This tiny house expands living space with its own rooftop terrace

When it comes to tiny houses, the dimensions are so challenging that any way of expanding living space is a major bonus. The Park embraces this idea by offering a flexible and well-designed interior that's topped by a rooftop terrace area.

The Park is designed by Backcountry Tiny Homes. It's based on a triple-axle trailer and has a length of 30 ft (9 m), which is fairly small for a North American model but not overly so, and could be a good choice for those who want a home that's suitable for full-time living, but can also travel. Its exterior is finished in knotty tongue-and-groove cedar, with metal accents.

The Park's living room includes a sofa bed and has generous glazing Backcountry Tiny Homes

The terrace area is reached from outside – judging by the photos, it looks like a ladder or some steps will need to be added for access once it's parked up. It's not a huge area but should be useful for barbecues and casual get-togethers. Its railings are detachable, enabling easier transport.

Inside the house proper, the interior decor is made up of a mixture of beetle-kill pine and tongue-and-groove pine, with vinyl flooring. The layout is open and includes a living room with a large L-shaped sofa bed for guests, a wood-burning stove, and a mini-split air-conditioning unit. Generous glazing helps fill it with natural light and there's a nice decorative wooden light fitting on the ceiling too.

At the center of the home is a dining nook. It includes a table for two that also functions well as a desk for those who work from home, along with plenty of storage. The Park's kitchen is well-proportioned and offers ample storage. It comes equipped with a two-burner propane-powered cooktop, a fridge/freezer, a sink, a microwave, and room for additional appliances.

The bathroom is placed on the opposite side of the home to the living room and has an incinerating toilet, but can have a flushing model if preferred. It also has a relatively large glass-enclosed shower, a vanity sink, and some more storage.

There's just one dedicated bedroom in the Park, and it's a loft-style space with a low ceiling. Accessed via a storage-integrated staircase, it contains a double bed and a couple of built-in storage units.

The Park includes a dining nook that seats two and would also be a good fit as a home office Backcountry Tiny Homes

Backcountry Tiny Homes sells the Park with multiple options and it also comes in three versions: a basic shell costs US$72,200, while an unfurnished model fetches $122,575. Finally, a turnkey model ready to move in will set you back $136,100.

Source: Backcountry Tiny Homes