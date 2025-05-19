© 2025 New Atlas
1940s railroad car transformed into one-of-a-kind tiny house

By Adam Williams
May 19, 2025
UK firm Bare Root Creation offers an interesting take on small living with this unnamed tiny house. The firm has transformed a dilapidated 1940s railway car into an affordable two-person model that would be well-suited for vacation use or as a guest house.

The tiny house is located in Cornwall, England, and is mounted on a double-axle trailer. It has a length of 18 ft (5.5 m) and is topped with a corrugated metal roof. It's finished in larch and is best suited being installed on some land as a semi-permanent structure, rather than something to be towed around regularly.

Its interior measures 144 sq ft (13.4 sq m) and has been finished with reclaimed wood from old railway cars to retain a historical feel.

The entrance is made up of large wooden double doors, which open onto the living room. This includes an L-shaped seating area with integrated storage, plus a window. The kitchen is adjacent and is pretty basic, with just a sink and cutting board insert, a fridge, a microwave, and some cabinetry.

The bedroom is novel, though wouldn't suit someone with mobility issues. It's accessed by climbing through a circular porthole-style opening from the living room and contains a double bed. Over on the opposite side of the tiny house to the bedroom is the bathroom. This is small and simple, and consists of a sink, shower, and a flushing toilet.

The tiny house is currently up for sale on tiny house marketplace Tiny House Listings, for £35,000 (roughly US$44,000). Optional upgrades include a wood-burning stove or a water heating system, plus proper train-style steel carriage wheels.

The project isn't the first time we've seen a tiny house built from something unusual, and other notable examples include an airplane, a fuel storage tank, a wind turbine, and even a dumpster.

Source: Tiny House Listings

