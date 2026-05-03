© 2026 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

224-sq-ft tiny house sleeps up to six people for under $50K

By Adam Williams
May 03, 2026
224-sq-ft tiny house sleeps up to six people for under $50K
The Rasa, by Simplify Further Tiny Homes, is a compact tiny house that includes two loft bedrooms
The Rasa, by Simplify Further Tiny Homes, is a compact tiny house that includes two loft bedrooms
View 9 Images
The Rasa, by Simplify Further Tiny Homes, is a compact tiny house that includes two loft bedrooms
1/9
The Rasa, by Simplify Further Tiny Homes, is a compact tiny house that includes two loft bedrooms
The Rasa's interior measures 224 sq ft (20.81 sq m) and is centered around an open living room and kitchen
2/9
The Rasa's interior measures 224 sq ft (20.81 sq m) and is centered around an open living room and kitchen
The Rasa's living room includes a sofa or optionally a sofa bed that sleeps up to two people
3/9
The Rasa's living room includes a sofa or optionally a sofa bed that sleeps up to two people
One of the Rasa's loft bedrooms is accessed by a wooden ladder, while the other is reached by wooden steps
4/9
One of the Rasa's loft bedrooms is accessed by a wooden ladder, while the other is reached by wooden steps
The Rasa is finished in in drywall, with a pine tongue and groove ceiling, and vinyl flooring
5/9
The Rasa is finished in drywall, with a pine tongue and groove ceiling, and vinyl flooring
The Rasa has a length of just 20 ft (6 m), which makes it a good candidate for those who would like to tow it around regularly
6/9
The Rasa has a length of just 20 ft (6 m), which makes it a good candidate for those who would like to tow it around regularly
The Rasa's kitchen includes an induction cooktop, a sink, and a small fridge
7/9
The Rasa's kitchen includes an induction cooktop, a sink, and a small fridge
The Rasa's bedrooms are typical loft models with low ceilings and a double bed each
8/9
The Rasa's bedrooms are typical loft models with low ceilings and a double bed each
The Rasa's bathroom includes a walk-in shower, a vanity sink, and a flushing toilet
9/9
The Rasa's bathroom includes a walk-in shower, a vanity sink, and a flushing toilet
View gallery - 9 images

Combining a low price with a modest footprint of just 224 sq ft (20.81 sq m), the Rasa tiny house comes with a carefully considered interior that sleeps four in comfort – or even up to six at a squeeze.

Designed by Simplify Further Tiny Homes, the Rasa is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 20 ft (6 m). This is pretty small compared to most North American models and could make it a good contender for a nomadic lifestyle, though it was originally envisioned for vacation rentals. Its exterior is clad in engineered wood, with board and batten, and stained pine tongue and groove.

The Rasa's interior measures 224 sq ft (20.81 sq m) and is centered around an open living room and kitchen
The Rasa's interior measures 224 sq ft (20.81 sq m) and is centered around an open living room and kitchen

The interior is finished in drywall, with a pine tongue and groove ceiling and vinyl flooring. The generous use of wood helps lend a warm, cozy look.

The home's glazed entrance opens onto the living room. This includes a sofa or, optionally, a sofa bed that sleeps up to two people, plus there's a wall-mounted TV in this space too. Next to this, occupying the center of the home, is the kitchen. Its standard configuration reflects its intended use as a vacation home, and it contains a sink, a small fridge, an induction cooktop, and cabinetry. There's also a seating space for one that could alternatively make room for a washer/dryer.

Elsewhere on the ground floor, accessed via a door from the kitchen, is the bathroom. This features a walk-in shower, a vanity sink, a flushing toilet, and some storage.

There are two bedrooms in the Rasa, both of which are standard lofts with a low ceiling and space for a double bed each. One is positioned over the living room and is accessed by a wooden ladder, while the other is situated over the bathroom/kitchen and is reached by wooden steps. There's space underneath the staircase for storage, though it's not a storage-integrated staircase.

One of the Rasa's loft bedrooms is accessed by a wooden ladder, while the other is reached by wooden steps
One of the Rasa's loft bedrooms is accessed by a wooden ladder, while the other is reached by wooden steps

The Rasa is currently on the market, starting at US$45,000, though the final price will depend a lot on the options chosen, which include upgrades like a composting toilet, building materials, and additional kitchen cabinetry. We've no word on delivery, so those interested are advised to contact the firm directly.

Source: Simplify Further Tiny Homes

View gallery - 9 images

Tags

Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHome
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

The Daphne, by Teacup Tiny Homes, is an extra-wide tiny house that offers a spacious and light-filled single-floor layout
Tiny Houses
Extra-wide tiny house brings big-home comforts to small living
Tiny houses typically require major compromises when it comes to home comforts, but this extra-wide model takes a different approach. Its open layout includes a large living room and kitchen, plus a bathroom with separate bathtub and shower.
The Smile, by Vagabond Haven, is an extra-wide tiny house designed to create a spacious home for two
Tiny Houses
Extra-wide tiny house provides apartment-like living for two
This extra-wide tiny house uses its increased width not to sleep more people or squeeze in extra features, but to create an open, apartment-like home for two. It also has lots of upgrades available and can be configured to run off-grid.
The Mysa 400 is an extra-wide tiny house that provides a spacious interior suitable for full-time living
Tiny Houses
Extra-wide tiny house offers spacious apartment-like living
The Mysa 400 by Irontown Modular is an extra-wide tiny house that features an apartment-style interior with a spacious living area, two bedrooms, and an open design that's suited to full-time living.
Cabin Devín is a compact tiny house that runs off-the-grid and has a light-filled space-saving layout
Tiny Houses
Off-grid micro house fits everything you need into just 215 sq ft
This off-grid cabin-style tiny house is seriously small, with a floorspace of just 215 sq ft. However, despite its modest dimensions, it has been expertly designed to provide everything you need for a short stay.
The Sledhaus 200, by Irontown Modular, is a compact tiny house designed for up to two people that starts at just US$49,600
Tiny Houses
200-sq-ft tiny house is compact, flexible, and surprisingly affordable
A 200-sq-ft tiny house doesn't sound like a lot to work with, but the Sledhaus 200 is more capable than you might expect. Its compact interior sleeps up to two people and starts at a relatively affordable price.
The Betty tiny house is a compact towable home for two that packs in lots of storage and a well-designed interior
Tiny Houses
28-ft tiny house hits sweet spot between portability and livability
The Betty sits in a nice mid-size spot that's a good compromise between portability and spaciousness. The tiny house provides a well-planned interior layout designed for two, including a proper ground-floor bedroom and a loft for storage.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!