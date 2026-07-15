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Tiny Houses

Spacious tiny house is designed with full-time living in mind

By Adam Williams
July 15, 2026
Spacious tiny house is designed with full-time living in mind
The Redwood, by Tiny Timber Homes, is a spacious model that's designed with full-time living in mind
The Redwood, by Tiny Timber Homes, is a spacious model that's designed with full-time living in mind
View 13 Images
The Redwood, by Tiny Timber Homes, is a spacious model that's designed with full-time living in mind
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The Redwood, by Tiny Timber Homes, is a spacious model that's designed with full-time living in mind
The Redwood has a length of 10.4 m (34.1 ft) and a width of 2.9 m (9.6 ft), which provides a roomy interior layout
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The Redwood has a length of 10.4 m (34.1 ft) and a width of 2.9 m (9.6 ft), which provides a roomy interior layout
The Redwood's two glazed entrances help open up the tiny house to the outdoors
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The Redwood's two glazed entrances help open up the tiny house to the outdoors
The Redwood's exterior is finished in painted steel, with Macrocarpa timber accents, and is topped by a metal roof
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The Redwood's exterior is finished in painted steel, with Macrocarpa timber accents, and is topped by a metal roof
The Redwood's living room has a high ceiling and is filled with natural light thanks to the generous glazing
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The Redwood's living room has a high ceiling and is filled with natural light thanks to the generous glazing
The Redwood's interior is heated with a small wood-burning stove installed in the living room
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The Redwood's interior is heated with a small wood-burning stove installed in the living room
The Redwood's interior measures 40 sq m (430 sq ft)
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The Redwood's interior measures 40 sq m (430 sq ft)
The Redwood's kitchen includes a sink, an oven and four-burner propane-powered stove, and a fridge/freezer
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The Redwood's kitchen includes a sink, an oven and four-burner propane-powered stove, and a fridge/freezer
The Redwood's kitchen includes a bifold serving window that helps open it to the outside
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The Redwood's kitchen includes a bifold serving window that helps open it to the outside
The Redwood's kitchen has lots of storage, including a pull-out pantry
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The Redwood's kitchen has lots of storage, including a pull-out pantry
The Redwood's bathroom contains a glass-enclosed shower and a vanity sink that doubles as a laundry area
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The Redwood's bathroom contains a glass-enclosed shower and a vanity sink that doubles as a laundry area
The Redwood's loft bedroom features a double bed and some additional storage space
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The Redwood's loft bedroom features a double bed and some additional storage space
The Redwood's loft bedroom includes a lowered standing platform to make it easier to get dressed
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The Redwood's loft bedroom includes a lowered standing platform to make it easier to get dressed
View gallery - 13 images

Downsizing into a tiny house is always going to be a squeeze, but the Redwood makes the change a little easier with a spacious interior that's suitable for full-time living. The home opens up to the outside with two glazed entrances and has plenty of storage for everyday life.

Designed by Tiny Timber Homes, the Redwood is finished in painted steel, with Macrocarpa timber accents. It has a considerable length of 10.4 m (34.1 ft), while its width is 2.9 m (9.6 ft), which sounds like a negligible increase on the tiny house standard of 2.6 m (8.5 ft), but every inch counts in these small homes. It's also non-towable, so it must be delivered by truck.

The Redwood's living room has a high ceiling and is filled with natural light thanks to the generous glazing
The Redwood's living room has a high ceiling and is filled with natural light thanks to the generous glazing

Like the firm's previous Kanuka, the Redwood really opens up the home to the outside with its large bifold door main entrance, while a second sliding door entrance is also nearby. This configuration is ideal for the addition of a wraparound porch, if the owner wanted to expand the outdoor living space further.

Inside, the home measures 40 sq m (430 sq ft) and has a modern aesthetic, with white paneled walls, timber accents, and a herringbone floor. The living room is accessed by either of the two glazed entrances and has a high ceiling and looks light and open. It's shown here furnished with a sofa and has a wood-burning stove for warmth. A small dining table for two is installed too.

The Redwood's interior measures 40 sq m (430 sq ft)
The Redwood's interior measures 40 sq m (430 sq ft)

The kitchen is adjacent and includes a sink, an oven with a four-burner propane-powered stove, and a fridge/freezer. The countertop is made from redwood, and a bifold window makes it easier to serve food outside. Additionally, an adjacent staircase incorporates multiple drawers, nooks, and cupboards built into the wall. There's also a large shelf area above the kitchen.

A wooden sliding door provides access to the bathroom. This is quite spacious and includes a glass-enclosed shower and a vanity sink that doubles as a laundry area, with room for a washer/dryer to be added. The toilet is a choice of composting or flushing unit.

The Redwood's loft bedroom includes a lowered standing platform to make it easier to get dressed
The Redwood's loft bedroom includes a lowered standing platform to make it easier to get dressed

There's just one bedroom in the Redwood model shown, but Tiny Timber Homes says that a second could be added if required. The room is accessed by the storage-integrated staircase mentioned and has a low ceiling, but does include a lowered standing platform to make it easier to stand upright and get dressed. It also includes a double bed and plenty of storage space.

The Redwood will set you back roughly NZD 130,000 (for reference, this works out as US$75,000), plus taxes. We've no word on delivery, so those interested are advised to get in touch with the firm.

Source: Tiny Timber Homes

View gallery - 13 images

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Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintHouseHomeMicro-House
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Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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