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Tiny Houses

Two-bedroom tiny house sleeps four and makes space for guests

By Adam Williams
June 08, 2026
Two-bedroom tiny house sleeps four and makes space for guests
The Porto, by Casagaea, is a compact tiny house designed for full-time living that sleeps up to six people
The Porto, by Casagaea, is a compact tiny house designed for full-time living that sleeps up to six people
View 10 Images
The Porto, by Casagaea, is a compact tiny house designed for full-time living that sleeps up to six people
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The Porto, by Casagaea, is a compact tiny house designed for full-time living that sleeps up to six people
The Porto is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 7.8 m (25.7 ft) as standard, though it can optionally be expanded
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The Porto is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 7.8 m (25.7 ft) as standard, though it can optionally be expanded
The Porto's interior is arranged around a central living room, which includes a sofa bed
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The Porto's interior is arranged around a central living room, which includes a sofa bed
The Porto's kitchen includes an induction cooktop, an oven, and a fridge/freezer. A dishwasher is an optional extra
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The Porto's kitchen includes an induction cooktop, an oven, and a fridge/freezer. A dishwasher is an optional extra
The Porto's kitchen includes a dining table that doubles as a desk area
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The Porto's kitchen includes a dining table that doubles as a desk area
The Porto's bathroom is accessed from the living room using a wooden sliding door
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The Porto's bathroom is accessed from the living room using a wooden sliding door
The Porto's bathroom contains a glass-enclosed shower, a vanity sink, a toilet, and an optional washer/dryer
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The Porto's bathroom contains a glass-enclosed shower, a vanity sink, a toilet, and an optional washer/dryer
The Porto's two loft bedrooms are accessed by a storage-integrated staircase, which connects to a lowered walkway
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The Porto's two loft bedrooms are accessed by a storage-integrated staircase, which connects to a lowered walkway
The Porto's main bedroom includes a pull-out desk integrated into a storage unit
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The Porto's main bedroom includes a pull-out desk integrated into a storage unit
Each of the Porto's bedrooms have enough space for a double bed and contain a storage unit
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Each of the Porto's bedrooms have enough space for a double bed and contain a storage unit
View gallery - 10 images

Intended for full-time living, the Porto squeezes a lot into its modest footprint. The tiny house features a practical interior with two bedrooms – plus a sofa bed for guests – and has multiple options available, including off-grid functionality.

The Porto is designed by Casagaea and based on a double-axle trailer. It has a standard length of 7.8 m (25.7 ft) and its exterior is clad in engineered wood. It also includes an outdoor table that provides a useful spot for serving food and drinks.

The Porto's interior is arranged around a central living room, which includes a sofa bed
The Porto's interior is arranged around a central living room, which includes a sofa bed

The interior of the home measures 34.2 sq m (368 sq ft). Accessed by double-glass doors, it's arranged around a central living room with the sofa bed mentioned. The kitchen is nearby and is equipped with a sink, an induction cooktop, an oven, a fridge/freezer, and, optionally, a dishwasher. The kitchen has lots of cabinetry and shelving, plus there's also a dining table/desk installed.

The Porto's bathroom is accessed from the living area with a wooden sliding door and is relatively spacious for a tiny house, with a glass-enclosed shower, a flushing toilet, a vanity sink, a washer/dryer, and some cabinetry.

The two bedrooms are reached by a single storage-integrated staircase that connects to a lowered standing platform. This allows the owner to easily walk between each of the lofts.

One of the bedrooms includes a pull-out desk area. It's positioned over some steps, so ergonomics aren't exactly perfect, but it could be handy for occasional work. The room also has a storage unit and space for a double bed. The other loft, meanwhile, is similarly laid out, but without the desk, and can function as either a second bedroom or additional storage space, depending on the owner's needs.

The Porto's main bedroom includes a pull-out desk integrated into a storage unit
The Porto's main bedroom includes a pull-out desk integrated into a storage unit

The Porto has multiple optional extras available. Alongside the off-grid operation, its length can be increased up to 8.4 m (27 ft), and its materials and layout customized to suit. We've no word on the price or delivery options, so those interested are advised to get in touch with the firm directly.

Source: Casagaea

View gallery - 10 images

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Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHome
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Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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