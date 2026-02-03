© 2026 New Atlas
This tiny house expands living space with its own rooftop terrace

By Adam Williams
February 03, 2026
This tiny house expands living space with its own rooftop terrace
The Park tiny house features a comfortable and storage-packed interior and is topped by a rooftop terrace
The Park's rooftop terrace is reached from the outside, presumably with a removable ladder once it's parked up
The Park's living room includes a sofa bed and has generous glazing
The Park's interior is finished in wood throughout and it has vinyl flooring
The Park includes a dining nook that seats two and would also be a good fit as a home office
The Park's kitchen includes a sink, a microwave, a fridge/freezer, and a two-burner propane-powered stove
The Park's living room includes both a wood-burning stove and a mini-split air-conditioning system
The Park has lots of useful little storage nooks installed throughout the house
The Park's loft bedroom is reached by a storage-integrated staircase
The Park's bathroom has a glass-enclosed shower, a vanity sink, and a toilet
The Park's toilet is an incinerating model as standard, but a flushing model can also be installed
The Park's bedroom is a loft model with a low ceiling and includes some storage and has a double bed
When it comes to tiny houses, the dimensions are so challenging that any way of expanding living space is a major bonus. The Park embraces this idea by offering a flexible and well-designed interior that's topped by a rooftop terrace area.

The Park is designed by Backcountry Tiny Homes. It's based on a triple-axle trailer and has a length of 30 ft (9 m), which is fairly small for a North American model but not overly so, and could be a good choice for those who want a home that's suitable for full-time living, but can also travel. Its exterior is finished in knotty tongue-and-groove cedar, with metal accents.

The Park's living room includes a sofa bed and has generous glazing

The terrace area is reached from outside – judging by the photos, it looks like a ladder or some steps will need to be added for access once it's parked up. It's not a huge area but should be useful for barbecues and casual get-togethers. Its railings are detachable, enabling easier transport.

Inside the house proper, the interior decor is made up of a mixture of beetle-kill pine and tongue-and-groove pine, with vinyl flooring. The layout is open and includes a living room with a large L-shaped sofa bed for guests, a wood-burning stove, and a mini-split air-conditioning unit. Generous glazing helps fill it with natural light and there's a nice decorative wooden light fitting on the ceiling too.

At the center of the home is a dining nook. It includes a table for two that also functions well as a desk for those who work from home, along with plenty of storage. The Park's kitchen is well-proportioned and offers ample storage. It comes equipped with a two-burner propane-powered cooktop, a fridge/freezer, a sink, a microwave, and room for additional appliances.

The bathroom is placed on the opposite side of the home to the living room and has an incinerating toilet, but can have a flushing model if preferred. It also has a relatively large glass-enclosed shower, a vanity sink, and some more storage.

There's just one dedicated bedroom in the Park, and it's a loft-style space with a low ceiling. Accessed via a storage-integrated staircase, it contains a double bed and a couple of built-in storage units.

The Park includes a dining nook that seats two and would also be a good fit as a home office

Backcountry Tiny Homes sells the Park with multiple options and it also comes in three versions: a basic shell costs US$72,200, while an unfurnished model fetches $122,575. Finally, a turnkey model ready to move in will set you back $136,100.

Source: Backcountry Tiny Homes

warmer
that terrace is practically useless. You will want to carry things up there with you and a ladder basically negates that unless you are using a backpack.