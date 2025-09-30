© 2025 New Atlas
Apartment-like tiny house makes space for family life

By Adam Williams
September 30, 2025
Apartment-like tiny house makes space for family life
The Rutledge, by Wind River Built, is a spacious apartment-like tiny house that's well-suited to family living
The Rutledge, by Wind River Built, is a spacious apartment-like tiny house that's well-suited to family living
The Rutledge, by Wind River Built, is a spacious apartment-like tiny house that's well-suited to family living
The Rutledge, by Wind River Built, is a spacious apartment-like tiny house that's well-suited to family living
The Rutledge is currently up for sale for US$127,200
The Rutledge is currently up for sale for US$127,200
The Rutledge's double glass doors open up to the kitchen
The Rutledge's double glass doors open up to the kitchen
The Rutledge's open living room includes a small wood-burning stove
The Rutledge's open living room includes a small wood-burning stove
The Rutledge's upstairs bedroom is reached by storage-integrated staircase, as shown, or ladder
The Rutledge's upstairs bedroom is reached by storage-integrated staircase, as shown, or ladder
The Rutledge's kitchen is spacious and includes generous cabinetry
The Rutledge's kitchen is spacious and includes generous cabinetry
The Rutledge's kitchen is spacious and includes a four-burner propane-powered cooktop, an oven, a fridge, a sink, and hookups for a washer/dryer
The Rutledge's kitchen is spacious and includes a four-burner propane-powered cooktop, an oven, a fridge, a sink, and hookups for a washer/dryer
The Rutledge's downstairs bedroom has ample headroom to stand upright and includes some storage space
The Rutledge's downstairs bedroom has ample headroom to stand upright and includes some storage space
The Rutledge's loft bedroom has a low ceiling and space for a double bed
The Rutledge's loft bedroom has a low ceiling and space for a double bed
The Rutledge's main bathroom includes a sink, toilet, and a bathtub/shower
The Rutledge's main bathroom includes a sink, toilet, and a bathtub/shower
Wind River Built's Rutledge is a remarkably spacious tiny house that provides the comfort of an apartment on wheels. The tiny house features a well-thought-out interior with two bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms, making it a good fit for a family looking to downsize.

The Rutledge is based on a quad-axle trailer and has a length of 38 ft (11.6 m), which is definitely on the larger side for a North American model, though not at the uppermost limit, with Wind River Built's own Tellico reaching 45 ft (13.7 m). It also has an increased width of 10 ft (3 m), instead of the usual maximum of 8.5 ft (2.6 m) which sounds like it would be barely noticeable but surprisingly does make it seem closer to a normal non-towable home – albeit at the cost of requiring a permit to tow.

The home's exterior is finished in a choice of engineered wood lap siding or board and batten, and is topped with a metal roof. The interior is finished in painted shiplap or wood panels, with shiplap ceiling and hardwood flooring.

The interior of the home measures 495 sq ft (46 sq m) and is spacious and open, with its glass doors opening onto the kitchen. This includes a four-burner propane-powered cooktop, an oven, a fridge, a sink, and hookups for a washer/dryer, plus lots of cabinetry. There's also a two-person breakfast bar.

The Rutledge's open living room includes a small wood-burning stove
The Rutledge's open living room includes a small wood-burning stove

The living room is nearby and is pictured unfurnished, with a very small wood-burning stove. It has enough space for a large sofa or sofa bed and additional chairs and a coffee table.

The main bedroom connects to the living room and contains a double bed. Thanks to its ground floor position, there's ample headroom to stand upright, which is always a nice perk in a tiny house, while there's also some storage available.

As mentioned, the Rutledge has up to 1.5 bathrooms. The main bathroom is next to the main bedroom and hosts a sink, a toilet, and a bathtub/shower, which is a rare luxury in a tiny house.

The half bathroom is on the opposite side of the house and is compact but has a toilet and sink. However, if this second bathroom isn't required, it can be exchanged for a mud room.

The Rutledge's downstairs bedroom has ample headroom to stand upright and includes some storage space
The Rutledge's downstairs bedroom has ample headroom to stand upright and includes some storage space

The Rutledge includes a secondary bedroom, which is upstairs. This can be accessed by storage-integrated staircase or ladder and is a typical loft space with a low ceiling and room for a double bed.

The Rutledge is currently up for sale for US$127,200.

Source: Wind River Built

Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

