 7 images

This interesting "tiny house" isn't actually a house at all. Instead, it's a mobile off-grid office that squeezes two separate workspaces, plus a sleeping area, into its compact frame.

The Off-Grid Luxury Mobile Double Office was designed by Sol Tiny and has a length of 26 ft (7.9 m). It's based on a double-axle trailer (the wheels have been removed in the photos but can be easily added). It also has an increased width of 10 ft (3 m), which means it'll require a permit to tow on a public road. The exterior is finished in cedar, with a standing seam metal roof.

The Off-Grid Luxury Mobile Double Office's smaller workspace includes a desk area and some storage - there's even enough room for an optional treadmill
The Off-Grid Luxury Mobile Double Office's smaller workspace includes a desk area and some storage - there's even enough room for an optional treadmill

Unlike Dragon Tiny Homes' office, which consisted of one open room, this model is divided into two distinct spaces, both of which are finished in board-and-batten paneling and feature generous glazing, including skylights.

The larger workspace is accessed by a single door and contains a desk and bookshelves, along with a small wood-burning stove and a mini-split air-conditioning system. It looks quite spacious inside and it includes a queen-sized Murphy bed that pulls down from one wall to provide a sleeping space for those late nights at the office.

The smaller workspace is reached through double glass doors. This one is a bit more compact but again has a desk and bookshelves, plus another mini-split air-conditioning system and a wood-burning stove. However, it lacks a bed.

There's no bathroom in either office, so this model would probably be best parked alongside a brick-and-mortar house or a building with those services available. It's powered by eight 420-W roof-mounted solar panels, with a battery system, plus it offers the option to plug into the grid if needed. A Starlink system provides high-speed internet access wherever it happens to be.

The Off-Grid Luxury Mobile Double Office's larger workspace includes a Murphy style double bed that folds away when not in use
The Off-Grid Luxury Mobile Double Office's larger workspace includes a Murphy style double bed that folds away when not in use

The Off-Grid Luxury Mobile Double Office is currently up for sale for US$98,000, not including delivery, in Nevada City, California.

Source: Sol Tiny

View gallery - 7 images

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Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionOfficeTiny FootprintMicro-House
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Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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