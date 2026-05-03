224-sq-ft tiny house sleeps up to six people for under $50K

Combining a low price with a modest footprint of just 224 sq ft (20.81 sq m), the Rasa tiny house comes with a carefully considered interior that sleeps four in comfort – or even up to six at a squeeze.

Designed by Simplify Further Tiny Homes, the Rasa is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 20 ft (6 m). This is pretty small compared to most North American models and could make it a good contender for a nomadic lifestyle, though it was originally envisioned for vacation rentals. Its exterior is clad in engineered wood, with board and batten, and stained pine tongue and groove.

The Rasa's interior measures 224 sq ft (20.81 sq m) and is centered around an open living room and kitchen Simplify Further Tiny Homes

The interior is finished in drywall, with a pine tongue and groove ceiling and vinyl flooring. The generous use of wood helps lend a warm, cozy look.

The home's glazed entrance opens onto the living room. This includes a sofa or, optionally, a sofa bed that sleeps up to two people, plus there's a wall-mounted TV in this space too. Next to this, occupying the center of the home, is the kitchen. Its standard configuration reflects its intended use as a vacation home, and it contains a sink, a small fridge, an induction cooktop, and cabinetry. There's also a seating space for one that could alternatively make room for a washer/dryer.

Elsewhere on the ground floor, accessed via a door from the kitchen, is the bathroom. This features a walk-in shower, a vanity sink, a flushing toilet, and some storage.

There are two bedrooms in the Rasa, both of which are standard lofts with a low ceiling and space for a double bed each. One is positioned over the living room and is accessed by a wooden ladder, while the other is situated over the bathroom/kitchen and is reached by wooden steps. There's space underneath the staircase for storage, though it's not a storage-integrated staircase.

One of the Rasa's loft bedrooms is accessed by a wooden ladder, while the other is reached by wooden steps Simplify Further Tiny Homes

The Rasa is currently on the market, starting at US$45,000, though the final price will depend a lot on the options chosen, which include upgrades like a composting toilet, building materials, and additional kitchen cabinetry. We've no word on delivery, so those interested are advised to contact the firm directly.

Source: Simplify Further Tiny Homes