Don't like the view? Tiny workplace on wheels can move to a better one

Few of us actually want to work, but if you're going to have to do it anyway, this novel office at least lets you park your workplace in your backyard – or even take it on the road and find somewhere with a nice view.

The tiny office is designed by Dragon Tiny Homes and looks similar to the firm's previous Aria 20 model. It's based on a double-axle trailer, with a length of 16 ft (4.9 m), which is definitely on the smaller side, even in the small living movement, so it should be relatively easy to tow.

Though it would be very small for a house, the tiny office has ample space for multiple desks and a sofa Dragon Tiny Homes

It's clad in engineered wood and has a single glazed door. Naturally, there are some major differences compared a traditional tiny house. Floor-to-ceiling glazing might not be ideal in a home for privacy, but really helps open up the workplace to daylight and views.

The interior is arranged over one floor and just one room, which measures 135 sq ft (12.5 sq m), which would be cramped for a house but should be just fine for a home office. It's finished in plywood and has a ceiling fan installed. There's space for two desks, plus a storage unit and a sofa. It's not clear whether the furniture shown is included in the cost, though it's a pretty safe bet that the iMac pictured isn't.

The tiny office starts at a relatively affordable US$19,750 Dragon Tiny Homes

One potential downside is that there's no bathroom in there, which could have been a useful addition for working away, though, of course, skipping plumbing entirely helps keep the cost down. Dragon Tiny Homes primarily envisions it as an office to park up in a backyard, so you'd just use the main house facilities.

On that note, the tiny office is very affordable, starting at just US$19,750. It can also be configured with options, including a full off-grid setup, if you need a remote workplace away from any distractions.

Source: Dragon Tiny Homes