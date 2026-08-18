38-ft tiny house goes extra wide for a more livable layout

With its length of 38 ft (11.6 m) and increased width of 10 ft (3 m), the Retirement Retreat isn't the smallest tiny house on the market, but all that space is cleverly used to provide an interior that's more like a small apartment than a typical towable home.

Designed by Backcountry Tiny Homes, the Retirement Retreat is based on a triple-axle gooseneck trailer. The additional width means it'll need a permit to tow on a US road, but it also makes for a remarkably roomy and easier-to-navigate layout, compared to many tiny houses.

The Retirement Retreat's wood-burning stove should be sufficient to heat the entire house, plus the home has a mini-split air-conditioning system and a ceiling fan Backcountry Tiny Homes

The home's exterior is clad in a mixture of metal and knotty tongue and groove cedar, with a metal roof. The interior, meanwhile, is finished in painted board and batten walls, with tongue and groove knotty pine ceilings and a mix of engineered hardwood and vinyl flooring throughout the home.

A glazed entrance opens onto its living room. This looks well-proportioned and has a large cabinet near the entrance and a wood-burning stove that might look almost too small to be effective, although from personal experience, it should be more than capable of heating a home like this. A chest of drawers is also installed and there's a place to mount a TV on the wall.

The kitchen is adjacent. The extra width is particularly noticeable here and it looks closer to an apartment-style kitchen than a typical tiny house one. Arranged galley style, with cabinetry on each side, it includes a dual basin sink, a fridge/freezer, an oven and four-burner propane-powered stove, a microwave range hood, and lots of cabinetry. A breakfast bar for two and quartz counters round out the space.

The Retirement Retreat's kitchen includes a double basin sink, an oven and four-burner propane-powered stove, a microwave, and a fridge/freezer Backcountry Tiny Homes

The bathroom is nearby and includes a shower, plus a vanity sink, a flushing toilet, and a little more storage. Across from here is a laundry area with a stacked washer/dryer and a small mud room.

The Retirement Retreat features two sleeping areas. The main bedroom is accessed by a few storage-integrated steps and has ample headroom to stand upright. It features a king-sized bed with built-in storage, a couple of bedside tables, and a wardrobe.

From here, a secondary loft with a low ceiling can also be accessed that's useful for storage, as a hangout area, or a guest room. There's enough space available to sleep up to two people.

The Retirement Retreat's main bedroom has a king-sized bed and built-in storage Backcountry Tiny Homes

The Retirement Retreat is available in three price points: turnkey for US$202,950, unfurnished will set you back $186,575, or it can come as a shell for $91,380. Delivery is available throughout the US and internationally, but you'll need to contact the firm directly for rates.

Source: Backcountry Tiny Homes