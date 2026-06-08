Two-bedroom tiny house sleeps four and makes space for guests

Intended for full-time living, the Porto squeezes a lot into its modest footprint. The tiny house features a practical interior with two bedrooms – plus a sofa bed for guests – and has multiple options available, including off-grid functionality.

The Porto is designed by Casagaea and based on a double-axle trailer. It has a standard length of 7.8 m (25.7 ft) and its exterior is clad in engineered wood. It also includes an outdoor table that provides a useful spot for serving food and drinks.

The Porto's interior is arranged around a central living room, which includes a sofa bed Casagaea

The interior of the home measures 34.2 sq m (368 sq ft). Accessed by double-glass doors, it's arranged around a central living room with the sofa bed mentioned. The kitchen is nearby and is equipped with a sink, an induction cooktop, an oven, a fridge/freezer, and, optionally, a dishwasher. The kitchen has lots of cabinetry and shelving, plus there's also a dining table/desk installed.

The Porto's bathroom is accessed from the living area with a wooden sliding door and is relatively spacious for a tiny house, with a glass-enclosed shower, a flushing toilet, a vanity sink, a washer/dryer, and some cabinetry.

The two bedrooms are reached by a single storage-integrated staircase that connects to a lowered standing platform. This allows the owner to easily walk between each of the lofts.

One of the bedrooms includes a pull-out desk area. It's positioned over some steps, so ergonomics aren't exactly perfect, but it could be handy for occasional work. The room also has a storage unit and space for a double bed. The other loft, meanwhile, is similarly laid out, but without the desk, and can function as either a second bedroom or additional storage space, depending on the owner's needs.

The Porto's main bedroom includes a pull-out desk integrated into a storage unit Casagaea

The Porto has multiple optional extras available. Alongside the off-grid operation, its length can be increased up to 8.4 m (27 ft), and its materials and layout customized to suit. We've no word on the price or delivery options, so those interested are advised to get in touch with the firm directly.

Source: Casagaea