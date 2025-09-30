Apartment-like tiny house makes space for family life

Wind River Built's Rutledge is a remarkably spacious tiny house that provides the comfort of an apartment on wheels. The tiny house features a well-thought-out interior with two bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms, making it a good fit for a family looking to downsize.

The Rutledge is based on a quad-axle trailer and has a length of 38 ft (11.6 m), which is definitely on the larger side for a North American model, though not at the uppermost limit, with Wind River Built's own Tellico reaching 45 ft (13.7 m). It also has an increased width of 10 ft (3 m), instead of the usual maximum of 8.5 ft (2.6 m) which sounds like it would be barely noticeable but surprisingly does make it seem closer to a normal non-towable home – albeit at the cost of requiring a permit to tow.

The home's exterior is finished in a choice of engineered wood lap siding or board and batten, and is topped with a metal roof. The interior is finished in painted shiplap or wood panels, with shiplap ceiling and hardwood flooring.

The interior of the home measures 495 sq ft (46 sq m) and is spacious and open, with its glass doors opening onto the kitchen. This includes a four-burner propane-powered cooktop, an oven, a fridge, a sink, and hookups for a washer/dryer, plus lots of cabinetry. There's also a two-person breakfast bar.

The Rutledge's open living room includes a small wood-burning stove Wind River Built

The living room is nearby and is pictured unfurnished, with a very small wood-burning stove. It has enough space for a large sofa or sofa bed and additional chairs and a coffee table.

The main bedroom connects to the living room and contains a double bed. Thanks to its ground floor position, there's ample headroom to stand upright, which is always a nice perk in a tiny house, while there's also some storage available.

As mentioned, the Rutledge has up to 1.5 bathrooms. The main bathroom is next to the main bedroom and hosts a sink, a toilet, and a bathtub/shower, which is a rare luxury in a tiny house.

The half bathroom is on the opposite side of the house and is compact but has a toilet and sink. However, if this second bathroom isn't required, it can be exchanged for a mud room.

The Rutledge's downstairs bedroom has ample headroom to stand upright and includes some storage space Wind River Built

The Rutledge includes a secondary bedroom, which is upstairs. This can be accessed by storage-integrated staircase or ladder and is a typical loft space with a low ceiling and room for a double bed.

The Rutledge is currently up for sale for US$127,200.

Source: Wind River Built