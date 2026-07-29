Non-towable tiny house embraces simplicity on a single floor

This tiny house isn't intended for full-time small living. Instead, it's a modular home that provides a simple stripped-down retreat, focusing on the basics needed for use as a guesthouse or for a short escape.

Designed by Wind River Built, the Rogue Mini isn't based on wheels but must instead be transported to the site on a truck and installed on a permanent foundation. It has a length of 22 ft (6.7 m) and a width of 12 ft (3.6 m). This is significantly wider than the tiny house standard of 8.5 ft (2.6 m), enabling it to provide a much more spacious and studio apartment-like interior layout.

The Rogue Mini's interior is finished in wood and arranged on one floor Wind River Built

The exterior has an attractive design finished in metal and wood. It also includes a small covered porch created by the overhanging roof with enough space for a couple of chairs. The interior, meanwhile, is finished in wood and arranged on a single floor measuring 80 sq ft (7.4 sq m). This is all taken up by one large room. It looks surprisingly roomy in there, thanks to its high ceiling, generous glazing, and simple, unfussy layout.

Instead of a dedicated living room, the Rogue Mini has a sleeping area that doubles as a general hangout space. It consists of a double bed, which is facing a picture window.

Nearby, positioned behind the sleeping/hangout area, is a kitchenette/coffee bar. This includes some bench seating and storage, as well as a useful breakfast bar-style dining spot for two. Additionally, it has a small fridge, a coffee machine, and a little more storage too.

The Rogue Mini's interior is arranged around its sleeping/hangout area Wind River Built

Those keeping track might have noticed something.... there's no bathroom. Depending on what you're using it for, this is obviously going to be a potential deal-breaker. You'll either need to head to the woods, bring something portable, or install an outhouse. If it is a deal-breaker, the firm's somewhat similar Nova model also has a bathroom installed that even includes a bathtub.

The Rogue Mini is up for sale for US$86,000, with shipping available throughout the continental United States.

Source: Wind River Built