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Tiny Houses

Extra-wide tiny house skips loft bedroom for comfortable small living

By Adam Williams
May 11, 2026
Extra-wide tiny house skips loft bedroom for comfortable small living
The Rose tiny house is designed by Rewild Homes for practical long-term small living
The Rose tiny house is designed by Rewild Homes for practical long-term small living
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The Rose tiny house is designed by Rewild Homes for practical long-term small living
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The Rose tiny house is designed by Rewild Homes for practical long-term small living
The Rose tiny house has an extra-wide layout that creates a more apartment-like interior compared to standard models
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The Rose tiny house has an extra-wide layout that creates a more apartment-like interior compared to standard models
The Rose tiny house's interior is primarily arranged on one floor
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The Rose tiny house's interior is primarily arranged on one floor
The Rose tiny house's kitchen includes an oven and four-burner cooktop, a double sink, and a full-size fridge/freezer
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The Rose tiny house's kitchen includes an oven and four-burner cooktop, a double sink, and a full-size fridge/freezer
The Rose tiny house's living area features a high ceiling and generous glazing
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The Rose tiny house's living area features a high ceiling and generous glazing
The Rose tiny house's bathroom includes a washer/dryer and a sink
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The Rose tiny house's bathroom includes a washer/dryer and a sink
The Rose tiny house's bathroom features a flushing toilet and a glass-enclosed shower
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The Rose tiny house's bathroom features a flushing toilet and a glass-enclosed shower
The Rose tiny house's bedroom has its own separate door connecting to the outside
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The Rose tiny house's bedroom has its own separate door connecting to the outside
The Rose tiny house's bedroom has ample headroom to stand upright, unlike a typical tiny house loft
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The Rose tiny house's bedroom has ample headroom to stand upright, unlike a typical tiny house loft
Though primarily arranged on one floor, the Rose tiny house does include a loft space positioned above the bathroom for storage
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Though primarily arranged on one floor, the Rose tiny house does include a loft space positioned above the bathroom for storage
View gallery - 10 images

Aging in a tiny house might not be easy if you have to contend with ladders and low ceilings, but with its extra-wide, primarily single-floor layout, the Rose has been designed from the ground (or wheels) up for long-term small living.

Designed by Rewild Homes, the Rose is based on a triple-axle trailer and has a length of 30 ft (9.1 m), which is on the shorter side of average nowadays, though not overly small. However, its 10.6 ft (3.2 m) width really helps open things up and give it more apartment-like proportions compared to a typical tiny house. Once relatively rare, extra-wide tiny houses are becoming more common, with recent examples including Craft House's Samuel and Teacup Tiny Homes' Daphne. It makes sense too, because unless you're set on traveling constantly, the additional space is probably a lot more valuable.

The Rose tiny house's kitchen includes an oven and four-burner cooktop, a double sink, and a full-size fridge/freezer
The Rose tiny house's kitchen includes an oven and four-burner cooktop, a double sink, and a full-size fridge/freezer

The home's exterior is finished in cedar and metal, while it's topped with a metal roof. The interior, meanwhile, is finished in a mixture of wood, including hardwood floors. Its entrance opens onto an open living room and kitchen. Although the lack of furniture flatters the space in the promo pics, it does seem noticeably roomy in there and can comfortably fit a sofa and an entertainment center, for example.

The kitchen itself is equipped with a double sink, an oven and four-burner cooktop, a full-size fridge/freezer, and quite a lot of cabinetry and shelving for a tiny house, with butcher block countertops. There's also a storage closet near the entrance. A ceiling fan rounds out the space.

From the open living area, a sliding door leads into the bathroom. This is arranged so that a glass-enclosed shower and flushing toilet are on one side of the room, with a washer/dryer and sink on the opposite. Butcher block counter space references the kitchen decor.

Another sliding door leads into the home's only bedroom. This is spacious and has a nice high ceiling. It contains a double bed and its own separate door connecting to the outside. Additionally, a removable ladder provides access to an adjacent loft (situated over the bathroom), which can be used for storage, but not as a sleeping area since there are no legally required egress windows installed.

The Rose tiny house's bedroom has ample headroom to stand upright, unlike a typical tiny house loft
The Rose tiny house's bedroom has ample headroom to stand upright, unlike a typical tiny house loft

We've no word on the cost of the Rose, but for a ballpark idea the firm's similar Thicket starts at CAD 160,000 (roughly US$117,000). Delivery is available throughout the USA and Canada, but those interested will need to contact the firm directly for pricing.

Source: Rewild Homes

View gallery - 10 images

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Tiny HousesTiny FootprintBuilding and ConstructionMicro-HouseHouseHome
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Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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