Extraordinary mirrored tiny house comes with its own sauna

Tiny houses can feature all sorts of home comforts nowadays, but this eye-catching model is the first we've seen that boasts its own sauna. It features an unusual mirrored exterior and a compact layout that would be a good fit for short stays for up to two people.

The Pebl Grand was designed by Hello Wood, which previously produced the charming Jet House. It measures 20.7 sq m (222 sq ft), arranged on a single floor. Its exterior is defined by a boulder-like geometric shape that's shown covered in mirrored panels but alternative finishes are available, including wood and a stone-like material.

An outdoor terrace opens onto its living area via large double glass doors. Inside, the open layout is filled with natural light thanks to generous glazing. It includes a basic kitchenette with a sink, coffee machine, and cabinetry, so you're clearly not meant to be cooking large family meals in this, though more appliances could presumably be added.

Adjacent is a bench-like sofa with storage underneath, plus a table. Nearby lies a king-sized bed, which is the only sleeping area.

The Pebl Grand's sleeping area features a large king-sized bed György Palkó, Márton Bognár

The Pebl Grand's bathroom is fitted with a shower and sink, though it's unclear how much privacy it offers from the main living area. From here, a door leads to the very small infrared sauna. While probably not a good fit for the claustrophobic, it looks sufficient for the owners to get their sweat on and includes a large window.

The tiny house's materials and finishes can be changed if required and there's also a sister model named the Pebl One, which is even smaller and can be used as a standalone sauna, or a bedroom, for example.

The Pebl Grand's sauna looks very small but should be sufficient to get your sweat on György Palkó, Márton Bognár

The home is available throughout Europe as a turnkey model and it takes around a day to fully install. Outside Europe it can be delivered flatpack in a shipping container for a starting price of €60,000 (roughly US$70,000), with this rising up to around €90,000 ($106,000), depending on options.

Source: Hello Wood