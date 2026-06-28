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Tiny Houses

Extra-wide tiny house is built for comfortable family living

By Adam Williams
June 28, 2026
Extra-wide tiny house is built for comfortable family living
The Old Man Pine, by Tiny Timber Homes, is an extra-wide tiny house that's equipped for full-time family living
The Old Man Pine, by Tiny Timber Homes, is an extra-wide tiny house that's equipped for full-time family living
View 14 Images
The Old Man Pine, by Tiny Timber Homes, is an extra-wide tiny house that's equipped for full-time family living
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The Old Man Pine, by Tiny Timber Homes, is an extra-wide tiny house that's equipped for full-time family living
The Old Man Pine is based on a triple-axle trailer and has a length of 10.3 m (33.8 ft)
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The Old Man Pine is based on a triple-axle trailer and has a length of 10.3 m (33.8 ft)
The Old Man Pine's increased width of 2.9 m (9.5 ft) helps create a more spacious interior compared to standard models
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The Old Man Pine's increased width of 2.9 m (9.5 ft) helps create a more spacious interior compared to standard models
The Old Man Pine's exterior is finished in steel and timber, and topped by a metal roof
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The Old Man Pine's exterior is finished in steel and timber, and topped by a metal roof
The Old Man Pine features large glass doors that help open up the home to the outdoors
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The Old Man Pine features large glass doors that help open up the home to the outdoors
The Old Man Pine's interior measures 48 sq m (516 sq ft)
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The Old Man Pine's interior measures 48 sq m (516 sq ft)
The Old Man Pine's living room contains a large sofa, some additional seating, and a wood-burning stove
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The Old Man Pine's living room contains a large sofa, some additional seating, and a wood-burning stove
The Old Man Pine includes a large kitchen that has ample space for cooking family meals
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The Old Man Pine includes a large kitchen that has ample space for cooking family meals
The Old Man Pine's kitchen contains an oven, a four-burner propane-powered stove, a sink, and a fridge/freezer
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The Old Man Pine's kitchen contains an oven, a four-burner propane-powered stove, a sink, and a fridge/freezer
The Old Man Pine's kitchen includes a dining table for two that can be extended to seat another one or two people
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The Old Man Pine's kitchen includes a dining table for two that can be extended to seat another one or two people
The Old Man Pine's kitchen features lots of storage space, including drawers, cabinets, and a pull-out pantry
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The Old Man Pine's kitchen features lots of storage space, including drawers, cabinets, and a pull-out pantry
The Old Man Pine's bathroom contains a large glass-enclosed shower, a toilet, and a laundry area with a washer/dryer
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The Old Man Pine's bathroom contains a large glass-enclosed shower, a toilet, and a laundry area with a washer/dryer
The Old Man Pine's main bedroom is positioned in a loft and includes a queen-sized bed and storage
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The Old Man Pine's main bedroom is positioned in a loft and includes a queen-sized bed and storage
The Old Man Pine includes a ground-floor kids' bedroom
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The Old Man Pine includes a ground-floor kids' bedroom
View gallery - 14 images

Downsizing is all well and good, but a family living on top of each other is bound to get old fast. The Old Man Pine addresses this with a spacious and well-thought-out layout that's a good fit for full-time family living.

Designed by Tiny Timber Homes, the Old Man Pine is based on a triple-axle trailer and is a spacious model, with a length of 10.3 m (33.8 ft) and an increased width of 2.9 m (9.5 ft). This means it requires a permit to tow in most areas but offers a much more apartment-like interior. It's finished in steel and timber, and really opens up to the outside with large glass doors.

The Old Man Pine features large glass doors that help open up the home to the outdoors
The Old Man Pine features large glass doors that help open up the home to the outdoors

The interior looks very open and is arranged around a central living area. A large sofa dominates the space and provides plenty of room to stretch out. There's also some more seating nearby and a wood-burning stove.

Nearby is the kitchen. Unlike some smaller tiny houses we see, this actually looks suitable for real family meals. It's equipped with an oven, a four-burner propane-powered stove, a sink, and a fridge/freezer. Storage is generous, with cabinetry, shelving, and multiple drawers built into the storage-integrated staircase. Additionally, it has a dining table for two that can be extended to seat another person or two. The kitchen opens up to the outside with tri-fold windows too.

The Old Man Pine includes a large kitchen that has ample space for cooking family meals
The Old Man Pine includes a large kitchen that has ample space for cooking family meals

The bathroom is adjacent to the kitchen. It's quite roomy for a tiny house and features a large glass-enclosed shower, a toilet, more storage, and a laundry area that includes a farmhouse-style sink and a washer/dryer.

Elsewhere on the ground floor, reached from a door in the living room, is the kids' bedroom. It has space for a single or double bed, plus some shelving and a bookcase.

There are two lofts in this model. One is the master bedroom. Reached by the storage-integrated staircase mentioned, it has a queen-sized bed, some storage space, and a TV. There's also a useful lowered standing platform that makes it easier to get dressed.

The second loft, meanwhile, is accessed from the living room using a ladder. This one can be used as an office or a third bedroom, depending on requirements.

The Old Man Pine includes a ground-floor kids' bedroom
The Old Man Pine includes a ground-floor kids' bedroom

The Old Man Pine is up for sale from NZD 145,000 (for reference, this works out as roughly US$83,000), plus taxes. We've no word on delivery, so those interested are advised to contact the firm directly.

Source: Tiny Timber Homes

View gallery - 14 images

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Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHome
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Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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