Extraordinary mirrored tiny house comes with its own sauna

By Adam Williams
September 16, 2025
The Pebl Grand features a boulder-shaped exterior that can feature a mirrored finish, as shown, or alternatively stone or wood
The Pebl Grand features an outdoor terrace area
The Pebl Grand has generous glazing, helping fill the interior with daylight
The Pebl Grand measures just 20.7 sq m (222 sq ft), and is arranged on one floor
The Pebl Grand's sleeping area features a large king-sized bed
The Pebl Grand features a simple kitchenette with a sink and cabinetry
The Pebl Grand includes a bench-like sofa and small table
The Pebl Grand includes its own infrared sauna
The Pebl Grand's sauna looks very small but should be sufficient to get your sweat on
Tiny houses can feature all sorts of home comforts nowadays, but this eye-catching model is the first we've seen that boasts its own sauna. It features an unusual mirrored exterior and a compact layout that would be a good fit for short stays for up to two people.

The Pebl Grand was designed by Hello Wood, which previously produced the charming Jet House. It measures 20.7 sq m (222 sq ft), arranged on a single floor. Its exterior is defined by a boulder-like geometric shape that's shown covered in mirrored panels but alternative finishes are available, including wood and a stone-like material.

An outdoor terrace opens onto its living area via large double glass doors. Inside, the open layout is filled with natural light thanks to generous glazing. It includes a basic kitchenette with a sink, coffee machine, and cabinetry, so you're clearly not meant to be cooking large family meals in this, though more appliances could presumably be added.

Adjacent is a bench-like sofa with storage underneath, plus a table. Nearby lies a king-sized bed, which is the only sleeping area.

The Pebl Grand's bathroom is fitted with a shower and sink, though it's unclear how much privacy it offers from the main living area. From here, a door leads to the very small infrared sauna. While probably not a good fit for the claustrophobic, it looks sufficient for the owners to get their sweat on and includes a large window.

The tiny house's materials and finishes can be changed if required and there's also a sister model named the Pebl One, which is even smaller and can be used as a standalone sauna, or a bedroom, for example.

The home is available throughout Europe as a turnkey model and it takes around a day to fully install. Outside Europe it can be delivered flatpack in a shipping container for a starting price of €60,000 (roughly US$70,000), with this rising up to around €90,000 ($106,000), depending on options.

Source: Hello Wood

