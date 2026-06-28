Extra-wide tiny house is built for comfortable family living
Downsizing is all well and good, but a family living on top of each other is bound to get old fast. The Old Man Pine addresses this with a spacious and well-thought-out layout that's a good fit for full-time family living.
Designed by Tiny Timber Homes, the Old Man Pine is based on a triple-axle trailer and is a spacious model, with a length of 10.3 m (33.8 ft) and an increased width of 2.9 m (9.5 ft). This means it requires a permit to tow in most areas but offers a much more apartment-like interior. It's finished in steel and timber, and really opens up to the outside with large glass doors.
The interior looks very open and is arranged around a central living area. A large sofa dominates the space and provides plenty of room to stretch out. There's also some more seating nearby and a wood-burning stove.
Nearby is the kitchen. Unlike some smaller tiny houses we see, this actually looks suitable for real family meals. It's equipped with an oven, a four-burner propane-powered stove, a sink, and a fridge/freezer. Storage is generous, with cabinetry, shelving, and multiple drawers built into the storage-integrated staircase. Additionally, it has a dining table for two that can be extended to seat another person or two. The kitchen opens up to the outside with tri-fold windows too.
The bathroom is adjacent to the kitchen. It's quite roomy for a tiny house and features a large glass-enclosed shower, a toilet, more storage, and a laundry area that includes a farmhouse-style sink and a washer/dryer.
Elsewhere on the ground floor, reached from a door in the living room, is the kids' bedroom. It has space for a single or double bed, plus some shelving and a bookcase.
There are two lofts in this model. One is the master bedroom. Reached by the storage-integrated staircase mentioned, it has a queen-sized bed, some storage space, and a TV. There's also a useful lowered standing platform that makes it easier to get dressed.
The second loft, meanwhile, is accessed from the living room using a ladder. This one can be used as an office or a third bedroom, depending on requirements.
The Old Man Pine is up for sale from NZD 145,000 (for reference, this works out as roughly US$83,000), plus taxes. We've no word on delivery, so those interested are advised to contact the firm directly.
Source: Tiny Timber Homes
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